Heartland Financial USA : 2Q 2020 Performance

Safe Harbor This presentation, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets; containment measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations; increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase Heartland's provision for credit losses and net charge-offs; civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves; levels of unemployment in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; real estate market values in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums; the effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof; the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities; legislative/regulatory changes affecting banking, taxes, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the United States Department of the Treasury (the "U.S. Treasury") and the Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of Heartland's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland's market areas; changes in accounting principles and guidelines; the timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet; Heartland's ability to implement technological changes as anticipated and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems; Heartland's ability to retain key executives and employees and the ability of Heartland and its subsidiaries to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The pandemic's severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Heartland's net income and the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks also predict that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Heartland's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, Heartland believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation 2 About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland: 3 Year Growth in Assets and Total Shareholder Return 3 Year Asset Growth 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020 Heartland 82.2% Proxy Peer 41.1% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence As of June 30, 2020 / Peer Groups as of March 31, 2020 3 Year Total Shareholder Returns 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020 Heartland -26.9% HP Peer -27.0% 45% 30% 15% 0% -15% -30% -45% 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19 4 Heartland's Stock Performance Price Return (%) From 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020 60% 40% 20% 0% -20% -40% -60% 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19 HTLF S&P 500 SNL Mid Cap U.S. Bank KBW Regional Bank Index Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 5 Company Overview Company Overview - NASDAQ: HTLF Fiscal 2Q 2020 Financial Highlights Headquartered in Dubuque, IA

Holding company established in 1981

Total assets of $15.0 billion, as of June 30, 2020 1

Company conducts community banking business through 11 independently chartered community banks 1

114 full-service branches located across 12 states in the Midwest, Southwest and Western regions of the country 1 HTLF, AIM Bancshares, Inc. & Johnson Bank's AZ Branches (143) Dollars in millions Balance Sheet Capital Profitability Asset Quality Total Assets $15,026 Total Loans Held for Investment $9,247 Total Deposits $12,709 Loan / Deposit Ratio 72.76% Tangible Common Equity 2 $1,147 Total Equity $1,637 Total Equity / Total Assets 10.89% Tang. Common Equity / Tang. Assets 2 7.89% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.95% CET1 Ratio 10.87% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.34% Total RBC Ratio 15.16% Net Interest Margin 2 3.81% Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 0.32% Adj. Return on Avg. Assets 2 1.32% Adj. Return on Avg. Tangible Common Equity 2 20.02% Efficiency Ratio FTE 2 55.75% NPAs / Assets 0.66% NCOs / Avg. Loans 0.11% Excludes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated closing in Q3 2020; & Arizo na Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020 See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures Note: Financial metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 6 Corporate Structure Subsidiary Banks by Region HTLF West Rocky Mountain Bank - MT • Total Assets: $590,764 • Total Deposits: $519,029 • No. of Branch Offices: 9 • % of Franchise Assets: 3.5% Premier Valley Bank - CA • Total Assets: $1,031,899 • Total Deposits: $869,165 • No. of Branch Offices: 8 • % of Franchise Assets: 6.0% Citywide Banks - CO • Total Assets: $2,546,942 • Total Deposits: $2,147,642 • No. of Branch Offices: 23 • % of Franchise Assets: 14.9% R egio nal Summary ( Pro - F o rma) H T LF West H T LF So uthwest 3 H T LF M idwest T o tal A ssets 4 : $ 4,169,605 $ 6,072,846 $ 6,853,538 T o tal D epo sits: $ 3,535,836 $ 5,213,615 $ 5,825,208 N o . o f B ranch Offices 4 : 40 55 44 % o f F ranchise A ssets 4 : 24.4% 35.5% 40.1% P ro jected 5yr P o pulatio n C hange 5 : 3.7% 6.2% 1.2% Heartland's Arizona Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020 Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated close Q3 2020 Includes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. Excludes contribution of Arizona Branch Transaction (5) Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020 7 HTLF Southwest Arizona Bank & Trust - AZ Total Assets: $970,775

Total Deposits: $865,430

No. of Branch Offices: 6

% of Franchise Assets: 5.7% AZ Branches - AZ (Pending)1 Total Loans: $168,144

Total Deposits: $415,349

No. of Branch Offices: 4 New Mexico Bank & Trust - NM Total Assets: $1,899,194

Total Deposits: $1,698,584

No. of Branch Offices: 17

% of Franchise Assets: 11.1% First Bank & Trust - TX Total Assets: $1,256,710

Total Deposits: $959,886

No. of Branch Offices: 7

% of Franchise Assets: 7.4% AimBank - TX (Pending) 2 Total Assets: $1,946,167

Total Deposits: $1,689,715

No. of Branch Offices: 25

% of Franchise Assets: 11.4% HTLF Midwest Minnesota Bank & Trust - MN Total Assets: $951,236

Total Deposits: $820,199

No. of Branch Offices: 2

% of Franchise Assets: 5.6% Wisconsin Bank & Trust - WI Total Assets: $1,203,108

Total Deposits: $1,050,766

No. of Branch Offices: 14

% of Franchise Assets: 7.0% Dubuque Bank & Trust - IA Total Assets: $1,849,035

Total Deposits: $1,496,559

No. of Branch Offices: 6

% of Franchise Assets: 10.8%

Illinois Bank & Trust - IL

Illinois Bank & Trust - IL Total Assets: $1,470,000

Total Deposits: $1,318,866

No. of Branch Offices: 10

% of Franchise Assets: 8.6% Bank of Blue Valley - KS/MO Total Assets: $1,380,159

Total Deposits: $1,138,818

No. of Branch Offices: 12

% of Franchise Assets: 8.1% A Steadfast and Highly Disciplined Growth Strategy Heartland has a long history of growth, stability and geographic diversity… $15.0B Total assets as of 2Q 2020 39 / 17 39 year old holding company; 17 years on NASDAQ 11 11 independent bank brands 12 / 114 12 states; 114 banking offices 17.0% 3 year compound annual asset growth rate (through 12/31/19) …driving consistent earnings, impressive returns and significant value creation 0 Never an annual loss 2x History of doubling earnings and assets every 5 to 7 years 14.5% 3 year average annual ROATCE, non-GAAP1 (as of 12/31/19) 8.7% 3 year compound annual EPS growth rate (as of 12/31/19) 39 39 consecutive years of level or increased cash dividends to common shareholders $1.13B Market capitalization 2 6.5% Beneficial ownership by the Board and executive officers (as of 1/31/20) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (2) As of July 27, 2020 Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise specified 8 Heartland Asset and Earnings Growth $200 $16.0 $15.0B $149.1 $150 $12.0 $117.0 $100 $8.0 $6.1B $80.3 $85.7 $60.0 $50.2 $50 $4.0 $0 $0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Net Income Deferred Tax Charge Assets 9 Heartland Diluted EPS and Dividends $4.14 $3.52 $3.22 $3.01 $2.83 $2.65 $1.36 $0.45 $0.50 $0.51 $0.59 $0.68 $0.54 $0.40 $0.40 $0.44 $0.40 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Deferred Tax Charge Special Dividend Diluted EPS Regular Dividends 10 M&A - Core Competency and Strategy A Core Competency (11 transactions completed in last 5 years)

Dedicated corporate development and conversion/integration staff Sophisticated internally developed financial model Detailed conversion/integration playbook Efficient regulatory application, SEC filing and close process - avg. 125 days post announcement All new entities convert to our core systems platform - avg. 75 days post deal close

Focused on In-Footprint Transactions

In-Footprint Transactions Opportunities abound across entire footprint - deep active pipeline of opportunities, providing selectivity Focus on expanding existing markets >= $1 Billion in assets

Deal Size "Sweet Spot" is Increasing Modestly - Targets of $1 to $3 Billion in Assets

Strong core deposits Clean credit quality Market overlap Attractive risk attributes

Must Meet Conservatively Modeled Financial Benchmarks

Accretive to EPS immediately after conversion Demonstrate an IRR > 15% Conservative tangible book value per share dilution earn-back periods

11 Heartland M&A Transaction Summary Date Date Date Announced Organization Transaction Announced Closed Converted Deal Value PxTBV Assets Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (4 Branches) 6/9/2020 TBD TBD - - $415 1 Aim Bancshares, Inc. 2/11/2020 TBD TBD $280.4 2.02x $1,946 Rockford Bank and Trust Co. 8/13/2019 11/30/2019 2/7/2020 $59.2 1.35x $485 Blue Valley Ban Corp. 1/16/2019 5/10/2019 8/23/2019 $93.9 1.88x $728 FirstBank Lubbock Bancshares, Inc. 12/12/2017 5/18/2018 8/17/2018 $185.6 2.22x $930 Signature Bancshares, Inc. 11/13/2017 2/23/2018 4/20/2018 $53.4 1.82x $390 Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc. 2/13/2017 7/7/2017 10/13/2017 $202.7 1.82x $1,377 Founders Bancorp 10/31/2016 2/28/2017 3/17/2017 $29.1 1.52x $198 CIC Bancshares, Inc. 10/23/2015 2/5/2016 6/10/2016 $83.5 1.47x $727 Premier Valley Bank 5/29/2015 11/30/2015 3/11/2016 $95.1 1.66x $647 First Scottsdale Bank, N.A. 5/15/2015 9/11/2015 9/11/2015 $17.7 1.05x $106 Community Bancorporation of New Mexico, Inc. 4/16/2015 8/21/2015 11/6/2015 $11.3 1.52x $181 Community Banc-Corp. of Sheyboygan, Inc. 10/23/2014 1/16/2015 5/15/2015 $52.0 1.58x $525 Total deposits assumed in transaction as of June 30, 2020; actual amount of deposits assumed and loans acquired will be determined at anticipated close Q4 2020 Note: Total Assets based on MRQ prior to announcement & provided in millions 12 Acquisition AIM Bancshares, Inc. - Lubbock, TX Announced February 11, 2020 - anticipated close 3Q 2020 - anticipated systems integration 4Q 2020

Assets approximately $1.9 billion, loans approximately $1.2 billion, and deposits approximately $1.7 billion

AimBank combined with FB&T creates HTLF's largest member bank with approximately $3 billion in assets

Transaction results in FB&T being the #5 largest bank headquartered in West Texas - ranking #3 deposit market share in Lubbock MSA

Headquarters will remain in Lubbock, Texas

90% stock / 10% cash transaction valued at announcement approximately $280.4 million (1)

~10% Accretive to EPS in 2021. IRR in excess of 20%. Tangible book value earn back ~3.6 years

Barry Orr continues as Chairman and CEO and retained Scott Wade as Vice Chairman and President of the South Division of FirstBank & Trust (1) The price at announcement was based on HTLF closing stock price of $49.88 on February 10, 2020 13 Branch Purchase Johnson Financial Group On June 9 2020, Heartland announced Arizona Bank & Trust entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire certain assets and assume substantially all deposits and other liabilities of Johnson Bank's Arizona operations. Anticipated close and systems integration in December

Loans approximately $168 million, and deposits approximately $415 million

Johnson Bank's four Arizona office locations are a natural fit with the geographic footprint and culture of Arizona Bank & Trust

At close, Arizona Bank & Trust will have approximately $1.1 billion in assets

Arizona Bank & Trust will be Heartland's ninth bank with more than $1 billion in assets 14 Key Factors Driving Business Strategy • • Broad geographic footprint provides significant risk diversification benefits Expands opportunities for new client acquisition

Credit exposure is not geographically concentrated - spread over 12 state footprint Goal of achieving $1+ billion in total assets within each market meant to ensure critical mass of operating scale across the franchise Top 10 deposit share in 26 of the 38 MSAs in which we operate 1

Top 5 deposit share in 13 of those MSAs 1 Cost of maintaining a decentralized operating structure is offset by the benefits of increased responsiveness to clients and local market conditions

Local leadership facilitates development and retention of new client deposit/loan relationships Centralization of "back office" operations maximizes operating efficiency Centralization of credit risk management functions support credit oversight functions Improving efficiency ratio by leveraging centralized costs and growth

(1) Deposit information as of June 30, 2019 15 COVID-19 Response Customers & Community Employees & Operations • Loan Payment Deferrals and Modifications1 • Enabled approximately two thirds of all employees to - $1.1 billion, or 14% of total loans work from home and canceled all in-person events and - Approximately 58% are interest only modifications, and have transitioned to virtual meetings remainder are principal and interest modifications • Expanded time off program and enhanced health care - Loan modifications are predominately 90 day coverage for COVID-19 related testing and treatments modifications • Paycheck Protection Program2 • Implemented a 20 percent wage premium for certain customer-facing retail and call center employees - Approximately 4,800 loans approved - Approximately $1.2 billion funded • Closed bank lobbies and implemented drive-through - Helped preserve over 112,000 jobs only for in-person transactions - 100% of PPP loans were to existing customers • Established alternating weekly staffing schedule for in- • Waived Consumer and Small Business Charges branch employees to limit potential cross-infection - Deposit account maintenance fees and consumer • Engaged with our employees, providing information loan late fees and resources through enriched communications and - ATM fees wellness programs - Early redemption penalties on CDs

Donated $1.2 million to organizations responding to COVID-19 needs in the communities we serve

COVID-19 needs in the communities we serve Loan Payment Deferrals and Modifications data as of June 30, 2020 Paycheck Protection Program data as of June 30, 2020

Note: Consumer and small business waivers expired as of May 31, 2020 16 Customer Segment Profiles Affected by COVID-19 Total Exposure % of Gross Exposure Total Exposure % of Gross Exposure Industry 06/30/20 1 06/30/20 1 03/31/20 03/31/20 Lodging $490,475 4.38% $498,596 4.47% Multi-Family Properties $474,610 4.24% $436,931 3.92% Retail Properties $407,030 3.64% $367,727 3.30% Retail Trade $369,782 3.31% $408,506 3.66% Restaurants and Bars $255,701 2.29% $247,239 2.22% Nursing Homes / Assisted Living $130,103 1.16% $126,267 1.13% Oil & Gas $63,973 0.57% $56,302 0.50% Childcare Facilities $44,968 0.40% $48,455 0.43% Gaming $34,618 0.31% $34,790 0.31% Total $2,271,260 20.30% $2,224,813 19.94% Industry segments most effected were determined considering the following: Impact of Federal/State stay at home or shelter in place directives

Impact of State mandated business closures and restrictions

Significant increase in unemployment - reduction in consumer spending and ability to continue to pay rent

Implementation of corporate travel restrictions coupled with decline in leisure travel

Cancellation of events of all types and sizes

Cancellation of schools coupled with a sudden rise in telecommuting

Residents within nursing homes/assisted living centers are deemed an at-risk population

at-risk population The total amount of PPP loans in the profiled categories is $187 million, which was excluded from above figures (1) Outstanding exposure + undisbursed commitments, Excluding PPP Loans Note: Dollars in thousands 17 COVID Related Loan Modifications Modification Types Balances of % of Total Loans Category Interest Only P&I Payments Loan Category Modified 1 Loans 2 Payment Deferred Other Commercial $1,017,948 16% 60% 39% 1% Agriculture $31,836 6% 83% 12% 5% Residential $43,545 6% 0% 100% 0% Consumer $9,532 2% 0% 100% 0% Total Modifications $1,102,862 14% 58% 41% 1% Balances of % of Total High Exposure Commercial Loans Segment % of Total Loan Segments Modified 1 Loans 2 Modifications 1 Lodging $250,447 51% 23% Multi-Family $86,419 18% 8% Restaurants & Bars $120,723 47% 11% Retail Real Estate $88,094 24% 8% Retail Trade $27,868 7% 3% Comments: Payment modifications are for 90 days with some local exceptions granted

Commercial modifications represent 92% of all modifications

As of July 23, 2020, approximately $347.7 million or 32% of the $1.1 billion of COVID Loan modifications as of June 30, 2020 have returned to normal payment status Balances of Loans Modified are as of June 30, 2020 (2) Total Loans used for base of calculation are as of June 30, 2020, Excluding PPP Loans Note: Dollars in thousands 18 Current Participation Level In PPP Program Percentage of Total Loans Fee Income Loan Bucket Number of Loans Loans Originated ($millions) ($millions) $150 thousand or less 3,247 67.1% $164 $8 Greater than $150k & less than $2M 1,513 31.2% $727 $25 $2M and more 84 1.7% $305 $3 Total 4,844 $1,196 $36 Comments: Helped preserve over 112,000 jobs

Average Loan size = $247,000 Note: Data as of June 30, 2020 19 Financial Summary Summary Balance Sheet Items Total Assets ($B) 15.0 13.2 11.4 9.8 7.7 8.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Loans Held to Maturity ($B) 9.2 8.4 7.4 6.4 5.0 5.4 Total Deposits ($B) 1 12.7 11.0 9.4 1 8.1 6.4 6.8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Loans / Deposits (%) 78.1 78.2 78.5 78.8 75.8 72.8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 (1) Includes deposits held for sale in 2018 of $0.106B 21 Summary Profitability Items Return on Average Assets (%)1 ROAA Adj. ROAA 1.39 1.50 1.32 1.07 1.12 1.02 0.98 1.09 1.24 1.31 0.88 0.83 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Net Interest Margin (%)1 NIM NIM FTE 4.32 4.13 4.22 4.04 3.97 3.85 4.26 3.95 4.04 4.00 3.81 3.80 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)1 ROATCE Adj. ROATCE 17.43 17.98 18.88 17.55 17.19 14.64 14.36 15.84 12.05 15.72 15.73 9.95 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Efficiency Ratio FTE (non-GAAP) (%)1 68.03 65.61 64.05 62.59 62.50 58.64 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures 22 Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) Breakdown 1 Annual 4.50% 4.32% 4.22% 4.25% 0.13% 4.13% 0.17% 4.04% 0.22% 3.97% 0.20% 4.00% 0.18% 0.18% 3.75% 0.23% 0.15% 0.13% 3.50% 3.87% 3.97% 3.78% 3.86% 3.61% 3.25% 3.00% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Quarterly 4.10% 4.02% 3.95% 2 0.18% 3.90% 0.23% 3.84% 3.85% 0.16% 0.17% 0.09% 0.16% 3.92% 3.79% 3.73% 3.75% 3.69% 3.79% 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 2Q X PPP Core Business Purchase Accounting Citizens On a fully tax equivalent basis; See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (2) 2Q X PPP excludes balances and interest income on PPP loans Note: Assets of divested consumer finance company sold in early Q1 2019 23 Non Interest Income Breakdown Commercial Services Revenue Net Interest 30% Income before Non Interest provision Income 82% 18% Retail Services Revenue 36% Noninterest income exclusive of security gains Other Non-Interest Income includes: Loan Service Fees, Gain on Sale of Loans, BOLI, and Other Misc. As of June 30, 2020 Other Non- Interest Income 34% 24 Commercial Services Revenues Trends Annual Quarterly 40.0 10.0 30.0 20.0 $16.8 $11.7 $3.8 10.0 $3.3 $3.9 $1.8 $6.6 $9.2 0.0 2015 2016 $25.2 $20.3 $4.6 $3.9 $9.5 $6.3 $10.1 $11.1 2017 2018 CML Service Charges $8.2 $8.0 $7.8 $30.4 $7.5 8.0 $7.4 $1.4 $1.3 $1.3 $5.2 $1.3 $1.4 6.0 $3.5 $3.4 $12.8 $3.0 $3.4 $2.8 4.0 2.0 $12.4 $3.1 $3.1 $3.3 $3.4 $3.3 0.0 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 CML Card Solutions Retirement Plan Services Note: Dollars in millions 25 Consumer Services Revenues Trends Annual Quarterly 50.0 $46.4 $44.9 $13.1 40.0 $38.8 $33.5 $18.3 $17.9 $4.6 $10.5 $10.3 $9.7 $30.3 $16.0 30.0 $14.9 $4.6 $4.8 $4.5 $14.8 $12.7 $10.8 $3.9 20.0 $10.8 $1.9 $1.6 $1.6 $8.6 $7.1 10.0 $12.0 $15.4 $16.2 $4.6 $4.0 $4.0 $3.7 $9.9 $8.4 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 Consumer Service Charges Debit Interchange Private Client - Includes: Wealth Management, Broakerage, & Insurance Fees 15.0 12.0 $9.1 9.0 $4.2 6.0 $1.5 3.0 $3.4 0.0 2Q 2020 Note: Dollars in millions 26 Operating Efficiency Improving Efficiency Through Leveraging Core Costs Expense as % of Avg Assets 4.0% 3.84% $16.0 0.04% 0.12% 3.62% 0.04% 3.48% 3.48% 3.5% 0.07% 0.09% 0.11% 3.26% $14.0 0.63% 0.07% 0.09% $13.8 0.60% 0.12% 3.0% 0.61% 0.62% 0.10% 0.01% 2.80% $12.0 2.5% 0.61% 0.08% 0.56% $10.0 2.0% 3.05% 2.90% 2.72% 2.66% 2.43% 1.5% 2.14% $8.0 $6.8 1.0% $6.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD Core Expenses Professional Services CDI Amortization Other Non-Core Expense Average Assets & Software Costs (M&A, Tax Credits, Restructuring) Billions in Assets Avg Note: Excludes loss on sale of assets, net As of June 30, 2020 27 Consolidated Capital Ratios TCE/TA (%) 1 8.08 8.52 7.53 7.89 7.28 6.09 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 CET1 and Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%) Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.93 12.16 12.31 13.34 11.56 11.70 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (%) 9.58 9.28 9.20 9.73 10.10 9.95 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (%) 14.01 15.16 13.74 13.45 13.72 13.75 8.23 10.09 10.07 10.66 10.88 10.87 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 (1) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures 28 Commercial RE and ADC Concentration Ratios Well Managed Commercial RE and Acquisition, Development & Construction ("ADC") Exposure 350% 300% 250% 200% 150% 100% 50% 0% 313% 292% 193% 185% 188% 188% 178% 179% 68% 71% 76% 79% 65% 63% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q 2020 Total Commercial RE/Total RBC (Investor Comm RE + Const & Land)/Total RBC (Const & Land)/Total RBC Note: As of June 30, 2020 29 Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality Diversified Loan Portfolio Loan Composition by Product Type C&I and CRE Loan Composition by Industry Type Residential Agricultural Loans 6% Mortgages Other 8% Commercial RE Consumer Loans 17% 4% Commercial RE Construction 12% Owner Occupied 16% Educational Real Estate Manufacturing Services Rental Wholesale 6.2% 4.9% 4.8% Trade 4.4% Health Care 3.9% Construction Trade 3.1% Finance 2.7% Warehousing 2.2% Retail Trade All Other 2.2% Real Estate 7.9% Hotel & Food Investments 1.8% 55.9% Commercial RE Loan Composition PPP Multi-family C&I 12% Hotel / 7.3% Hospitality 25% 9.0% Warehousing Retail 7.3% 17.9% Health Services 7.1% Total Loans - $9.25 Billion Food and Yield on Loans: 4.97%1 Beverage 4.8% Office Educational 19.5% 2.0% Industrial / Other RE Investments Manufacturing 4.2% 20.9% Based on average loans YTD as of June 30, 2020 and includes loans available for sale and nonaccrual loans; includes purchase accounting accretion of -0.10% Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020 31 Lodging Portfolio Overview Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure Lodging Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Outstanding Loans $425,374 Unfunded Commitments $65,101 Total Lodging Portfolio $490,475 Average Exposure per Loan $2,568 % of HTLF Exposure 4.38% Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio CA 10.2% KS/MO NM 11.1% 10.0% TX IA 7.7% 12.1% IL 7.6% WI AZ 13.0% 3.9% MT CO MN 1.7% 21.2% 1.5% Portfolio Highlights Pre-Covid Statistics:

Statistics: Analyzed population represents 97.3% of total portfolio $174 million of analyzed population is under development with 55% drawn 76% of exposure represents flagged properties Disciplined underwriting Weighted Average DSCR of 1.64 Weighted Average LTV of 70%

Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint

$250.5 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/20

$35.4 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20 Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans 32 Multi-Family Portfolio Overview Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure Multi-Family Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Outstanding Loans $353,878 Unfunded Commitments $120,732 Total Multi-Family Portfolio $474,610 Average Exposure per Loan $1,368 % of HTLF Exposure 4.24% Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio TX IA 9.1% 9.6% IL WI 8.6% 10.4% CA 8.4% AZ NM 5.1% 17.9% MN 3.0% KS/MO CO 2.3% MT 23.4% 2.2% Portfolio Highlights Pre-Covid Statistics:

Statistics: Analyzed population represents 77.4% of total portfolio Disciplined underwriting Weighted average DSCR of 1.35 Weighed average of LTV of 65%

Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint

Granular population - average loan amount of $1.4 million

$86.4 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020

$18.3 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20 Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans 33 Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Overview Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Outstanding Loans $237,949 Unfunded Commitments $17,752 Total Restaurants & Bars Portfolio $255,701 Average Exposure per Loan $386 % of HTLF Exposure 2.29% Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio IL CA 10.7% 9.8% WI 8.8% TX 15.7% MN 5.7% IA 5.3% NM AZ 4.7% 17.5% KS/MO CO 3.0% 17.6% Portfolio Highlights Pre-Covid Statistics:

Statistics: Analyzed population represents 77.6% of total portfolio Disciplined underwriting Weighted average DSCR of 2.46 22% of analyzed exposure represents franchised restaurants

Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint

Granular population - average loan amount of $386 Thousand

$120.7 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020

$50.7 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20 Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans 34 Retail Real Estate Portfolio Overview Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure Real Estate Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Outstanding Loans $344,173 Unfunded Commitments $25,609 Total Retail RE Portfolio $369,782 Average Exposure per Loan $1,091 % of HTLF Exposure 3.31% Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio MN CA 12.0% 12.5% KS/MO 7.8% CO TX 14.5% 7.4% AZ 4.7% MT IL 3.7% 15.0% WI IA 2.1% NM 1.9% 18.4% Portfolio Highlights Pre-Covid Statistics:

Statistics: Analyzed population represents 79.9% of total portfolio Disciplined underwriting Weighted average DSCR of 1.89 Weighted average LTV of 59%

Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint

Average loan amount of $1.1 million

$88.1 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20

$34.1 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20 Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans 35 Retail Trade Portfolio Overview Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure Retail Trade Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Outstanding Loans $307,951 Unfunded Commitments $99,079 Total Retail Trade Portfolio $407,030 Average Exposure per Loan $474 % of HTLF Exposure 3.64% Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio TX CA 5.4% 5.6% MT NM 5.8% 13.7% AZ 7.7% CO KS/MO 8.9% 16.3% WI 4.8% IL MN 9.0% IA 3.1% 19.7% Portfolio Highlights Pre-Covid Statistics:

Statistics: Analyzed population represents 69.4% of total portfolio Disciplined underwriting Weighted average DSCR of 8.98

Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint

Average loan amount of $474 Thousand

$27.9 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20

$5.8 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20 Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans 36 Agriculture Portfolio Overview Agriculture Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20 Dairy Cattle Wheat Farming and Milk 6.7% Production 21.2% Hog and Pig Beef Farming 5.1% Production 22.8% Other 12.7% Corn and Cotton Farming Soybeans 4.1% 27.4% Geographic Distribution MT 14.0% IA 26.7%NM 8.0% KS/MO 7.3% TX WI 6.8% 32.7% Other HTLF Markets 4.5% Note: Dollars in thousands Portfolio Highlights Ag portfolio represents 6.4% of total loans

7.6% or $45.5 million of total portfolio is FSA guaranteed

80% of Ag loans have a Pass rating

22% of HTLF Sub-Standard loans are from the Ag Portfolio

Sub-Standard loans are from the Ag Portfolio Crop insurance is required on credit exposures greater than $500,000 Agriculture Loans Outstanding Agriculture Loans Outstandings $590,000 Thousandsin $570,000 $510,000 $550,000 $530,000 Dollars $470,000 $490,000 $450,000 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 37 Construction Portfolio Overview Construction Portfolio by Type, 06/30/20 Land Healthcare 9% Development 9% All Other Land Only 9% 13% Industrial 8% Multi-Family Mini- Warehousing 13% 5% Retail 4% Hotel Office 1-4 Family 3% 13% 14% Comments: Well distributed over geographic footprint

Diversified by property type Construction Portfolio by Market, 06/30/20 IL KS/MO 8% AZ 7% 12% IA 7% TX CA 12% 7% MN 6% NM 12% MT 3% WI CO 3% 23% Note: Balances of Loans as of June 30, 2020 38 CECL Adjustment Reconciliation of Lending Related Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Credit Losses Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Note: Dollars in thousands, as of June 30, 2020 39 Summary Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets 120,000 NPAs ($000) NPAs / Assets (%) 3.00 98,537 87,578 90,000 79,281 74,792 74,599 2.00 60,000 51,664 0.67 0.91 0.76 0.69 0.66 0.66 1.00 30,000 0 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Net Charge-offs 20,000 NCOs ($000) NCOs / Avg Loans (%) 3.00 17,736 15,000 14,201 2.00 10,000 8,225 7,401 6,055 5,461 1.00 5,000 0.12 0.11 0.24 0.25 0.11 0.17 0 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD Note: CECL adopted January 1, 2020 Note: Non-performing loans defined as nonaccrual loans + loans 90 days past due; non-performing assets defined as nonperforming loans + other real estate owned + other repossessed assets Non-Performing Loans NPLs ($000) NPLs / Gross Loans (%) 100,000 92,969 4.00 72,669 80,653 75,000 64,385 63,411 3.00 50,000 39,655 1.20 2.00 0.99 0.98 0.96 1.01 0.76 25,000 1.00 0 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 Allowance for Credit Losses 125,000 119,937 5.00 100,000 4.00 75,000 61,963 70,395 3.00 55,686 54,324 48,685 50,000 2.00 1.30 0.97 1.02 25,000 0.87 0.84 0.84 1.00 0 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 40 Investments, Liquidity, Funding and Capital High Performing Securities Portfolio Portfolio Detail as of June 30, 2020 ($000) Allowance for Sector Book Value Unrealized G/L Credit Loss US Treasury $ 4,492 $ 54 $ - US Agency 1,254 41 - Municipal 1,010,307 57,931 (62) MBS - Agency 745,522 28,862 - MBS - Non-Agency 1,081,752 814 - CMBS - Agency 52,688 3,108 - CMBS - Non-Agency 411,105 (7,692) - ABS 834,362 (21,257) - Equities with a readily determinable value 19,391 - - Other securities 35,902 - - CMBS - Agency 1.3% CMBS - Non- Agency 9.8% ABS 19.9% US Treasury 0.1% US Agency MBS - Non- 0.0% Agency 25.8% Municipal 25.3% MBS - Agency 17.8% Total $ 4,196,775 $ 61,861 $ (62) Investment Portfolio 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 Average Book Value ($in millions) $2,542 $2,925 $3,305 $3,421 $3,809 Book Yield 3.05% 2.88% 3.03% 2.88% 2.91% Mod. Duration 4.71 5.63 6.17 5.84 5.69 65.4% of Non-Agency CMBS investments have AAA rating

Non-Agency CMBS investments have AAA rating 94.1% of Municipal holdings are rated A or better

76.0% of Non-Agency MBS are rated AAA balance

Non-Agency MBS are rated AAA balance ABS portfolio consists of the following

66.9% of Government/FFELP Student Loan Securities 14.6% of SBA Loans

42 Conservative Liquidity Profile Holding Company Detail Additional Sources of Bank Funding Amount Available Amount Available Type Outstanding ($000) ($000) Type Outstanding ($000) ($000) Cash & Due from Banks $169,640 FHLB Advances $2,777 $1,594,373 Revolving Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank $0 $45,000 Federal Funds Purchased $4,800 $427,000 Non-Revolvoing Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank $47,917 $6,500 Securities Sold Under Agreement to Repurchase $69,338 $0 Subordinated Debt $74,527 $0 Federal Reserve Discount Window $0 $1,529,278 Trust Preferred $145,915 $0 PPP Loan Program $31,820 $1,124,217 Preferred Stock $110,705 $0 Other Short-term Borrow ings $14,494 $0 Total $379,064 $221,140 Total $123,229 $4,674,868 Liquidity Metrics Capital Instruments FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 2Q 2020 Amount Loans / Deposits 78.45% 78.84% 75.77% 72.76% Outsanding Current Investments / Assets 25.41% 23.80% 26.01% 28.30% Outstanding Debt ($000) Maturity Date Rate (%) Subsidiary Trust Preferred Securities $145,915 4.16% Total Borrow ings / Assets 6.21% 4.40% 3.47% 2.63% • Monthly cash flow from Investments for 2Q20: $37 million Subordinated Notes $74,527 December 30, 2024 5.75% Subtotal of debt $220,442 4.70% Preferred Stock $110,705 7.00% Refers to weighted average rate of trust preferred securities Note: As of June 30, 2020

Note: All subsidiary trust preferred debt callable; currently outstanding subordinated notes mature December 30, 2024; 43 Deposit Mix Deposit Composition Time > $100K Time < $100K 4.4% 4.0% Money Non Market Interest 19.3% Bearing 38.0% Savings 8.6% Interest Bearing Checking 25.7% 6/30/2020 Portfolio % Non Interest Bearing $4,831,151 38.0% Interest Bearing Checking $3,261,096 25.7% Savings $1,090,892 8.6% Money Market $2,458,308 19.3% Time < $100K $505,019 4.0% Time > $100K $562,233 4.4% Total Deposits $12,708,699 100.0% (1) Excludes reciprocal deposits Note: Financial data as of June 30, 2020; dollars in thousands Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits (%) 1.20 1.00 0.96 0.80 0.61 0.64 0.60 0.40 0.39 0.40 0.34 0.37 0.32 0.28 0.24 0.23 0.20 0.20 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q 2020 Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits Cost of Total Deposits Brokered Deposits ($000) 1 250,000 200,000 190,721 150,000 100,000 75,620 50,000 57,168 25,055 12,089 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q 2020 44 Investment Summary Diversification across geographies reduces risk and enhances growth potential Consistent earnings profile, leveraging infrastructure to drive efficiency Disciplined and proven acquirer Low cost core deposit base, significant capacity to continue to fuel organic growth Strong net interest margin Solid credit metrics over many decades and through many credit cycles Conservative liquidity risk profile, conservative loan/deposit ratio Healthy capital levels, highly conservative approach to bank level capitalization 45 Appendix Analyst Ratings July 2020 Coverage Rating Price Target D.A. DAVIDSON Neutral $35.00 Jeff Rulis PIPER SANDLER CO Overweight $38.00 Andrew Liesch KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS Market Perform $40.00 Damon DelMonte RAYMOND JAMES Market Perform Not Established David Long STEPHENS Equal Weight $32.00 Terry McEvoy 47 Contact Information 48 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Annualized adjusted return on average assets is net income available to common stockholders plus provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, net of tax, divided by average total assets. This measure shows how efficiently a company is utilizing its assets and is also useful when assessing peer companies in the same industry. Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this presentation. Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax- effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non- GAAP measures are useful to compare net income, return on average tangible common equity and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. 49 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) Less goodwill Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Total assets (GAAP) Less goodwill Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) Average earning assets Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin Full Yr 2019 Full Yr 2018 Full Yr 2017 Full Yr 2016 Full Yr 2015 $ 1,578,137 $ 1,325,175 $ 990,519 $ 739,559 $ 581,475 446,345 391,668 236,615 127,699 97,852 48,688 47,479 35,203 22,775 22,020 $ 1,083,104 $ 886,028 $ 718,701 $ 589,085 $ 461,603 36,704,278 34,477,499 29,953,356 26,119,929 22,435,693 $ 43.00 $ 38.44 $ 33.07 $ 28.31 $ 25.92 $ 29.51 $ 25.70 $ 23.99 $ 22.55 $ 20.57 $ 13,209,597 $ 11,408,006 $ 9,810,739 $ 8,247,079 $ 7,694,754 446,345 391,668 236,615 127,699 97,852 48,688 47,479 35,203 22,775 22,020 $ 12,714,564 $ 10,968,859 $ 9,538,921 $ 8,096,605 $ 7,574,882 8.52% 8.08% 7.53% 7.28% 6.09% $ 433,729 $ 413,954 $ 330,308 $ 294,666 $ 233,998 4,929 6,228 15,139 12,919 10,216 $ 438,658 $ 420,182 $ 345,447 $ 307,585 $ 244,214 $ 10,845,940 $ 9,718,106 $ 8,181,914 $ 7,455,217 $ 6,152,090 4.00% 4.26% 4.04% 3.95% 3.80% 4.04% 4.32% 4.22% 4.13% 3.97% 0.18% 0.22% 0.18% 0.15% 0.13% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 50 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) Full Yr 2019 Full Yr 2018 Full Yr 2017 Full Yr 2016 Full Yr 2015 Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 433,729 $ 413,954 $ 330,308 $ 294,666 $ 233,998 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 4,929 6,228 15,139 12,919 10,216 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 438,658 420,182 345,447 307,585 244,214 Noninterest income 116,208 109,160 102,022 113,601 110,685 Securities gains, net (7,659) (1,085) (6,973) (11,340) (13,143) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (525) (212) - - 769 Gain on extinguishment of debt (375) - (1,280) - - Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 911 46 (21) 33 - Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 547,218 $ 528,091 $ 439,195 $ 409,879 $ 342,525 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 349,161 $ 353,888 $ 297,675 $ 279,668 $ 251,046 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 11,972 9,355 6,077 5,630 2,978 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 8,030 4,233 1,860 1,051 4,357 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (19,422) 2,208 2,475 1,478 6,821 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 6,580 7,564 5,975 2,571 3,871 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 342,001 $ 330,528 $ 281,288 $ 268,938 $ 233,019 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 62.50% 62.59% 64.05% 65.61% 68.03% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 51 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) Full Yr 2019 Full Yr 2018 Full Yr 2017 Full Yr 2016 Full Yr 2015 Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 149,129 $ 116,959 $ 75,226 $ 80,108 $ 59,225 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1) 9,458 7,391 3,950 3,660 1,936 Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 158,587 $ 124,350 $ 79,176 $ 83,768 $ 61,161 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,473,396 $ 1,177,346 $ 871,683 $ 678,989 $ 496,877 Less average goodwill 415,841 340,352 184,554 125,724 56,781 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,377 46,206 30,109 24,553 14,153 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,008,178 $ 790,788 $ 657,020 $ 528,712 $ 425,943 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.12% 9.93% 8.63% 11.80% 11.92% Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.73% 15.72% 12.05% 15.84% 14.36% Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 149,129 $ 116,959 $ 75,226 $ 80,108 $ 59,225 Provision for credit losses (1) 13,159 18,970 10,116 7,601 8,253 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (1) 5,198 5,976 3,884 1,671 2,516 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 167,486 $ 141,905 $ 89,226 $ 89,380 $ 69,994 Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,021,917 $ 10,772,297 $ 9,009,625 $ 8,172,576 $ 6,763,901 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.39% 1.32% 0.99% 1.09% 1.03% Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non- GAAP) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 167,486 $ 141,905 $ 89,226 $ 89,380 $ 69,994 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1) 9,458 7,391 3,950 3,660 1,936 Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 176,944 $ 149,296 $ 93,176 $ 93,040 $ 71,930 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,008,178 $ 790,788 $ 657,020 $ 528,712 $ 425,943 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.55% 18.88% 14.18% 17.60% 16.89% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 52 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,636,672 $ 1,553,714 $ 1,578,137 $ 1,563,843 $ 1,521,787 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 43,011 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,147,316 $ 1,061,662 $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,844,744 36,807,217 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 44.42 $ 42.21 $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 31.14 $ 28.84 $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Total assets (GAAP) $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 43,011 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,536,797 $ 12,802,457 $ 12,714,564 $ 12,092,346 $ 11,680,475 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.89% 8.29% 8.52% 8.99% 8.92% Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,416 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) $ 125,562 $ 113,642 $ 113,854 $ 112,461 $ 107,976 Average earning assets $ 13,103,159 $ 11,891,455 $ 11,580,295 $ 11,102,581 $ 10,552,166 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81% 3.81% 3.86% 3.98% 4.06% Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.85% 3.84% 3.90% 4.02% 4.10% Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.16% 0.09% 0.17% 0.23% 0.18% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 53 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 124,146 $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,416 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 125,562 113,642 113,854 112,461 107,976 Noninterest income 30,637 25,817 28,030 29,400 32,061 Securities gains, net (2,006) (1,658) (491) (2,013) (3,580) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (680) 231 (11) (144) (112) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (375) - Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (9) 1,565 (668) 626 364 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 153,504 $ 139,597 $ 140,714 $ 139,955 $ 136,709 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,439 $ 90,859 $ 92,866 $ 92,967 $ 75,098 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,696 2,981 2,918 2,899 3,313 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 791 184 3,038 3,052 1,465 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 701 16 1,512 356 (18,286) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 673 1,376 537 1,500 929 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 85,578 $ 86,302 $ 84,861 $ 85,160 $ 87,677 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 55.75% 61.82% 60.31% 60.85% 64.13% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 54 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1) 2,130 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 32,261 $ 22,395 $ 40,156 $ 36,903 $ 47,786 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,574,902 $ 1,619,682 $ 1,570,258 $ 1,541,369 $ 1,442,388 Less average goodwill 446,345 446,345 433,374 427,097 410,642 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 44,723 47,632 49,389 51,704 49,868 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.69% 4.98% 9.56% 8.91% 12.56% Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.97% 8.00% 14.65% 13.78% 19.52% Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 30,131 $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 Provision for credit losses(1) 21,169 17,001 3,873 4,109 3,885 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 532 1,087 424 1,185 734 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,391,856 $ 13,148,173 $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.45% 1.17% 1.31% 1.29% 1.71% Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non- GAAP) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 51,832 $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1) 2,130 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 53,962 $ 40,483 $ 44,453 $ 42,197 $ 52,405 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,083,834 $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.02% 14.46% 16.22% 15.76% 21.41% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. 55 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 236,657 $ 209,663 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,547 2,680 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) $ 239,204 $ 212,343 Average earning assets $ 12,497,307 $ 10,342,229 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81% 4.09% Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.85% 4.14% Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest ma 0.10% 0.17% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% 56 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 236,657 $ 209,663 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,547 2,680 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 239,204 212,343 Noninterest income 56,454 58,778 Securities gains, net (3,664) (5,155) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (449) (370) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,556 953 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 293,101 $ 266,549 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 181,298 $ 163,328 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 5,677 6,155 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 975 1,940 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 717 (21,290) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,049 4,543 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 171,880 $ 171,980 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP) 58.64% 64.52% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% 57 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.) 