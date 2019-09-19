Log in
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

Heartland Express Inc. Earns 16th Quest for Quality Award

09/19/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (HTLD) is pleased to announce it has been recognized with Logistics Management Magazine’s Quest for Quality Award for the sixteenth time in seventeen years.

Heartland Express has received Logistics Management Magazine’s 2019 Quest for Quality Award within the Dry Freight Carrier classification. To determine the best of the best, Logistics Management’s readers vote on carriers’ service quality based on 5 criteria – On-Time Performance, Value, Information Technology, Customer Service, and Equipment & Operations. Mike Gerdin, CEO, stated, “every day our professional drivers and office/shop employees execute against our “Service for Success” motto. We believe that our service standards, safety record, maintenance program, and industry leading age of fleet equipment, have made us a core carrier to many of our major customers and allows us to brand ourselves as an industry leader for on-time service.”

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.  

Logistics Management is the premier information source for logistics and transportation professionals. Since 1962, Logistics Management has been serving the information needs of logistics, transportation and distribution professionals. More information can be found at www.logisticsmgmt.com.

Contact:
Heartland Express, Inc.
Michael Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer
319-626-3600
or
Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer
319-626-3600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
