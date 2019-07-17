Log in
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD)

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Heartland Express : FedEx Platinum Award and Core Carrier of the Year 2019

0
07/17/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

July 17, 2019 for Immediate Release

Press Release

HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC. EARNS CARRIER OF THE YEAR AND PLATINUM AWARD FOR ON-TIME SERVICE FROM FEDEX EXPRESS

NORTH LIBERTY, IA. - July 17, 2019 - Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (Nasdaq: HTLD) is pleased to announce it has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2019 (period June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019). Heartland Express has been awarded both the FedEx Express "Platinum Award for 99.93% On-Time Service" and "Core Carrier of the Year" award.

Heartland Express has received the distinguished "Carrier of the Year" award from FedEx Express twelve times in the last thirteen years and nine years in a row. Heartland Express has reached nearly perfect service levels over the last five years with 2019 at 99.93% on time, on more than 19,000 shipments during the year, with 99.96% in 2018, 99.97% in 2017, 99.96% in 2016, and 99.92% in 2015.

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to points in the U.S. and worldwide. They are known to be among a group of shippers with the most service- sensitive freight in the transportation industry and the standards set by FedEx Express are critical to their performance to their customers. Heartland Express' Service for Success model is complementary to the reputation of FedEx Express for delivery of time-sensitive shipments and Heartland Express is pleased to be a part of that success over the years.

"To receive both of these awards from one of Heartland Express' top customers for multiple years is truly an honor and speaks to Heartland's motto of Service for Success," said Heartland Express CEO Mike Gerdin. "The level of service that is represented by these awards starts with having professional drivers and strong office and shop support to consistently perform to the high on-time service expectations of FedEx Express."

Gerdin added that the hard work and safety focus of Heartland Express professional drivers and supporting teams was key to the overall success.

"The collective collaboration among the employees of Heartland Express and FedEx Express allows us to navigate the ups and downs together and has delivered outstanding on-time results for many years. Near perfect levels of on-time service on increasing load volumes over the last five years is only possible through the commitment, communication, hard work, and safety of our professional drivers and our supporting teams," Gerdin said. "We are extremely proud to be the FedEx Express Core Carrier of the Year for the twelfth time in the last thirteen years and nine consecutive years; what an honor and a great day for our entire organization. Thank you FedEx Express!"

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer or Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer 319-626-3600

Disclaimer

Heartland Express Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 17:04:06 UTC
