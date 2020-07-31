Heartland Financial USA : 2Q 2020 Performance

This presentation, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets; containment measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations; increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase Heartland's provision for credit losses and net charge-offs; civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves; levels of unemployment in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; real estate market values in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums; the effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof; the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities; legislative/regulatory changes affecting banking, taxes, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the United States Department of the Treasury (the "U.S. Treasury") and the Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of Heartland's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland's market areas; changes in accounting principles and guidelines; the timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet; Heartland's ability to implement technological changes as anticipated and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems; Heartland's ability to retain key executives and employees and the ability of Heartland and its subsidiaries to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations.
The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The pandemic's severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Heartland's net income and the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks also predict that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.
All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Heartland's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, Heartland believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland: 3 Year Growth in Assets and Total Shareholder Return
3 Year Asset Growth 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020 Heartland 82.2%
Proxy Peer 41.1%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0% 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
As of June 30, 2020 / Peer Groups as of March 31, 2020
3 Year Total Shareholder Returns
12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020
Heartland -26.9%
HP Peer -27.0%
45%
30%
15%
0%
-15%
-30%
-45%
12/31/16
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
Heartland's Stock Performance
Price Return (%) From 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020
60%
40%
20%
0%
-20%
-40%
-60%
12/31/16
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
HTLF
S&P 500
SNL Mid Cap U.S. Bank
KBW Regional Bank Index
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Company Overview
Company Overview - NASDAQ: HTLF
Fiscal 2Q 2020 Financial Highlights
Headquartered in Dubuque, IA
Holding company established in 1981
Total assets of $15.0 billion, as of June 30, 20201
Company conducts community banking business through 11 independently chartered community banks1
114 full-service branches located across 12 states in the Midwest, Southwest and Western regions of the country 1
HTLF, AIM Bancshares, Inc. &
Johnson Bank's AZ Branches (143)
Dollars in millions
Balance
Sheet
Capital
Profitability
Asset Quality
Total Assets
$15,026
Total Loans Held for Investment
$9,247
Total Deposits
$12,709
Loan / Deposit Ratio
72.76%
Tangible Common Equity 2
$1,147
Total Equity
$1,637
Total Equity / Total Assets
10.89%
Tang. Common Equity / Tang. Assets 2
7.89%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.95%
CET1 Ratio
10.87%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.34%
Total RBC Ratio
15.16%
Net Interest Margin 2
3.81%
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
0.32%
Adj. Return on Avg. Assets 2
1.32%
Adj. Return on Avg. Tangible Common Equity 2
20.02%
Efficiency Ratio FTE 2
55.75%
NPAs / Assets
0.66%
NCOs / Avg. Loans
0.11%
Excludes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated closing in Q3 2020; & Arizo na Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020
See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures
Note: Financial metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2020
Corporate Structure
Subsidiary Banks by Region
HTLF West
Rocky Mountain Bank - MT
• Total Assets: $590,764
• Total Deposits: $519,029
• No. of Branch Offices: 9
• % of Franchise Assets: 3.5%
Premier Valley Bank - CA
• Total Assets: $1,031,899
• Total Deposits: $869,165
• No. of Branch Offices: 8
• % of Franchise Assets: 6.0%
Citywide Banks - CO
•
Total Assets: $2,546,942
•
Total Deposits: $2,147,642
• No. of Branch Offices: 23
• % of Franchise Assets: 14.9%
R egio nal Summary ( Pro - F o rma)
H T LF West
H T LF So uthwest 3
H T LF M idwest
T o tal A ssets 4 :
$ 4,169,605
$ 6,072,846
$ 6,853,538
T o tal D epo sits:
$ 3,535,836
$ 5,213,615
$ 5,825,208
N o . o f B ranch Offices 4 :
40
55
44
% o f F ranchise A ssets 4 :
24.4%
35.5%
40.1%
P ro jected 5yr P o pulatio n C hange 5 :
3.7%
6.2%
1.2%
Heartland's Arizona Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020
Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated close Q3 2020
Includes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc.
Excludes contribution of Arizona Branch Transaction
(5) Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020
HTLF Southwest
Arizona Bank & Trust - AZ
Total Assets: $970,775
Total Deposits: $865,430
No. of Branch Offices: 6
% of Franchise Assets: 5.7%
AZ Branches - AZ (Pending)1
Total Loans: $168,144
Total Deposits: $415,349
No. of Branch Offices: 4
New Mexico Bank & Trust - NM
Total Assets: $1,899,194
Total Deposits: $1,698,584
No. of Branch Offices: 17
% of Franchise Assets: 11.1%
First Bank & Trust - TX
Total Assets: $1,256,710
Total Deposits: $959,886
No. of Branch Offices: 7
% of Franchise Assets: 7.4%
AimBank - TX (Pending)2
Total Assets: $1,946,167
Total Deposits: $1,689,715
No. of Branch Offices: 25
% of Franchise Assets: 11.4%
HTLF Midwest
Minnesota Bank & Trust - MN
Total Assets: $951,236
Total Deposits: $820,199
No. of Branch Offices: 2
% of Franchise Assets: 5.6%
Wisconsin Bank & Trust - WI
Total Assets: $1,203,108
Total Deposits: $1,050,766
No. of Branch Offices: 14
% of Franchise Assets: 7.0%
Dubuque Bank & Trust - IA
Total Assets: $1,849,035
Total Deposits: $1,496,559
No. of Branch Offices: 6
% of Franchise Assets: 10.8%
Illinois Bank & Trust - IL
Total Assets: $1,470,000
Total Deposits: $1,318,866
No. of Branch Offices: 10
% of Franchise Assets: 8.6%
Bank of Blue Valley - KS/MO
Total Assets: $1,380,159
Total Deposits: $1,138,818
No. of Branch Offices: 12
% of Franchise Assets: 8.1%
A Steadfast and Highly Disciplined Growth Strategy
Heartland has a long history of growth, stability and geographic diversity…
$15.0B
Total assets as of 2Q 2020
39 / 17
39 year old holding company; 17 years on NASDAQ
11
11 independent bank brands
12 / 114
12 states; 114 banking offices
17.0%
3 year compound annual asset growth rate (through 12/31/19)
…driving consistent earnings, impressive returns and significant value creation
0
Never an annual loss
2x
History of doubling earnings and assets every 5 to 7 years
14.5%
3 year average annual ROATCE, non-GAAP1 (as of 12/31/19)
8.7%
3 year compound annual EPS growth rate (as of 12/31/19)
39
39 consecutive years of level or increased cash dividends to common shareholders
$1.13B
Market capitalization 2
6.5%
Beneficial ownership by the Board and executive officers (as of 1/31/20)
See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures
(2) As of July 27, 2020
Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise specified
Heartland Asset and Earnings Growth
$200
$16.0
$15.0B
$149.1
$150
$12.0
$117.0
$100
$8.0
$6.1B
$80.3
$85.7
$60.0
$50.2
$50
$4.0
$0
$0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD
Net Income
Deferred Tax Charge
Assets
Heartland Diluted EPS and Dividends
$4.14
$3.52
$3.22
$3.01
$2.83
$2.65
$1.36
$0.45
$0.50
$0.51
$0.59
$0.68
$0.54
$0.40
$0.40
$0.44
$0.40
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD
Deferred Tax Charge
Special Dividend
Diluted EPS
Regular Dividends
M&A - Core Competency and Strategy
A Core Competency (11 transactions completed in last 5 years)
Dedicated corporate development and conversion/integration staff
Sophisticated internally developed financial model
Detailed conversion/integration playbook
Efficient regulatory application, SEC filing and close process - avg. 125 days post announcement
All new entities convert to our core systems platform - avg. 75 days post deal close
Focused on In-Footprint Transactions
Opportunities abound across entire footprint - deep active pipeline of opportunities, providing selectivity
Focus on expanding existing markets >= $1 Billion in assets
Deal Size "Sweet Spot" is Increasing Modestly - Targets of $1 to $3 Billion in Assets
Strong core deposits
Clean credit quality
Market overlap
Attractive risk attributes
Must Meet Conservatively Modeled Financial Benchmarks
Accretive to EPS immediately after conversion
Demonstrate an IRR > 15%
Conservative tangible book value per share dilution earn-back periods
Heartland M&A Transaction Summary
Date
Date
Date
Announced
Organization
Transaction
Announced
Closed
Converted
Deal Value
PxTBV
Assets
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (4 Branches)
6/9/2020
TBD
TBD
-
-
$415 1
Aim Bancshares, Inc.
2/11/2020
TBD
TBD
$280.4
2.02x
$1,946
Rockford Bank and Trust Co.
8/13/2019
11/30/2019
2/7/2020
$59.2
1.35x
$485
Blue Valley Ban Corp.
1/16/2019
5/10/2019
8/23/2019
$93.9
1.88x
$728
FirstBank Lubbock Bancshares, Inc.
12/12/2017
5/18/2018
8/17/2018
$185.6
2.22x
$930
Signature Bancshares, Inc.
11/13/2017
2/23/2018
4/20/2018
$53.4
1.82x
$390
Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc.
2/13/2017
7/7/2017
10/13/2017
$202.7
1.82x
$1,377
Founders Bancorp
10/31/2016
2/28/2017
3/17/2017
$29.1
1.52x
$198
CIC Bancshares, Inc.
10/23/2015
2/5/2016
6/10/2016
$83.5
1.47x
$727
Premier Valley Bank
5/29/2015
11/30/2015
3/11/2016
$95.1
1.66x
$647
First Scottsdale Bank, N.A.
5/15/2015
9/11/2015
9/11/2015
$17.7
1.05x
$106
Community Bancorporation of New Mexico, Inc.
4/16/2015
8/21/2015
11/6/2015
$11.3
1.52x
$181
Community Banc-Corp. of Sheyboygan, Inc.
10/23/2014
1/16/2015
5/15/2015
$52.0
1.58x
$525
Total deposits assumed in transaction as of June 30, 2020; actual amount of deposits assumed and
loans acquired will be determined at anticipated close Q4 2020
Note: Total Assets based on MRQ prior to announcement & provided in millions
Acquisition AIM Bancshares, Inc. - Lubbock, TX
Announced February 11, 2020 - anticipated close 3Q 2020 - anticipated systems integration 4Q 2020
Assets approximately $1.9 billion, loans approximately $1.2 billion, and deposits approximately $1.7 billion
AimBank combined with FB&T creates HTLF's largest member bank with approximately $3 billion in assets
Transaction results in FB&T being the #5 largest bank headquartered in West Texas - ranking #3 deposit market share in Lubbock MSA
Headquarters will remain in Lubbock, Texas
90% stock / 10% cash transaction valued at announcement approximately $280.4 million(1)
~10% Accretive to EPS in 2021. IRR in excess of 20%. Tangible book value earn back ~3.6 years
Barry Orr continues as Chairman and CEO and retained Scott Wade as Vice Chairman and President of the South Division of FirstBank & Trust
(1) The price at announcement was based on HTLF closing stock price of $49.88 on February 10, 2020
Branch Purchase Johnson Financial Group
On June 9 2020, Heartland announced Arizona Bank & Trust entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire certain assets and assume substantially all deposits and other liabilities of Johnson Bank's Arizona operations.
Anticipated close and systems integration in December
Loans approximately $168 million, and deposits approximately $415 million
Johnson Bank's four Arizona office locations are a natural fit with the geographic footprint and culture of Arizona Bank & Trust
At close, Arizona Bank & Trust will have approximately $1.1 billion in assets
Arizona Bank & Trust will be Heartland's ninth bank with more than $1 billion in assets
Improving Efficiency Through Leveraging Core Costs
Expense as % of Avg Assets
4.0%
3.84%
$16.0
0.04%
0.12%
3.62%
0.04%
3.48%
3.48%
3.5%
0.07%
0.09%
0.11%
3.26%
$14.0
0.63%
0.07%
0.09%
$13.8
0.60%
0.12%
3.0%
0.61%
0.62%
0.10%
0.01%
2.80%
$12.0
2.5%
0.61%
0.08%
0.56%
$10.0
2.0%
3.05%
2.90%
2.72%
2.66%
2.43%
1.5%
2.14%
$8.0
$6.8
1.0%
$6.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 YTD
Core Expenses
Professional Services
CDI Amortization
Other Non-Core Expense
Average Assets
& Software Costs
(M&A, Tax Credits, Restructuring)
Billions in Assets Avg
Note: Excludes loss on sale of assets, net As of June 30, 2020
Consolidated Capital Ratios
TCE/TA (%) 1
8.08
8.52
7.53
7.89
7.28
6.09
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
CET1 and Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.93
12.16
12.31
13.34
11.56
11.70
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (%)
9.58
9.28
9.20
9.73
10.10
9.95
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (%)
14.01
15.16
13.74
13.45
13.72
13.75
8.23
10.09
10.07
10.66
10.88
10.87
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures
Commercial RE and ADC Concentration Ratios
Well Managed Commercial RE and Acquisition, Development & Construction ("ADC") Exposure
350%
300%
250%
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
313%
292%
193%
185%
188%
188%
178%
179%
68%
71%
76%
79%
65%
63%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q 2020
Total Commercial RE/Total RBC
(Investor Comm RE + Const & Land)/Total RBC
(Const & Land)/Total RBC
Note: As of June 30, 2020
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Diversified Loan Portfolio
Loan Composition by Product Type
C&I and CRE Loan Composition by Industry Type
Residential
Agricultural Loans
6%
Mortgages
Other
8%
Commercial RE
Consumer Loans
17%
4%
Commercial RE
Construction
12%
Owner Occupied
16%
Educational
Real Estate
Manufacturing
Services
Rental
Wholesale
6.2%
4.9%
4.8%
Trade
4.4%
Health Care
3.9%
Construction
Trade
3.1%
Finance
2.7%
Warehousing
2.2%
Retail Trade
All Other
2.2%
Real Estate
7.9%
Hotel & Food
Investments
1.8%
55.9%
Commercial RE Loan Composition
PPP
Multi-family
C&I
12%
Hotel /
7.3%
Hospitality
25%
9.0%
Warehousing
Retail
7.3%
17.9%
Health Services
7.1%
Total Loans - $9.25 Billion
Food and
Yield on Loans: 4.97%1
Beverage
4.8%
Office
Educational
19.5%
2.0%
Industrial /
Other RE
Investments
Manufacturing
4.2%
20.9%
Based on average loans YTD as of June 30, 2020 and includes loans available for sale and nonaccrual loans; includes purchase accounting
accretion of -0.10%
Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020
Lodging Portfolio Overview
Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure
Lodging Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Outstanding Loans
$425,374
Unfunded Commitments
$65,101
Total Lodging Portfolio
$490,475
Average Exposure per Loan
$2,568
% of HTLF Exposure
4.38%
Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio
CA
10.2%
KS/MO
NM
11.1%
10.0%
TX
IA
7.7%
12.1%
IL
7.6%
WI
AZ
13.0%
3.9%
MT
CO
MN 1.7%
21.2%
1.5%
Portfolio Highlights
Pre-CovidStatistics:
Analyzed population represents 97.3% of total portfolio
$174 million of analyzed population is under development with 55% drawn
76% of exposure represents flagged properties
Disciplined underwriting
Weighted Average DSCR of 1.64
Weighted Average LTV of 70%
Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
$250.5 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/20
$35.4 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20
Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans
Multi-Family Portfolio Overview
Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure
Multi-Family Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Outstanding Loans
$353,878
Unfunded Commitments
$120,732
Total Multi-Family Portfolio
$474,610
Average Exposure per Loan
$1,368
% of HTLF Exposure
4.24%
Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio
TX
IA
9.1%
9.6%
IL
WI
8.6%
10.4%
CA
8.4%
AZ
NM
5.1%
17.9%
MN
3.0%
KS/MO
CO
2.3%
MT
23.4%
2.2%
Portfolio Highlights
Pre-CovidStatistics:
Analyzed population represents 77.4% of total portfolio
Disciplined underwriting
Weighted average DSCR of 1.35
Weighed average of LTV of 65%
Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
Granular population - average loan amount of $1.4 million
$86.4 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020
$18.3 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20
Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans
Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Overview
Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure
Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Outstanding Loans
$237,949
Unfunded Commitments
$17,752
Total Restaurants & Bars Portfolio
$255,701
Average Exposure per Loan
$386
% of HTLF Exposure
2.29%
Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio
IL
CA
10.7%
9.8%
WI
8.8%
TX
15.7%
MN
5.7%
IA
5.3%
NM
AZ
4.7%
17.5%
KS/MO
CO
3.0%
17.6%
Portfolio Highlights
Pre-CovidStatistics:
Analyzed population represents 77.6% of total portfolio
Disciplined underwriting
Weighted average DSCR of 2.46
22% of analyzed exposure represents franchised restaurants
Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
Granular population - average loan amount of $386 Thousand
$120.7 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020
$50.7 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20
Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans
Retail Real Estate Portfolio Overview
Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure
Real Estate Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Outstanding Loans
$344,173
Unfunded Commitments
$25,609
Total Retail RE Portfolio
$369,782
Average Exposure per Loan
$1,091
% of HTLF Exposure
3.31%
Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio
MN
CA
12.0%
12.5%
KS/MO
7.8%
CO
TX
14.5%
7.4%
AZ
4.7%
MT
IL
3.7%
15.0%
WI
IA
2.1%
NM
1.9%
18.4%
Portfolio Highlights
Pre-CovidStatistics:
Analyzed population represents 79.9% of total portfolio
Disciplined underwriting
Weighted average DSCR of 1.89
Weighted average LTV of 59%
Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
Average loan amount of $1.1 million
$88.1 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20
$34.1 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20
Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans
Retail Trade Portfolio Overview
Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure
Retail Trade Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Outstanding Loans
$307,951
Unfunded Commitments
$99,079
Total Retail Trade Portfolio
$407,030
Average Exposure per Loan
$474
% of HTLF Exposure
3.64%
Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio
TX
CA
5.4%
5.6%
MT
NM
5.8%
13.7%
AZ
7.7%
CO
KS/MO
8.9%
16.3%
WI
4.8%
IL
MN
9.0%
IA
3.1%
19.7%
Portfolio Highlights
Pre-CovidStatistics:
Analyzed population represents 69.4% of total portfolio
Disciplined underwriting
Weighted average DSCR of 8.98
Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
Average loan amount of $474 Thousand
$27.9 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20
$5.8 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20
Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans
Agriculture Portfolio Overview
Agriculture Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20
Dairy Cattle
Wheat
Farming
and Milk
6.7%
Production
21.2%
Hog and Pig
Beef
Farming
5.1%
Production
22.8%
Other
12.7%
Corn and
Cotton Farming
Soybeans
4.1%
27.4%
Geographic Distribution
MT
14.0%
IA
26.7%NM
8.0%
KS/MO
7.3%
TX
WI
6.8%
32.7%
Other HTLF
Markets
4.5%
Note: Dollars in thousands
Portfolio Highlights
Ag portfolio represents 6.4% of total loans
7.6% or $45.5 million of total portfolio is FSA guaranteed
80% of Ag loans have a Pass rating
22% of HTLF Sub-Standard loans are from the Ag Portfolio
Crop insurance is required on credit exposures greater than $500,000
Agriculture Loans Outstanding
Agriculture Loans Outstandings
$590,000
Thousandsin
$570,000
$510,000
$550,000
$530,000
Dollars
$470,000
$490,000
$450,000
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Construction Portfolio Overview
Construction Portfolio by Type, 06/30/20
Land
Healthcare
9%
Development
9%
All Other
Land Only
9%
13%
Industrial
8%
Multi-Family
Mini-
Warehousing
13%
5%
Retail
4%
Hotel
Office
1-4 Family
3%
13%
14%
Comments:
Well distributed over geographic footprint
Diversified by property type
Construction Portfolio by Market, 06/30/20
IL
KS/MO
8%
AZ
7%
12%
IA
7%
TX
CA
12%
7%
MN
6%
NM
12%
MT
3%
WI
CO
3%
23%
Note: Balances of Loans as of June 30, 2020
CECL Adjustment
Reconciliation of Lending Related Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
Note: Dollars in thousands, as of June 30, 2020
Summary Asset Quality
Non-Performing Assets
120,000
NPAs ($000)
NPAs / Assets (%)
3.00
98,537
87,578
90,000
79,281
74,792
74,599
2.00
60,000
51,664
0.67
0.91
0.76
0.69
0.66
0.66
1.00
30,000
0
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
Net Charge-offs
20,000
NCOs ($000)
NCOs / Avg Loans (%)
3.00
17,736
15,000
14,201
2.00
10,000
8,225
7,401
6,055
5,461
1.00
5,000
0.12
0.11
0.24
0.25
0.11
0.17
0
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD
Note: CECL adopted January 1, 2020
Note: Non-performing loans defined as nonaccrual loans + loans 90 days past due; non-performing assets defined as nonperforming loans + other real estate owned + other repossessed assets
Non-Performing Loans
NPLs ($000)
NPLs / Gross Loans (%)
100,000
92,969
4.00
72,669
80,653
75,000
64,385
63,411
3.00
50,000
39,655
1.20
2.00
0.99
0.98
0.96
1.01
0.76
25,000
1.00
0
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
Allowance for Credit Losses
125,000
119,937
5.00
100,000
4.00
75,000
61,963
70,395
3.00
55,686
54,324
48,685
50,000
2.00
1.30
0.97
1.02
25,000
0.87
0.84
0.84
1.00
0
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
Investments, Liquidity, Funding and Capital
High Performing Securities Portfolio
Portfolio Detail as of June 30, 2020 ($000)
Allowance for
Sector
Book Value
Unrealized G/L
Credit Loss
US Treasury
$
4,492
$
54
$
-
US Agency
1,254
41
-
Municipal
1,010,307
57,931
(62)
MBS - Agency
745,522
28,862
-
MBS - Non-Agency
1,081,752
814
-
CMBS - Agency
52,688
3,108
-
CMBS - Non-Agency
411,105
(7,692)
-
ABS
834,362
(21,257)
-
Equities with a readily determinable value
19,391
-
-
Other securities
35,902
-
-
CMBS -
Agency
1.3% CMBS - Non-
Agency
9.8%
ABS
19.9%
US Treasury
0.1%
US Agency
MBS - Non-
0.0%
Agency
25.8%
Municipal
25.3%
MBS - Agency 17.8%
Total
$ 4,196,775 $
61,861 $
(62)
Investment Portfolio
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
Average Book Value ($in millions)
$2,542
$2,925
$3,305
$3,421
$3,809
Book Yield
3.05%
2.88%
3.03%
2.88%
2.91%
Mod. Duration
4.71
5.63
6.17
5.84
5.69
65.4% of Non-Agency CMBS investments have AAA rating
94.1% of Municipal holdings are rated A or better
76.0% of Non-Agency MBS are rated AAA balance
ABS portfolio consists of the following
66.9% of Government/FFELP Student Loan Securities
14.6% of SBA Loans
Conservative Liquidity Profile
Holding Company Detail
Additional Sources of Bank Funding
Amount
Available
Amount
Available
Type
Outstanding ($000)
($000)
Type
Outstanding ($000)
($000)
Cash & Due from Banks
$169,640
FHLB Advances
$2,777
$1,594,373
Revolving Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank
$0
$45,000
Federal Funds Purchased
$4,800
$427,000
Non-Revolvoing Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank
$47,917
$6,500
Securities Sold Under Agreement to Repurchase
$69,338
$0
Subordinated Debt
$74,527
$0
Federal Reserve Discount Window
$0
$1,529,278
Trust Preferred
$145,915
$0
PPP Loan Program
$31,820
$1,124,217
Preferred Stock
$110,705
$0
Other Short-term Borrow ings
$14,494
$0
Total
$379,064
$221,140
Total
$123,229
$4,674,868
Liquidity Metrics
Capital Instruments
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
2Q 2020
Amount
Loans / Deposits
78.45%
78.84%
75.77%
72.76%
Outsanding
Current
Investments / Assets
25.41%
23.80%
26.01%
28.30%
Outstanding Debt
($000)
Maturity Date
Rate (%)
Subsidiary Trust Preferred Securities
$145,915
4.16%
Total Borrow ings / Assets
6.21%
4.40%
3.47%
2.63%
• Monthly cash flow from Investments for 2Q20: $37 million
Subordinated Notes
$74,527
December 30, 2024
5.75%
Subtotal of debt
$220,442
4.70%
Preferred Stock
$110,705
7.00%
Refers to weighted average rate of trust preferred securities Note: As of June 30, 2020
Note: All subsidiary trust preferred debt callable; currently outstanding subordinated notes mature December
30, 2024;
Deposit Mix
Deposit Composition
Time > $100K
Time < $100K
4.4%
4.0%
Money
Non
Market
Interest
19.3%
Bearing
38.0%
Savings 8.6%
Interest
Bearing
Checking
25.7%
6/30/2020
Portfolio %
Non Interest Bearing
$4,831,151
38.0%
Interest Bearing Checking
$3,261,096
25.7%
Savings
$1,090,892
8.6%
Money Market
$2,458,308
19.3%
Time < $100K
$505,019
4.0%
Time > $100K
$562,233
4.4%
Total Deposits
$12,708,699
100.0%
(1) Excludes reciprocal deposits
Note: Financial data as of June 30, 2020; dollars in thousands
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits (%)
1.20
1.00
0.96
0.80
0.61
0.64
0.60
0.40
0.39
0.40
0.34
0.37
0.32
0.28
0.24
0.23
0.20
0.20
0.00
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q 2020
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
Cost of Total Deposits
Brokered Deposits ($000) 1
250,000
200,000
190,721
150,000
100,000
75,620
50,000
57,168
25,055
12,089
0
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q 2020
Investment Summary
Diversification across geographies reduces risk and enhances growth potential
Consistent earnings profile, leveraging infrastructure to drive efficiency
Disciplined and proven acquirer
Low cost core deposit base, significant capacity to continue to fuel organic growth
Strong net interest margin
Solid credit metrics over many decades and through many credit cycles
Conservative liquidity risk profile, conservative loan/deposit ratio
Healthy capital levels, highly conservative approach to bank level capitalization
Appendix
Analyst Ratings
July 2020
Coverage
Rating
Price Target
D.A. DAVIDSON
Neutral
$35.00
Jeff Rulis
PIPER SANDLER CO
Overweight
$38.00
Andrew Liesch
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS
Market Perform
$40.00
Damon DelMonte
RAYMOND JAMES
Market Perform
Not Established
David Long
STEPHENS
Equal Weight
$32.00
Terry McEvoy
Contact Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Annualized adjusted return on average assets is net income available to common stockholders plus provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, net of tax, divided by average total assets. This measure shows how efficiently a company is utilizing its assets and is also useful when assessing peer companies in the same industry.
Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
Annualized net interest margin, fullytax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this presentation.
Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax- effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non- GAAP measures are useful to compare net income, return on average tangible common equity and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
Common equity (GAAP)
Less goodwill
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
Total assets (GAAP)
Less goodwill
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
Average earning assets
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
Full Yr 2019
Full Yr 2018
Full Yr 2017
Full Yr 2016
Full Yr 2015
$
1,578,137
$
1,325,175
$
990,519
$
739,559
$
581,475
446,345
391,668
236,615
127,699
97,852
48,688
47,479
35,203
22,775
22,020
$
1,083,104
$
886,028
$
718,701
$
589,085
$
461,603
36,704,278
34,477,499
29,953,356
26,119,929
22,435,693
$
43.00
$
38.44
$
33.07
$
28.31
$
25.92
$
29.51
$
25.70
$
23.99
$
22.55
$
20.57
$
13,209,597
$
11,408,006
$
9,810,739
$
8,247,079
$
7,694,754
446,345
391,668
236,615
127,699
97,852
48,688
47,479
35,203
22,775
22,020
$
12,714,564
$
10,968,859
$
9,538,921
$
8,096,605
$
7,574,882
8.52%
8.08%
7.53%
7.28%
6.09%
$
433,729
$
413,954
$
330,308
$
294,666
$
233,998
4,929
6,228
15,139
12,919
10,216
$
438,658
$
420,182
$
345,447
$
307,585
$
244,214
$
10,845,940
$
9,718,106
$
8,181,914
$
7,455,217
$
6,152,090
4.00%
4.26%
4.04%
3.95%
3.80%
4.04%
4.32%
4.22%
4.13%
3.97%
0.18%
0.22%
0.18%
0.15%
0.13%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
Full Yr 2019
Full Yr 2018
Full Yr 2017
Full Yr 2016
Full Yr 2015
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
433,729
$
413,954
$
330,308
$
294,666
$
233,998
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
4,929
6,228
15,139
12,919
10,216
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
438,658
420,182
345,447
307,585
244,214
Noninterest income
116,208
109,160
102,022
113,601
110,685
Securities gains, net
(7,659)
(1,085)
(6,973)
(11,340)
(13,143)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
(525)
(212)
-
-
769
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(375)
-
(1,280)
-
-
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
911
46
(21)
33
-
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
$
547,218
$
528,091
$
439,195
$
409,879
$
342,525
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
349,161
$
353,888
$
297,675
$
279,668
$
251,046
Less:
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
11,972
9,355
6,077
5,630
2,978
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
8,030
4,233
1,860
1,051
4,357
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
(19,422)
2,208
2,475
1,478
6,821
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
6,580
7,564
5,975
2,571
3,871
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
$
342,001
$
330,528
$
281,288
$
268,938
$
233,019
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
62.50%
62.59%
64.05%
65.61%
68.03%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
Full Yr 2019
Full Yr 2018
Full Yr 2017
Full Yr 2016
Full Yr 2015
Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
149,129
$
116,959
$
75,226
$
80,108
$
59,225
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax
(1)
9,458
7,391
3,950
3,660
1,936
Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
158,587
$
124,350
$
79,176
$
83,768
$
61,161
Average common equity (GAAP)
$
1,473,396
$
1,177,346
$
871,683
$
678,989
$
496,877
Less average goodwill
415,841
340,352
184,554
125,724
56,781
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
49,377
46,206
30,109
24,553
14,153
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,008,178
$
790,788
$
657,020
$
528,712
$
425,943
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.12%
9.93%
8.63%
11.80%
11.92%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
15.73%
15.72%
12.05%
15.84%
14.36%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
149,129
$
116,959
$
75,226
$
80,108
$
59,225
Provision for credit losses
(1)
13,159
18,970
10,116
7,601
8,253
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
(1)
5,198
5,976
3,884
1,671
2,516
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
167,486
$
141,905
$
89,226
$
89,380
$
69,994
Average assets (GAAP)
$
12,021,917
$
10,772,297
$
9,009,625
$
8,172,576
$
6,763,901
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.39%
1.32%
0.99%
1.09%
1.03%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-
GAAP)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
167,486
$
141,905
$
89,226
$
89,380
$
69,994
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax
(1)
9,458
7,391
3,950
3,660
1,936
Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
176,944
$
149,296
$
93,176
$
93,040
$
71,930
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,008,178
$
790,788
$
657,020
$
528,712
$
425,943
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
17.55%
18.88%
14.18%
17.60%
16.89%
(1)
Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
Common equity (GAAP)
$
1,636,672
$
1,553,714
$
1,578,137
$
1,563,843
$
1,521,787
Less goodwill
446,345
446,345
446,345
427,097
427,097
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
43,011
45,707
48,688
49,819
52,718
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,147,316
$
1,061,662
$
1,083,104
$
1,086,927
$
1,041,972
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
36,844,744
36,807,217
36,704,278
36,696,190
36,690,061
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
$
44.42
$
42.21
$
43.00
$
42.62
$
41.48
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
31.14
$
28.84
$
29.51
$
29.62
$
28.40
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
Total assets (GAAP)
$
15,026,153
$
13,294,509
$
13,209,597
$
12,569,262
$
12,160,290
Less goodwill
446,345
446,345
446,345
427,097
427,097
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
43,011
45,707
48,688
49,819
52,718
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
14,536,797
$
12,802,457
$
12,714,564
$
12,092,346
$
11,680,475
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
7.89%
8.29%
8.52%
8.99%
8.92%
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
124,146
$
112,511
$
112,745
$
111,321
$
106,708
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment
(1)
1,416
1,131
1,109
1,140
1,268
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
$
125,562
$
113,642
$
113,854
$
112,461
$
107,976
Average earning assets
$
13,103,159
$
11,891,455
$
11,580,295
$
11,102,581
$
10,552,166
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
3.81%
3.81%
3.86%
3.98%
4.06%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
3.85%
3.84%
3.90%
4.02%
4.10%
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
0.16%
0.09%
0.17%
0.23%
0.18%
(1)
Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
124,146
$
112,511
$
112,745
$
111,321
$
106,708
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment
(1)
1,416
1,131
1,109
1,140
1,268
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
125,562
113,642
113,854
112,461
107,976
Noninterest income
30,637
25,817
28,030
29,400
32,061
Securities gains, net
(2,006)
(1,658)
(491)
(2,013)
(3,580)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
(680)
231
(11)
(144)
(112)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(375)
-
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
(9)
1,565
(668)
626
364
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
$
153,504
$
139,597
$
140,714
$
139,955
$
136,709
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
90,439
$
90,859
$
92,866
$
92,967
$
75,098
Less:
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
2,696
2,981
2,918
2,899
3,313
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
791
184
3,038
3,052
1,465
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
701
16
1,512
356
(18,286)
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
673
1,376
537
1,500
929
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
$
85,578
$
86,302
$
84,861
$
85,160
$
87,677
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
55.75%
61.82%
60.31%
60.85%
64.13%
(1)
Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
30,131
$
20,040
$
37,851
$
34,612
$
45,169
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)
2,130
2,355
2,305
2,291
2,617
Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
32,261
$
22,395
$
40,156
$
36,903
$
47,786
Average common equity (GAAP)
$
1,574,902
$
1,619,682
$
1,570,258
$
1,541,369
$
1,442,388
Less average goodwill
446,345
446,345
433,374
427,097
410,642
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
44,723
47,632
49,389
51,704
49,868
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,083,834
$
1,125,705
$
1,087,495
$
1,062,568
$
981,878
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
7.69%
4.98%
9.56%
8.91%
12.56%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11.97%
8.00%
14.65%
13.78%
19.52%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
30,131
$
20,040
$
37,851
$
34,612
$
45,169
Provision for credit losses(1)
21,169
17,001
3,873
4,109
3,885
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)
532
1,087
424
1,185
734
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
51,832
$
38,128
$
42,148
$
39,906
$
49,788
Average assets (GAAP)
$
14,391,856
$
13,148,173
$
12,798,770
$
12,293,332
$
11,708,538
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.45%
1.17%
1.31%
1.29%
1.71%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-
GAAP)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
51,832
$
38,128
$
42,148
$
39,906
$
49,788
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)
2,130
2,355
2,305
2,291
2,617
Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
53,962
$
40,483
$
44,453
$
42,197
$
52,405
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,083,834
$
1,125,705
$
1,087,495
$
1,062,568
$
981,878
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
20.02%
14.46%
16.22%
15.76%
21.41%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
236,657
$
209,663
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
2,547
2,680
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
$
239,204
$
212,343
Average earning assets
$
12,497,307
$
10,342,229
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
3.81%
4.09%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
3.85%
4.14%
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest ma
0.10%
0.17%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
236,657
$
209,663
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
2,547
2,680
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
239,204
212,343
Noninterest income
56,454
58,778
Securities gains, net
(3,664)
(5,155)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
(449)
(370)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
1,556
953
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
$
293,101
$
266,549
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
181,298
$
163,328
Less:
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
5,677
6,155
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
975
1,940
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
717
(21,290)
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
2,049
4,543
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
$
171,880
$
171,980
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)
58.64%
64.52%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
50,171
$
76,666
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)
4,485
4,862
Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
54,656
$
81,528
Average common equity (GAAP)
$
1,597,292
$
1,389,612
Less average goodwill
446,345
401,207
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
46,177
48,188
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,104,770
$
940,217
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
6.32%
11.13%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
9.95%
17.49%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Net income (GAAP)
$
50,171
$
76,666
Provision for credit losses(1)
38,170
5,177
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (1)
1,619
3,589
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
89,960
$
85,432
Average assets (GAAP)
$
13,770,015
$
11,489,095
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.31%
1.50%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-
GAAP)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
89,960
$
85,432
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)
4,485
4,862
Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
94,445
$
90,294
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,104,770
$
940,217
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
17.19%
19.37%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%
Heartland Financial USA Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:16:04 UTC