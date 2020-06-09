Log in
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
Heartland Express : Second Quarter Dividend

06/09/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Tuesday, June 9, 2020, For Immediate Release

Press Release

Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA - June 9, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 81.4 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's sixty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $487.1 million in cash dividends, including three special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.

For further information contact

Michael J. Gerdin, CEO

Christopher A. Strain, CFO

Heartland Express, Inc.

319-626-3600

Disclaimer

Heartland Express Inc. published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 21:37:08 UTC
