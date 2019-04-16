Heartland BancCorp 1Q19 Earnings Increase 18% to $3.0 million, Year Over Year, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.52 per Share

Log in
HEARTLAND BANCCORP    

04/16/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

WHITEHALL, Ohio, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“the company,” and “the bank”) (OTCQB: HLAN), today reported that growing revenues and a stable net interest margin contributed to first quarter 2019 net income of $3.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.  This compares with net income of $3.1 million or $1.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $2.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. 

The company also announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The dividend will be payable July 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2019. Heartland has paid regular cash dividends since 1993.

“Our first quarter 2019 operating results reflect the strategies we have put in place to grow our organization and expand market share in Central Ohio,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.  “Profitability in our first quarter was consistent with our record results posted in the preceding quarter.  We, again, had double digit loan and deposit growth combined with higher noninterest income.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2019)

  • Net income was $3.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.
  • Net interest margin remained stable at 4.04%, compared to 4.04% in the preceding quarter.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.14%.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 10.31%.
  • Total assets increased 13.5% to $1.06 billion, compared to $937.6 million a year earlier.
  • Net loans increased 12.1% to $822.3 million from a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased 9.9% to $894.9 million from a year ago.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 2.9% to $57.99 per share compared to $56.33 three months earlier and grew 20.9% from $47.97 per share one year earlier.
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, which represents a 2.56% yield based on the March 31, 2019, stock price ($81.25).

Balance Sheet Review

“We had double digit loan growth year-over-year, with the increases primarily concentrated in residential real estate, commercial real estate, and agriculture loan segments,” said McComb. 

Net loans increased 12.1% to $822.3 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $733.3 million at March 31, 2018, and increased modestly compared to $816.8 million at December 31, 2018.  Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 7.0% to $227.2 million at March 31, 2019, compared to a year ago and comprise 27.4% of the total loan portfolio.  Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 15.6% to $251.5 million compared to a year ago and comprise 30.3% of the total loan portfolio.  1-4 family residential real estate loans were up 15.1% from year ago levels to $208.6 million and represent 25.1% of total loans.  Commercial loans were up 11.9% from year ago levels to $101.0 million at March 31, 2019 and comprise 12.2% of the total loan portfolio.  Home equity loans increased 6.0% from year ago levels to $30.3 million and represent 3.7% of total loans and consumer loans increased 17.1% from year ago levels to $11.4 million and represent 1.4% of the total loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased 9.9% to $894.9 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $814.2 million a year earlier and increased modestly compared to $880.4 million three months earlier.  Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 18.5% at March 31, 2019, compared to a year ago, and represented 27.6% of total deposits.  Savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 1.3% compared to a year ago and represented 35.3% of total deposits and CDs increased 13.0% when compared to a year ago and comprised 37.1% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2019.

Heartland’s total assets increased 13.5% to $1.06 billion at March 31, 2019, compared to $937.6 million a year earlier. Shareholders’ equity increased 51.2% to $118.5 million at the end of the first quarter, compared to $78.4 million a year earlier, reflecting the capital raise during the fourth quarter of 2018.  At March 31, 2019, Heartland’s tangible book value increased 20.9% to $57.99 per share compared to $47.97 per share one year earlier.

Operating Results

“Our net interest margin increased from a year ago and remained stable compared to the prior quarter reflecting increased levels of earning assets to total assets along with higher balances in noninterest demand deposits during the first quarter, in addition to higher asset yields resulting from four 25-basis point rate hikes during 2018,” said McComb.  Heartland’s net interest margin was 4.04% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 4.04% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in first quarter a year ago. 

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 19.9% to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter a year ago, and increased nominally compared to $9.8 million in the preceding quarter. 

Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 20.4% to $11.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter a year ago, and increased 1.7% from $11.3 million in the preceding quarter. 

Heartland’s noninterest income increased 23.5% to $1.6 million in the first quarter, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter a year ago, and increased 8.7% compared to $1.5 million in the preceding quarter.  The TransCounty Title Agency acquisition contributed $395,860 to noninterest income during the first quarter of 2019. 

First quarter noninterest expenses were $7.5 million, compared to $7.1 million in the preceding quarter and $6.0 million in the first quarter a year ago.  The increase was due to costs associated with the company’s branch expansion, including its new corporate headquarters, as well as costs associated with the subsidiary TransCounty Title Agency.  The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 65.17%, compared to 62.75% for the preceding quarter and 63.36% in the first quarter of 2018.  

Credit Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $2.0 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.8 million three months earlier and $6.8 million at March 31, 2018.  There were $29,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2019, compared to $97,000 at December 31, 2018, and $62,000 a year ago.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2019, were $292,000, compared to $293,000 in the preceding quarter.  Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans. 

There was no other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at March 31, 2019.  Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans, OREO, and loans delinquent 90 days or more, were $2.1 million, or 0.19% of assets, at March 31, 2019, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.18% of assets, three months earlier, and $6.9 million, or 0.74% of assets, a year ago.

Heartland’s first quarter provision for loan losses was $375,000, the same as in both the preceding quarter and the first quarter a year ago.  The allowance for loan losses was $7.7 million, or 0.93% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and $6.6 million, or 0.90% of total loans a year ago.  As of March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses represented 377.4% of nonaccrual loans compared to 420.0% three months earlier, and 97.2% one year earlier.  Net charge-offs were $223,000 in the first quarter of 2019.  This compares to net charge-offs of $99,000 in the preceding quarter and net recoveries of $49,000 in the first quarter a year ago. 

Recent Events

On November 20, 2018, Heartland successfully completed a private placement of its common stock and generated net proceeds of approximately $28.9 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the capital raise for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to supporting organic growth, facilitating potential expansion opportunities, expanding products and services and debt repayment. 

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2018, Heartland was ranked #37 on the American Banker magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/17.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release.  It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contacts:     G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO                                                                            
                  Heartland BancCorp  614-337-4600       

   

Heartland BancCorp 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  
AssetsMarch 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 
 Cash and cash equivalents$26,195  $29,922  $30,839  
 Interest bearing time deposits   -      -    250  
 Available-for-sale securities 148,900   140,556   118,440  
 Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of $1,551,368, $1,568,346 and $4,701,998 respectively   1,548     1,565     4,655  
           
 Commercial  101,000   100,028   90,290  
 CRE (Owner occupied) 227,157   228,461   212,385  
 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 251,474   247,780   217,597  
 1-4 Family 208,590   208,335   181,209  
 Home Equity 30,300   27,869   28,592  
 Consumer 11,371   11,660   9,709  
 Net deferred loan costs, premiums and discounts 90   197   188  
 Allowance for loan losses (7,700)  (7,547)  (6,649) 
   Net Loans$822,282  $816,783  $733,320  
           
 Premises and equipment 31,875   28,504   26,229  
 Nonmarketable equity securities 4,174   3,526   2,830  
 Interest receivable 5,028   4,169   3,695  
 Goodwill 1,206   1,069   417  
 Intangible Assets 420     446     -   
 Deferred income taxes 1,433   1,433   805  
 Life insurance assets 16,664   16,555   13,054  
 Lease - Right of Use Asset 2,690     -      -   
 Other  1,809   2,550   3,048  
   Total assets$1,064,224  $1,047,079  $937,582  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
  Liabilities         
 Deposits         
 Demand$247,302  $232,682  $208,713  
 Saving, NOW and money market 315,867   321,497   311,966  
 Time 331,691   326,261   293,498  
   Total deposits 894,861   880,441   814,177  
 Short-term borrowings 20,436   34,768   24,471  
 Long-term debt 20,460   10,460   15,460  
 Lease Liability 2,690     -      -   
 Interest payable and other liabilities 7,250   6,382   5,090  
   Total liabilities 945,697   932,051   859,199  
           
Shareholders' Equity         
 Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,015,976, 2,015,276 and 1,625,349 shares issued, respectively 55,297   55,080   25,298  
 Retained earnings 63,774   61,855   55,421  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (543)  (1,907)  (2,335) 
   Total shareholders' equity 118,528   115,028   78,384  
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,064,224  $1,047,079  $937,582  
   Book value per share$58.79  $57.08  $48.23  
           

 

Heartland BancCorp 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
            
   Three Months Ended,  
Interest IncomeMarch 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2018  
 Loans$  10,850  $   10,838 $  8,738   
 Securities   -    -    -   
 Taxable    741    666    434   
 Tax-exempt   432    404    418   
 Other   121    148    84   
   Total interest income   12,144    12,056    9,674   
Interest Expense          
 Deposits   2,113    2,009    1,303   
 Borrowings   177    252    153   
   Total interest expense   2,290    2,261    1,456   
Net Interest Income   9,854    9,795    8,218   
Provision for Loan Losses   375    375    375   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   9,479    9,420    7,843   
Noninterest income          
 Service charges   503    544    513   
 Net Gains and commissions on loan sales and servicing  398    204    547   
 Title Insurance Income   179    195    -   
 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities  -    -    (66)  
 Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of foreclosed assets   -    -    10   
 Increase in cash value of life insurance   109    116    84   
 Other   418    420    213   
   Total noninterest income   1,607    1,479    1,301   
Noninterest Expense          
 Salaries and employee benefits   4,623    4,256    3,452   
 Net occupancy and equipment expense   962    870    824   
 Data processing fees   366    340    339   
 Professional fees   224    177    165   
 Marketing expense   240    228    212   
 Printing and office supplies   75    83    73   
 State financial institution tax   205    152    156   
 FDIC Insurance premiums   27    102    122   
 Other   748    866    729   
   Total noninterest expense   7,469    7,074    6,073   
Income before Income Tax   3,617    3,825    3,071   
Provision for Income Taxes   650    711    548   
Net Income$  2,968 $  3,114 $  2,523   
Basic Earnings Per Share$  1.47 $  1.71 $  1.56   
Diluted Earnings Per Share$  1.45 $  1.68 $  1.52   
            

 

        
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION       
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 
Performance Ratios:       
Return on average assets  1.14%  1.20%  1.11% 
Return on average equity   10.31%  12.66%  13.04% 
Return on average tangible common equity   10.45%  12.86%  13.11% 
Net interest margin  4.04%  4.04%  3.85% 
Efficiency ratio  65.17%  62.75%  63.36% 
        
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 
Nonaccrual loans $  2,040  $  1,797  $  6,840  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing    29     97     62  
Non-performing investment securities    -      -      -   
OREO and other non-performing assets    -      -      -   
Total non-performing assets $  2,069  $  1,894  $  6,902  
        
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.19%  0.18%  0.74% 
Net charge-offs quarter ending  $  223  $  99  $  (49) 
        
Allowance for loan loss $  7,700  $  7,547  $  6,649  
Nonaccrual loans $  2,040  $  1,797  $  6,840  
Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans  377.43%  419.99%  97.21% 
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding  0.93%  0.92%  0.90% 
        
Restructured loans included in non-accrual $  289  $  324  $  428  
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $  292  $  293  $  1,663  
        
Book Values:       
Total shareholders' equity $  118,528  $  115,028  $  78,384  
Less, goodwill and intangible assets    1,626     1,515     417  
Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets $  116,902  $  113,513  $  77,966  
Common shares outstanding    2,015,976     2,015,276     1,625,349  
Less treasury shares    -      -      -   
Common shares as adjusted    2,015,976     2,015,276     1,625,349  
Book value per common share $   58.79   $   57.08   $   48.23   
        
Tangible book value per common share $   57.99   $   56.33   $   47.97   
        

 

Heartland Bank logo


