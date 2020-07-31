Log in
Heartland Financial USA : 2Q 2020 Performance

07/31/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

2nd Quarter 2020 Financials

Safe Harbor

This presentation, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets; containment measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations; increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase Heartland's provision for credit losses and net charge-offs; civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves; levels of unemployment in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; real estate market values in the subsidiary banks' lending areas; future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums; the effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof; the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities; legislative/regulatory changes affecting banking, taxes, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the United States Department of the Treasury (the "U.S. Treasury") and the Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of Heartland's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland's market areas; changes in accounting principles and guidelines; the timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet; Heartland's ability to implement technological changes as anticipated and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems; Heartland's ability to retain key executives and employees and the ability of Heartland and its subsidiaries to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The pandemic's severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Heartland's net income and the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks also predict that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.

All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Heartland's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, Heartland believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation

2

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland: 3 Year Growth in Assets and Total Shareholder Return

3 Year Asset Growth 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020 Heartland 82.2%

Proxy Peer 41.1%

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0% 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

As of June 30, 2020 / Peer Groups as of March 31, 2020

3 Year Total Shareholder Returns

12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020

Heartland -26.9%

HP Peer -27.0%

45%

30%

15%

0%

-15%

-30%

-45%

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

4

Heartland's Stock Performance

Price Return (%) From 12/31/2016 - 6/30/2020

60%

40%

20%

0%

-20%

-40%

-60%

12/31/16

12/31/17

12/31/18

12/31/19

HTLF

S&P 500

SNL Mid Cap U.S. Bank

KBW Regional Bank Index

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

5

Company Overview

Company Overview - NASDAQ: HTLF

Fiscal 2Q 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Headquartered in Dubuque, IA
  • Holding company established in 1981
  • Total assets of $15.0 billion, as of June 30, 2020 1
  • Company conducts community banking business through 11 independently chartered community banks 1
  • 114 full-service branches located across 12 states in the Midwest, Southwest and Western regions of the country 1

HTLF, AIM Bancshares, Inc. &

Johnson Bank's AZ Branches (143)

Dollars in millions

Balance

Sheet

Capital

Profitability

Asset Quality

Total Assets

$15,026

Total Loans Held for Investment

$9,247

Total Deposits

$12,709

Loan / Deposit Ratio

72.76%

Tangible Common Equity 2

$1,147

Total Equity

$1,637

Total Equity / Total Assets

10.89%

Tang. Common Equity / Tang. Assets 2

7.89%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.95%

CET1 Ratio

10.87%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.34%

Total RBC Ratio

15.16%

Net Interest Margin 2

3.81%

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

0.32%

Adj. Return on Avg. Assets 2

1.32%

Adj. Return on Avg. Tangible Common Equity 2

20.02%

Efficiency Ratio FTE 2

55.75%

NPAs / Assets

0.66%

NCOs / Avg. Loans

0.11%

  1. Excludes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated closing in Q3 2020; & Arizo na Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

Note: Financial metrics as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

6

Corporate Structure

Subsidiary Banks by Region

HTLF West

Rocky Mountain Bank - MT

• Total Assets: $590,764

• Total Deposits: $519,029

• No. of Branch Offices: 9

• % of Franchise Assets: 3.5%

Premier Valley Bank - CA

• Total Assets: $1,031,899

• Total Deposits: $869,165

• No. of Branch Offices: 8

• % of Franchise Assets: 6.0%

Citywide Banks - CO

Total Assets: $2,546,942

Total Deposits: $2,147,642

• No. of Branch Offices: 23

• % of Franchise Assets: 14.9%

R egio nal Summary ( Pro - F o rma)

H T LF West

H T LF So uthwest 3

H T LF M idwest

T o tal A ssets 4 :

$ 4,169,605

$ 6,072,846

$ 6,853,538

T o tal D epo sits:

$ 3,535,836

$ 5,213,615

$ 5,825,208

N o . o f B ranch Offices 4 :

40

55

44

% o f F ranchise A ssets 4 :

24.4%

35.5%

40.1%

P ro jected 5yr P o pulatio n C hange 5 :

3.7%

6.2%

1.2%

  1. Heartland's Arizona Branch Transaction announced June 9, 2020; anticipated close Q4 2020
  2. Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. announced February 11, 2020; anticipated close Q3 2020
  3. Includes Heartland's acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc.
  4. Excludes contribution of Arizona Branch Transaction

(5) Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020

7

HTLF Southwest

Arizona Bank & Trust - AZ

  • Total Assets: $970,775
  • Total Deposits: $865,430
  • No. of Branch Offices: 6
  • % of Franchise Assets: 5.7%

AZ Branches - AZ (Pending)1

  • Total Loans: $168,144
  • Total Deposits: $415,349
  • No. of Branch Offices: 4

New Mexico Bank & Trust - NM

  • Total Assets: $1,899,194
  • Total Deposits: $1,698,584
  • No. of Branch Offices: 17
  • % of Franchise Assets: 11.1%

First Bank & Trust - TX

  • Total Assets: $1,256,710
  • Total Deposits: $959,886
  • No. of Branch Offices: 7
  • % of Franchise Assets: 7.4%

AimBank - TX (Pending) 2

  • Total Assets: $1,946,167
  • Total Deposits: $1,689,715
  • No. of Branch Offices: 25
  • % of Franchise Assets: 11.4%

HTLF Midwest

Minnesota Bank & Trust - MN

  • Total Assets: $951,236
  • Total Deposits: $820,199
  • No. of Branch Offices: 2
  • % of Franchise Assets: 5.6%

Wisconsin Bank & Trust - WI

  • Total Assets: $1,203,108
  • Total Deposits: $1,050,766
  • No. of Branch Offices: 14
  • % of Franchise Assets: 7.0%

Dubuque Bank & Trust - IA

  • Total Assets: $1,849,035
  • Total Deposits: $1,496,559
  • No. of Branch Offices: 6
  • % of Franchise Assets: 10.8%
    Illinois Bank & Trust - IL
  • Total Assets: $1,470,000
  • Total Deposits: $1,318,866
  • No. of Branch Offices: 10
  • % of Franchise Assets: 8.6%

Bank of Blue Valley - KS/MO

  • Total Assets: $1,380,159
  • Total Deposits: $1,138,818
  • No. of Branch Offices: 12
  • % of Franchise Assets: 8.1%

A Steadfast and Highly Disciplined Growth Strategy

Heartland has a long history of growth, stability and geographic diversity…

$15.0B

Total assets as of 2Q 2020

39 / 17

39 year old holding company; 17 years on NASDAQ

11

11 independent bank brands

12 / 114

12 states; 114 banking offices

17.0%

3 year compound annual asset growth rate (through 12/31/19)

…driving consistent earnings, impressive returns and significant value creation

0

Never an annual loss

2x

History of doubling earnings and assets every 5 to 7 years

14.5%

3 year average annual ROATCE, non-GAAP1 (as of 12/31/19)

8.7%

3 year compound annual EPS growth rate (as of 12/31/19)

39

39 consecutive years of level or increased cash dividends to common shareholders

$1.13B

Market capitalization 2

6.5%

Beneficial ownership by the Board and executive officers (as of 1/31/20)

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

(2) As of July 27, 2020

Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise specified

8

Heartland Asset and Earnings Growth

$200

$16.0

$15.0B

$149.1

$150

$12.0

$117.0

$100

$8.0

$6.1B

$80.3

$85.7

$60.0

$50.2

$50

$4.0

$0

$0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Net Income

Deferred Tax Charge

Assets

9

Heartland Diluted EPS and Dividends

$4.14

$3.52

$3.22

$3.01

$2.83

$2.65

$1.36

$0.45

$0.50

$0.51

$0.59

$0.68

$0.54

$0.40

$0.40

$0.44

$0.40

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Deferred Tax Charge

Special Dividend

Diluted EPS

Regular Dividends

10

M&A - Core Competency and Strategy

  • A Core Competency (11 transactions completed in last 5 years)
    • Dedicated corporate development and conversion/integration staff
    • Sophisticated internally developed financial model
    • Detailed conversion/integration playbook
    • Efficient regulatory application, SEC filing and close process - avg. 125 days post announcement
    • All new entities convert to our core systems platform - avg. 75 days post deal close
  • Focused on In-Footprint Transactions
    • Opportunities abound across entire footprint - deep active pipeline of opportunities, providing selectivity
    • Focus on expanding existing markets >= $1 Billion in assets
  • Deal Size "Sweet Spot" is Increasing Modestly - Targets of $1 to $3 Billion in Assets
    • Strong core deposits
    • Clean credit quality
    • Market overlap
    • Attractive risk attributes
  • Must Meet Conservatively Modeled Financial Benchmarks
    • Accretive to EPS immediately after conversion
    • Demonstrate an IRR > 15%
    • Conservative tangible book value per share dilution earn-back periods

11

Heartland M&A Transaction Summary

Date

Date

Date

Announced

Organization

Transaction

Announced

Closed

Converted

Deal Value

PxTBV

Assets

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (4 Branches)

6/9/2020

TBD

TBD

-

-

$415 1

Aim Bancshares, Inc.

2/11/2020

TBD

TBD

$280.4

2.02x

$1,946

Rockford Bank and Trust Co.

8/13/2019

11/30/2019

2/7/2020

$59.2

1.35x

$485

Blue Valley Ban Corp.

1/16/2019

5/10/2019

8/23/2019

$93.9

1.88x

$728

FirstBank Lubbock Bancshares, Inc.

12/12/2017

5/18/2018

8/17/2018

$185.6

2.22x

$930

Signature Bancshares, Inc.

11/13/2017

2/23/2018

4/20/2018

$53.4

1.82x

$390

Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc.

2/13/2017

7/7/2017

10/13/2017

$202.7

1.82x

$1,377

Founders Bancorp

10/31/2016

2/28/2017

3/17/2017

$29.1

1.52x

$198

CIC Bancshares, Inc.

10/23/2015

2/5/2016

6/10/2016

$83.5

1.47x

$727

Premier Valley Bank

5/29/2015

11/30/2015

3/11/2016

$95.1

1.66x

$647

First Scottsdale Bank, N.A.

5/15/2015

9/11/2015

9/11/2015

$17.7

1.05x

$106

Community Bancorporation of New Mexico, Inc.

4/16/2015

8/21/2015

11/6/2015

$11.3

1.52x

$181

Community Banc-Corp. of Sheyboygan, Inc.

10/23/2014

1/16/2015

5/15/2015

$52.0

1.58x

$525

  1. Total deposits assumed in transaction as of June 30, 2020; actual amount of deposits assumed and

loans acquired will be determined at anticipated close Q4 2020

Note: Total Assets based on MRQ prior to announcement & provided in millions

12

Acquisition AIM Bancshares, Inc. - Lubbock, TX

  • Announced February 11, 2020 - anticipated close 3Q 2020 - anticipated systems integration 4Q 2020
  • Assets approximately $1.9 billion, loans approximately $1.2 billion, and deposits approximately $1.7 billion
  • AimBank combined with FB&T creates HTLF's largest member bank with approximately $3 billion in assets
  • Transaction results in FB&T being the #5 largest bank headquartered in West Texas - ranking #3 deposit market share in Lubbock MSA
  • Headquarters will remain in Lubbock, Texas
  • 90% stock / 10% cash transaction valued at announcement approximately $280.4 million (1)
  • ~10% Accretive to EPS in 2021. IRR in excess of 20%. Tangible book value earn back ~3.6 years
  • Barry Orr continues as Chairman and CEO and retained Scott Wade as Vice Chairman and President of the South Division of FirstBank & Trust

(1) The price at announcement was based on HTLF closing stock price of $49.88 on February 10, 2020

13

Branch Purchase Johnson Financial Group

On June 9 2020, Heartland announced Arizona Bank & Trust entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire certain assets and assume substantially all deposits and other liabilities of Johnson Bank's Arizona operations.

  • Anticipated close and systems integration in December
  • Loans approximately $168 million, and deposits approximately $415 million
  • Johnson Bank's four Arizona office locations are a natural fit with the geographic footprint and culture of Arizona Bank & Trust
  • At close, Arizona Bank & Trust will have approximately $1.1 billion in assets
  • Arizona Bank & Trust will be Heartland's ninth bank with more than $1 billion in assets

14

Key Factors Driving Business Strategy

Broad geographic footprint provides significant risk diversification benefits

  • Expands opportunities for new client acquisition
  • Credit exposure is not geographically concentrated - spread over 12 state footprint

Goal of achieving $1+ billion in total assets within each market meant to ensure critical mass of operating scale across the franchise

  • Top 10 deposit share in 26 of the 38 MSAs in which we operate1
  • Top 5 deposit share in 13 of those MSAs1
  • Cost of maintaining a decentralized operating structure is offset by the benefits of increased responsiveness to clients and local market conditions
    • Local leadership facilitates development and retention of new client deposit/loan relationships
    • Centralization of "back office" operations maximizes operating efficiency
    • Centralization of credit risk management functions support credit oversight functions
    • Improving efficiency ratio by leveraging centralized costs and growth

(1) Deposit information as of June 30, 2019

15

COVID-19 Response

Customers & Community

Employees & Operations

Loan Payment Deferrals and Modifications1

Enabled approximately two thirds of all employees to

- $1.1 billion, or 14% of total loans

work from home and canceled all in-person events and

- Approximately 58% are interest only modifications,

and have transitioned to virtual meetings

remainder are principal and interest modifications

Expanded time off program and enhanced health care

- Loan modifications are predominately 90 day

coverage for COVID-19 related testing and treatments

modifications

Paycheck Protection Program2

Implemented a 20 percent wage premium for certain

customer-facing retail and call center employees

- Approximately 4,800 loans approved

- Approximately $1.2 billion funded

Closed bank lobbies and implemented drive-through

- Helped preserve over 112,000 jobs

only for in-person transactions

- 100% of PPP loans were to existing customers

Established alternating weekly staffing schedule for in-

Waived Consumer and Small Business Charges

branch employees to limit potential cross-infection

- Deposit account maintenance fees and consumer

Engaged with our employees, providing information

loan late fees

and resources through enriched communications and

- ATM fees

wellness programs

  • - Early redemption penalties on CDs

  • Donated $1.2 million to organizations responding to COVID-19 needs in the communities we serve
    1. Loan Payment Deferrals and Modifications data as of June 30, 2020
    2. Paycheck Protection Program data as of June 30, 2020

Note: Consumer and small business waivers expired as of May 31, 2020

16

Customer Segment Profiles Affected by COVID-19

Total Exposure

% of Gross Exposure

Total Exposure

% of Gross Exposure

Industry

06/30/20 1

06/30/20 1

03/31/20

03/31/20

Lodging

$490,475

4.38%

$498,596

4.47%

Multi-Family Properties

$474,610

4.24%

$436,931

3.92%

Retail Properties

$407,030

3.64%

$367,727

3.30%

Retail Trade

$369,782

3.31%

$408,506

3.66%

Restaurants and Bars

$255,701

2.29%

$247,239

2.22%

Nursing Homes / Assisted Living

$130,103

1.16%

$126,267

1.13%

Oil & Gas

$63,973

0.57%

$56,302

0.50%

Childcare Facilities

$44,968

0.40%

$48,455

0.43%

Gaming

$34,618

0.31%

$34,790

0.31%

Total

$2,271,260

20.30%

$2,224,813

19.94%

Industry segments most effected were determined considering the following:

  • Impact of Federal/State stay at home or shelter in place directives
  • Impact of State mandated business closures and restrictions
  • Significant increase in unemployment - reduction in consumer spending and ability to continue to pay rent
  • Implementation of corporate travel restrictions coupled with decline in leisure travel
  • Cancellation of events of all types and sizes
  • Cancellation of schools coupled with a sudden rise in telecommuting
  • Residents within nursing homes/assisted living centers are deemed an at-risk population
  • The total amount of PPP loans in the profiled categories is $187 million, which was excluded from above figures

(1) Outstanding exposure + undisbursed commitments, Excluding PPP Loans Note: Dollars in thousands

17

COVID Related Loan Modifications

Modification Types

Balances of

% of Total

Loans

Category

Interest Only

P&I Payments

Loan Category

Modified 1

Loans 2

Payment

Deferred

Other

Commercial

$1,017,948

16%

60%

39%

1%

Agriculture

$31,836

6%

83%

12%

5%

Residential

$43,545

6%

0%

100%

0%

Consumer

$9,532

2%

0%

100%

0%

Total Modifications

$1,102,862

14%

58%

41%

1%

Balances of

% of Total

High Exposure Commercial

Loans

Segment

% of Total Loan

Segments

Modified 1

Loans 2

Modifications 1

Lodging

$250,447

51%

23%

Multi-Family

$86,419

18%

8%

Restaurants & Bars

$120,723

47%

11%

Retail Real Estate

$88,094

24%

8%

Retail Trade

$27,868

7%

3%

Comments:

    • Payment modifications are for 90 days with some local exceptions granted
    • Commercial modifications represent 92% of all modifications
    • As of July 23, 2020, approximately $347.7 million or 32% of the $1.1 billion of COVID Loan modifications as of June 30, 2020 have returned to normal payment status
  2. Balances of Loans Modified are as of June 30, 2020

(2) Total Loans used for base of calculation are as of June 30, 2020, Excluding PPP Loans Note: Dollars in thousands

18

Current Participation Level In PPP Program

Percentage of

Total Loans

Fee Income

Loan Bucket

Number of Loans

Loans

Originated ($millions)

($millions)

$150 thousand or less

3,247

67.1%

$164

$8

Greater than $150k & less than $2M

1,513

31.2%

$727

$25

$2M and more

84

1.7%

$305

$3

Total

4,844

$1,196

$36

Comments:

  • Helped preserve over 112,000 jobs
  • Average Loan size = $247,000

Note: Data as of June 30, 2020

19

Financial Summary

Summary Balance Sheet Items

Total Assets ($B)

15.0

13.2

11.4

9.8

7.7 8.2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

Loans Held to Maturity ($B)

9.2

8.4

7.4

6.4

5.0 5.4

Total Deposits ($B) 1

12.7

11.0

9.4 1

8.1

6.4 6.8

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

Loans / Deposits (%)

78.1 78.2 78.5 78.8

75.8

72.8

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

(1) Includes deposits held for sale in 2018 of $0.106B

21

Summary Profitability Items

Return on Average Assets (%)1

ROAA

Adj. ROAA

1.39

1.50

1.32

1.07

1.12

1.02

0.98

1.09

1.24

1.31

0.88

0.83

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Net Interest Margin (%)1

NIM

NIM FTE

4.32

4.13

4.22

4.04

3.97

3.85

4.26

3.95

4.04

4.00

3.81

3.80

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (%)1

ROATCE

Adj. ROATCE

17.43

17.98

18.88

17.55

17.19

14.64

14.36

15.84

12.05

15.72

15.73

9.95

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Efficiency Ratio FTE (non-GAAP) (%)1

68.03

65.61

64.05

62.59 62.50

58.64

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly

comparable GAAP financial measures

22

Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) Breakdown 1

Annual

4.50%

4.32%

4.22%

4.25%

0.13%

4.13%

0.17%

4.04%

0.22%

3.97%

0.20%

4.00%

0.18%

0.18%

3.75%

0.23%

0.15%

0.13%

3.50%

3.87%

3.97%

3.78%

3.86%

3.61%

3.25%

3.00%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarterly

4.10%

4.02%

3.95% 2

0.18%

3.90%

0.23%

3.84%

3.85%

0.16%

0.17%

0.09%

0.16%

3.92%

3.79%

3.73%

3.75%

3.69%

3.79%

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

2Q X PPP

Core Business

Purchase Accounting

Citizens

  1. On a fully tax equivalent basis; See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

(2) 2Q X PPP excludes balances and interest income on PPP loans Note: Assets of divested consumer finance company sold in early Q1 2019

23

Non Interest Income Breakdown

Commercial

Services

Revenue

Net Interest

30%

Income before

Non Interest

provision

Income

82%

18%

Retail

Services

Revenue

36%

Noninterest income exclusive of security gains

Other Non-Interest Income includes: Loan Service Fees, Gain on Sale of Loans, BOLI, and Other Misc.

As of June 30, 2020

Other Non-

Interest

Income

34%

24

Commercial Services Revenues Trends

Annual

Quarterly

40.0

10.0

30.0

20.0

$16.8

$11.7

$3.8

10.0

$3.3

$3.9

$1.8

$6.6

$9.2

0.0

2015

2016

$25.2

$20.3

$4.6

$3.9

$9.5

$6.3

$10.1

$11.1

2017

2018

CML Service Charges

$8.2

$8.0

$7.8

$30.4

$7.5

8.0

$7.4

$1.4

$1.3

$1.3

$5.2

$1.3

$1.4

6.0

$3.5

$3.4

$12.8

$3.0

$3.4

$2.8

4.0

2.0

$12.4

$3.1

$3.1

$3.3

$3.4

$3.3

0.0

2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

CML Card Solutions

Retirement Plan Services

Note: Dollars in millions

25

Consumer Services Revenues Trends

Annual

Quarterly

50.0

$46.4

$44.9

$13.1

40.0

$38.8

$33.5

$18.3

$17.9

$4.6

$10.5

$10.3

$9.7

$30.3

$16.0

30.0

$14.9

$4.6

$4.8

$4.5

$14.8

$12.7

$10.8

$3.9

20.0

$10.8

$1.9

$1.6

$1.6

$8.6

$7.1

10.0

$12.0

$15.4

$16.2

$4.6

$4.0

$4.0

$3.7

$9.9

$8.4

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Consumer Service Charges

Debit Interchange

Private Client -

Includes: Wealth Management, Broakerage, & Insurance Fees

15.0

12.0

$9.1 9.0

$4.2 6.0

$1.5 3.0 $3.4

0.0 2Q 2020

Note: Dollars in millions

26

Operating Efficiency

Improving Efficiency Through Leveraging Core Costs

Expense as % of Avg Assets

4.0%

3.84%

$16.0

0.04%

0.12%

3.62%

0.04%

3.48%

3.48%

3.5%

0.07%

0.09%

0.11%

3.26%

$14.0

0.63%

0.07%

0.09%

$13.8

0.60%

0.12%

3.0%

0.61%

0.62%

0.10%

0.01%

2.80%

$12.0

2.5%

0.61%

0.08%

0.56%

$10.0

2.0%

3.05%

2.90%

2.72%

2.66%

2.43%

1.5%

2.14%

$8.0

$6.8

1.0%

$6.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 YTD

Core Expenses

Professional Services

CDI Amortization

Other Non-Core Expense

Average Assets

& Software Costs

(M&A, Tax Credits, Restructuring)

Billions in Assets Avg

Note: Excludes loss on sale of assets, net As of June 30, 2020

27

Consolidated Capital Ratios

TCE/TA (%) 1

8.08

8.52

7.53

7.89

7.28

6.09

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

CET1 and Tier 1 Capital Ratio (%)

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.93

12.16

12.31

13.34

11.56

11.70

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (%)

9.58

9.28

9.20

9.73

10.10

9.95

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q20

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (%)

14.01

15.16

13.74

13.45

13.72

13.75

8.23

10.09

10.07

10.66

10.88

10.87

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to most directly comparable GAAP financial measures

28

Commercial RE and ADC Concentration Ratios

Well Managed Commercial RE and Acquisition, Development & Construction ("ADC") Exposure

350%

300%

250%

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

313%

292%

193%

185%

188%

188%

178%

179%

68%

71%

76%

79%

65%

63%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q 2020

Total Commercial RE/Total RBC

(Investor Comm RE + Const & Land)/Total RBC

(Const & Land)/Total RBC

Note: As of June 30, 2020

29

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Diversified Loan Portfolio

Loan Composition by Product Type

C&I and CRE Loan Composition by Industry Type

Residential

Agricultural Loans

6%

Mortgages

Other

8%

Commercial RE

Consumer Loans

17%

4%

Commercial RE

Construction

12%

Owner Occupied

16%

Educational

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Services

Rental

Wholesale

6.2%

4.9%

4.8%

Trade

4.4%

Health Care

3.9%

Construction

Trade

3.1%

Finance

2.7%

Warehousing

2.2%

Retail Trade

All Other

2.2%

Real Estate

7.9%

Hotel & Food

Investments

1.8%

55.9%

Commercial RE Loan Composition

PPP

Multi-family

C&I

12%

Hotel /

7.3%

Hospitality

25%

9.0%

Warehousing

Retail

7.3%

17.9%

Health Services

7.1%

Total Loans - $9.25 Billion

Food and

Yield on Loans: 4.97%1

Beverage

4.8%

Office

Educational

19.5%

2.0%

Industrial /

Other RE

Investments

Manufacturing

4.2%

20.9%

  1. Based on average loans YTD as of June 30, 2020 and includes loans available for sale and nonaccrual loans; includes purchase accounting

accretion of -0.10%

Note: Financial information as of June 30, 2020

31

Lodging Portfolio Overview

Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure

Lodging Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Outstanding Loans

$425,374

Unfunded Commitments

$65,101

Total Lodging Portfolio

$490,475

Average Exposure per Loan

$2,568

% of HTLF Exposure

4.38%

Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio

CA

10.2%

KS/MO

NM

11.1%

10.0%

TX

IA

7.7%

12.1%

IL

7.6%

WI

AZ

13.0%

3.9%

MT

CO

MN 1.7%

21.2%

1.5%

Portfolio Highlights

  • Pre-CovidStatistics:
    • Analyzed population represents 97.3% of total portfolio
    • $174 million of analyzed population is under development with 55% drawn
    • 76% of exposure represents flagged properties
    • Disciplined underwriting
      • Weighted Average DSCR of 1.64
      • Weighted Average LTV of 70%
  • Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
  • $250.5 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/20
  • $35.4 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20

Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans

32

Multi-Family Portfolio Overview

Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure

Multi-Family Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Outstanding Loans

$353,878

Unfunded Commitments

$120,732

Total Multi-Family Portfolio

$474,610

Average Exposure per Loan

$1,368

% of HTLF Exposure

4.24%

Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio

TX

IA

9.1%

9.6%

IL

WI

8.6%

10.4%

CA

8.4%

AZ

NM

5.1%

17.9%

MN

3.0%

KS/MO

CO

2.3%

MT

23.4%

2.2%

Portfolio Highlights

  • Pre-CovidStatistics:
    • Analyzed population represents 77.4% of total portfolio
    • Disciplined underwriting
      • Weighted average DSCR of 1.35
      • Weighed average of LTV of 65%
  • Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
  • Granular population - average loan amount of $1.4 million
  • $86.4 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020
  • $18.3 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20

Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans

33

Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Overview

Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure

Restaurants & Bars Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Outstanding Loans

$237,949

Unfunded Commitments

$17,752

Total Restaurants & Bars Portfolio

$255,701

Average Exposure per Loan

$386

% of HTLF Exposure

2.29%

Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio

IL

CA

10.7%

9.8%

WI

8.8%

TX

15.7%

MN

5.7%

IA

5.3%

NM

AZ

4.7%

17.5%

KS/MO

CO

3.0%

17.6%

Portfolio Highlights

  • Pre-CovidStatistics:
    • Analyzed population represents 77.6% of total portfolio
    • Disciplined underwriting
      • Weighted average DSCR of 2.46
    • 22% of analyzed exposure represents franchised restaurants
  • Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
  • Granular population - average loan amount of $386 Thousand
  • $120.7 million of loan modifications processed as of 6/30/2020
  • $50.7 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20

Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans

34

Retail Real Estate Portfolio Overview

Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure

Real Estate Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Outstanding Loans

$344,173

Unfunded Commitments

$25,609

Total Retail RE Portfolio

$369,782

Average Exposure per Loan

$1,091

% of HTLF Exposure

3.31%

Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio

MN

CA

12.0%

12.5%

KS/MO

7.8%

CO

TX

14.5%

7.4%

AZ

4.7%

MT

IL

3.7%

15.0%

WI

IA

2.1%

NM

1.9%

18.4%

Portfolio Highlights

  • Pre-CovidStatistics:
    • Analyzed population represents 79.9% of total portfolio
    • Disciplined underwriting
      • Weighted average DSCR of 1.89
      • Weighted average LTV of 59%
  • Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
  • Average loan amount of $1.1 million
  • $88.1 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20
  • $34.1 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20

Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans

35

Retail Trade Portfolio Overview

Analyzed population included loans with greater than $1 million in exposure

Retail Trade Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Outstanding Loans

$307,951

Unfunded Commitments

$99,079

Total Retail Trade Portfolio

$407,030

Average Exposure per Loan

$474

% of HTLF Exposure

3.64%

Geographic Distribution of Analyzed Portfolio

TX

CA

5.4%

5.6%

MT

NM

5.8%

13.7%

AZ

7.7%

CO

KS/MO

8.9%

16.3%

WI

4.8%

IL

MN

9.0%

IA

3.1%

19.7%

Portfolio Highlights

  • Pre-CovidStatistics:
    • Analyzed population represents 69.4% of total portfolio
    • Disciplined underwriting
      • Weighted average DSCR of 8.98
  • Exposure well dispersed across 11 state footprint
  • Average loan amount of $474 Thousand
  • $27.9 million of loan modifications processed to date as of 6/30/20
  • $5.8 million have returned to regular payment schedules as of 7/23/20

Note: Dollars in thousands, Excluding PPP Loans

36

Agriculture Portfolio Overview

Agriculture Portfolio Detail, 06/30/20

Dairy Cattle

Wheat

Farming

and Milk

6.7%

Production

21.2%

Hog and Pig

Beef

Farming

5.1%

Production

22.8%

Other

12.7%

Corn and

Cotton Farming

Soybeans

4.1%

27.4%

Geographic Distribution

MT

14.0%

IA

26.7%NM

8.0%

KS/MO

7.3%

TX

WI

6.8%

32.7%

Other HTLF

Markets

4.5%

Note: Dollars in thousands

Portfolio Highlights

  • Ag portfolio represents 6.4% of total loans
  • 7.6% or $45.5 million of total portfolio is FSA guaranteed
  • 80% of Ag loans have a Pass rating
  • 22% of HTLF Sub-Standard loans are from the Ag Portfolio
  • Crop insurance is required on credit exposures greater than $500,000

Agriculture Loans Outstanding

Agriculture Loans Outstandings

$590,000

Thousandsin

$570,000

$510,000

$550,000

$530,000

Dollars

$470,000

$490,000

$450,000

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

37

Construction Portfolio Overview

Construction Portfolio by Type, 06/30/20

Land

Healthcare

9%

Development

9%

All Other

Land Only

9%

13%

Industrial

8%

Multi-Family

Mini-

Warehousing

13%

5%

Retail

4%

Hotel

Office

1-4 Family

3%

13%

14%

Comments:

  • Well distributed over geographic footprint
  • Diversified by property type

Construction Portfolio by Market, 06/30/20

IL

KS/MO

8%

AZ

7%

12%

IA

7%

TX

CA

12%

7%

MN

6%

NM

12%

MT

3%

WI

CO

3%

23%

Note: Balances of Loans as of June 30, 2020

38

CECL Adjustment

Reconciliation of Lending Related Allowance for Credit Losses

Allowance for Credit Losses

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments

Note: Dollars in thousands, as of June 30, 2020

39

Summary Asset Quality

Non-Performing Assets

120,000

NPAs ($000)

NPAs / Assets (%)

3.00

98,537

87,578

90,000

79,281

74,792

74,599

2.00

60,000

51,664

0.67

0.91

0.76

0.69

0.66

0.66

1.00

30,000

0

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

Net Charge-offs

20,000

NCOs ($000)

NCOs / Avg Loans (%)

3.00

17,736

15,000

14,201

2.00

10,000

8,225

7,401

6,055

5,461

1.00

5,000

0.12

0.11

0.24

0.25

0.11

0.17

0

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

Note: CECL adopted January 1, 2020

Note: Non-performing loans defined as nonaccrual loans + loans 90 days past due; non-performing assets defined as nonperforming loans + other real estate owned + other repossessed assets

Non-Performing Loans

NPLs ($000)

NPLs / Gross Loans (%)

100,000

92,969

4.00

72,669

80,653

75,000

64,385

63,411

3.00

50,000

39,655

1.20

2.00

0.99

0.98

0.96

1.01

0.76

25,000

1.00

0

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

Allowance for Credit Losses

125,000

119,937

5.00

100,000

4.00

75,000

61,963

70,395

3.00

55,686

54,324

48,685

50,000

2.00

1.30

0.97

1.02

25,000

0.87

0.84

0.84

1.00

0

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q20

40

Investments, Liquidity, Funding and Capital

High Performing Securities Portfolio

Portfolio Detail as of June 30, 2020 ($000)

Allowance for

Sector

Book Value

Unrealized G/L

Credit Loss

US Treasury

$

4,492

$

54

$

-

US Agency

1,254

41

-

Municipal

1,010,307

57,931

(62)

MBS - Agency

745,522

28,862

-

MBS - Non-Agency

1,081,752

814

-

CMBS - Agency

52,688

3,108

-

CMBS - Non-Agency

411,105

(7,692)

-

ABS

834,362

(21,257)

-

Equities with a readily determinable value

19,391

-

-

Other securities

35,902

-

-

CMBS -

Agency

1.3% CMBS - Non-

Agency

9.8%

ABS

19.9%

US Treasury

0.1%

US Agency

MBS - Non-

0.0%

Agency

25.8%

Municipal

25.3%

MBS - Agency 17.8%

Total

$ 4,196,775 $

61,861 $

(62)

Investment Portfolio

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Average Book Value ($in millions)

$2,542

$2,925

$3,305

$3,421

$3,809

Book Yield

3.05%

2.88%

3.03%

2.88%

2.91%

Mod. Duration

4.71

5.63

6.17

5.84

5.69

  • 65.4% of Non-Agency CMBS investments have AAA rating
  • 94.1% of Municipal holdings are rated A or better
  • 76.0% of Non-Agency MBS are rated AAA balance
  • ABS portfolio consists of the following
    • 66.9% of Government/FFELP Student Loan Securities
    • 14.6% of SBA Loans

42

Conservative Liquidity Profile

Holding Company Detail

Additional Sources of Bank Funding

Amount

Available

Amount

Available

Type

Outstanding ($000)

($000)

Type

Outstanding ($000)

($000)

Cash & Due from Banks

$169,640

FHLB Advances

$2,777

$1,594,373

Revolving Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank

$0

$45,000

Federal Funds Purchased

$4,800

$427,000

Non-Revolvoing Credit Line w ith Unaffiliated Bank

$47,917

$6,500

Securities Sold Under Agreement to Repurchase

$69,338

$0

Subordinated Debt

$74,527

$0

Federal Reserve Discount Window

$0

$1,529,278

Trust Preferred

$145,915

$0

PPP Loan Program

$31,820

$1,124,217

Preferred Stock

$110,705

$0

Other Short-term Borrow ings

$14,494

$0

Total

$379,064

$221,140

Total

$123,229

$4,674,868

Liquidity Metrics

Capital Instruments

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

2Q 2020

Amount

Loans / Deposits

78.45%

78.84%

75.77%

72.76%

Outsanding

Current

Investments / Assets

25.41%

23.80%

26.01%

28.30%

Outstanding Debt

($000)

Maturity Date

Rate (%)

Subsidiary Trust Preferred Securities

$145,915

4.16%

Total Borrow ings / Assets

6.21%

4.40%

3.47%

2.63%

Monthly cash flow from Investments for 2Q20: $37 million

Subordinated Notes

$74,527

December 30, 2024

5.75%

Subtotal of debt

$220,442

4.70%

Preferred Stock

$110,705

7.00%

  1. Refers to weighted average rate of trust preferred securities Note: As of June 30, 2020
    Note: All subsidiary trust preferred debt callable; currently outstanding subordinated notes mature December

30, 2024;

43

Deposit Mix

Deposit Composition

Time > $100K

Time < $100K

4.4%

4.0%

Money

Non

Market

Interest

19.3%

Bearing

38.0%

Savings 8.6%

Interest

Bearing

Checking

25.7%

6/30/2020

Portfolio %

Non Interest Bearing

$4,831,151

38.0%

Interest Bearing Checking

$3,261,096

25.7%

Savings

$1,090,892

8.6%

Money Market

$2,458,308

19.3%

Time < $100K

$505,019

4.0%

Time > $100K

$562,233

4.4%

Total Deposits

$12,708,699

100.0%

(1) Excludes reciprocal deposits

Note: Financial data as of June 30, 2020; dollars in thousands

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits (%)

1.20

1.00

0.96

0.80

0.61

0.64

0.60

0.40

0.39

0.40

0.34

0.37

0.32

0.28

0.24

0.23

0.20

0.20

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q 2020

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

Cost of Total Deposits

Brokered Deposits ($000) 1

250,000

200,000

190,721

150,000

100,000

75,620

50,000

57,168

25,055

12,089

0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q 2020

44

Investment Summary

Diversification across geographies reduces risk and enhances growth potential

Consistent earnings profile, leveraging infrastructure to drive efficiency

Disciplined and proven acquirer

Low cost core deposit base, significant capacity to continue to fuel organic growth

Strong net interest margin

Solid credit metrics over many decades and through many credit cycles

Conservative liquidity risk profile, conservative loan/deposit ratio

Healthy capital levels, highly conservative approach to bank level capitalization

45

Appendix

Analyst Ratings

July 2020

Coverage

Rating

Price Target

D.A. DAVIDSON

Neutral

$35.00

Jeff Rulis

PIPER SANDLER CO

Overweight

$38.00

Andrew Liesch

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS

Market Perform

$40.00

Damon DelMonte

RAYMOND JAMES

Market Perform

Not Established

David Long

STEPHENS

Equal Weight

$32.00

Terry McEvoy

47

Contact Information

48

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annualized adjusted return on average assets is net income available to common stockholders plus provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, net of tax, divided by average total assets. This measure shows how efficiently a company is utilizing its assets and is also useful when assessing peer companies in the same industry.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this presentation.

Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax- effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non- GAAP measures are useful to compare net income, return on average tangible common equity and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

49

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)

Common equity (GAAP)

Less goodwill

Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock

Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

Total assets (GAAP)

Less goodwill

Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

Average earning assets

Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin

Full Yr 2019

Full Yr 2018

Full Yr 2017

Full Yr 2016

Full Yr 2015

$

1,578,137

$

1,325,175

$

990,519

$

739,559

$

581,475

446,345

391,668

236,615

127,699

97,852

48,688

47,479

35,203

22,775

22,020

$

1,083,104

$

886,028

$

718,701

$

589,085

$

461,603

36,704,278

34,477,499

29,953,356

26,119,929

22,435,693

$

43.00

$

38.44

$

33.07

$

28.31

$

25.92

$

29.51

$

25.70

$

23.99

$

22.55

$

20.57

$

13,209,597

$

11,408,006

$

9,810,739

$

8,247,079

$

7,694,754

446,345

391,668

236,615

127,699

97,852

48,688

47,479

35,203

22,775

22,020

$

12,714,564

$

10,968,859

$

9,538,921

$

8,096,605

$

7,574,882

8.52%

8.08%

7.53%

7.28%

6.09%

$

433,729

$

413,954

$

330,308

$

294,666

$

233,998

4,929

6,228

15,139

12,919

10,216

$

438,658

$

420,182

$

345,447

$

307,585

$

244,214

$

10,845,940

$

9,718,106

$

8,181,914

$

7,455,217

$

6,152,090

4.00%

4.26%

4.04%

3.95%

3.80%

4.04%

4.32%

4.22%

4.13%

3.97%

0.18%

0.22%

0.18%

0.15%

0.13%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

50

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Full Yr 2019

Full Yr 2018

Full Yr 2017

Full Yr 2016

Full Yr 2015

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

433,729

$

413,954

$

330,308

$

294,666

$

233,998

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)

4,929

6,228

15,139

12,919

10,216

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

438,658

420,182

345,447

307,585

244,214

Noninterest income

116,208

109,160

102,022

113,601

110,685

Securities gains, net

(7,659)

(1,085)

(6,973)

(11,340)

(13,143)

Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net

(525)

(212)

-

-

769

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(375)

-

(1,280)

-

-

Valuation adjustment on servicing rights

911

46

(21)

33

-

Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)

$

547,218

$

528,091

$

439,195

$

409,879

$

342,525

Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)

$

349,161

$

353,888

$

297,675

$

279,668

$

251,046

Less:

Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization

11,972

9,355

6,077

5,630

2,978

Partnership investment in tax credit projects

8,030

4,233

1,860

1,051

4,357

(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net

(19,422)

2,208

2,475

1,478

6,821

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

6,580

7,564

5,975

2,571

3,871

Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)

$

342,001

$

330,528

$

281,288

$

268,938

$

233,019

Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

62.50%

62.59%

64.05%

65.61%

68.03%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

51

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Full Yr 2019

Full Yr 2018

Full Yr 2017

Full Yr 2016

Full Yr 2015

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

149,129

$

116,959

$

75,226

$

80,108

$

59,225

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax

(1)

9,458

7,391

3,950

3,660

1,936

Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

158,587

$

124,350

$

79,176

$

83,768

$

61,161

Average common equity (GAAP)

$

1,473,396

$

1,177,346

$

871,683

$

678,989

$

496,877

Less average goodwill

415,841

340,352

184,554

125,724

56,781

Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

49,377

46,206

30,109

24,553

14,153

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,008,178

$

790,788

$

657,020

$

528,712

$

425,943

Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.12%

9.93%

8.63%

11.80%

11.92%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

15.73%

15.72%

12.05%

15.84%

14.36%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

149,129

$

116,959

$

75,226

$

80,108

$

59,225

Provision for credit losses

(1)

13,159

18,970

10,116

7,601

8,253

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

(1)

5,198

5,976

3,884

1,671

2,516

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

167,486

$

141,905

$

89,226

$

89,380

$

69,994

Average assets (GAAP)

$

12,021,917

$

10,772,297

$

9,009,625

$

8,172,576

$

6,763,901

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.39%

1.32%

0.99%

1.09%

1.03%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-

GAAP)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

167,486

$

141,905

$

89,226

$

89,380

$

69,994

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax

(1)

9,458

7,391

3,950

3,660

1,936

Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

176,944

$

149,296

$

93,176

$

93,040

$

71,930

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,008,178

$

790,788

$

657,020

$

528,712

$

425,943

Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

17.55%

18.88%

14.18%

17.60%

16.89%

(1)

Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

52

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)

Common equity (GAAP)

$

1,636,672

$

1,553,714

$

1,578,137

$

1,563,843

$

1,521,787

Less goodwill

446,345

446,345

446,345

427,097

427,097

Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

43,011

45,707

48,688

49,819

52,718

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,147,316

$

1,061,662

$

1,083,104

$

1,086,927

$

1,041,972

Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock

36,844,744

36,807,217

36,704,278

36,696,190

36,690,061

Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)

$

44.42

$

42.21

$

43.00

$

42.62

$

41.48

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

31.14

$

28.84

$

29.51

$

29.62

$

28.40

Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)

Total assets (GAAP)

$

15,026,153

$

13,294,509

$

13,209,597

$

12,569,262

$

12,160,290

Less goodwill

446,345

446,345

446,345

427,097

427,097

Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

43,011

45,707

48,688

49,819

52,718

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

14,536,797

$

12,802,457

$

12,714,564

$

12,092,346

$

11,680,475

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)

7.89%

8.29%

8.52%

8.99%

8.92%

Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

124,146

$

112,511

$

112,745

$

111,321

$

106,708

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)

1,416

1,131

1,109

1,140

1,268

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

$

125,562

$

113,642

$

113,854

$

112,461

$

107,976

Average earning assets

$

13,103,159

$

11,891,455

$

11,580,295

$

11,102,581

$

10,552,166

Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)

3.81%

3.81%

3.86%

3.98%

4.06%

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

3.85%

3.84%

3.90%

4.02%

4.10%

Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin

0.16%

0.09%

0.17%

0.23%

0.18%

(1)

Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

53

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

124,146

$

112,511

$

112,745

$

111,321

$

106,708

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)

1,416

1,131

1,109

1,140

1,268

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

125,562

113,642

113,854

112,461

107,976

Noninterest income

30,637

25,817

28,030

29,400

32,061

Securities gains, net

(2,006)

(1,658)

(491)

(2,013)

(3,580)

Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net

(680)

231

(11)

(144)

(112)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(375)

-

Valuation adjustment on servicing rights

(9)

1,565

(668)

626

364

Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)

$

153,504

$

139,597

$

140,714

$

139,955

$

136,709

Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)

$

90,439

$

90,859

$

92,866

$

92,967

$

75,098

Less:

Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization

2,696

2,981

2,918

2,899

3,313

Partnership investment in tax credit projects

791

184

3,038

3,052

1,465

(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net

701

16

1,512

356

(18,286)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

673

1,376

537

1,500

929

Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)

$

85,578

$

86,302

$

84,861

$

85,160

$

87,677

Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

55.75%

61.82%

60.31%

60.85%

64.13%

(1)

Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

54

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

2Q 2020

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

30,131

$

20,040

$

37,851

$

34,612

$

45,169

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)

2,130

2,355

2,305

2,291

2,617

Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

32,261

$

22,395

$

40,156

$

36,903

$

47,786

Average common equity (GAAP)

$

1,574,902

$

1,619,682

$

1,570,258

$

1,541,369

$

1,442,388

Less average goodwill

446,345

446,345

433,374

427,097

410,642

Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

44,723

47,632

49,389

51,704

49,868

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,083,834

$

1,125,705

$

1,087,495

$

1,062,568

$

981,878

Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)

7.69%

4.98%

9.56%

8.91%

12.56%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11.97%

8.00%

14.65%

13.78%

19.52%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

30,131

$

20,040

$

37,851

$

34,612

$

45,169

Provision for credit losses(1)

21,169

17,001

3,873

4,109

3,885

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

532

1,087

424

1,185

734

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

51,832

$

38,128

$

42,148

$

39,906

$

49,788

Average assets (GAAP)

$

14,391,856

$

13,148,173

$

12,798,770

$

12,293,332

$

11,708,538

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.45%

1.17%

1.31%

1.29%

1.71%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-

GAAP)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

51,832

$

38,128

$

42,148

$

39,906

$

49,788

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)

2,130

2,355

2,305

2,291

2,617

Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

53,962

$

40,483

$

44,453

$

42,197

$

52,405

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,083,834

$

1,125,705

$

1,087,495

$

1,062,568

$

981,878

Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

20.02%

14.46%

16.22%

15.76%

21.41%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.

55

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent(non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

236,657

$

209,663

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)

2,547

2,680

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

$

239,204

$

212,343

Average earning assets

$

12,497,307

$

10,342,229

Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)

3.81%

4.09%

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

3.85%

4.14%

Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest ma

0.10%

0.17%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%

56

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

236,657

$

209,663

Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)

2,547

2,680

Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

239,204

212,343

Noninterest income

56,454

58,778

Securities gains, net

(3,664)

(5,155)

Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net

(449)

(370)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

-

Valuation adjustment on servicing rights

1,556

953

Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)

$

293,101

$

266,549

Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)

$

181,298

$

163,328

Less:

Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization

5,677

6,155

Partnership investment in tax credit projects

975

1,940

(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net

717

(21,290)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

2,049

4,543

Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)

$

171,880

$

171,980

Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)

58.64%

64.52%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%

57

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

50,171

$

76,666

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)

4,485

4,862

Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

54,656

$

81,528

Average common equity (GAAP)

$

1,597,292

$

1,389,612

Less average goodwill

446,345

401,207

Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net

46,177

48,188

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,104,770

$

940,217

Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)

6.32%

11.13%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

9.95%

17.49%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)

Net income (GAAP)

$

50,171

$

76,666

Provision for credit losses(1)

38,170

5,177

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (1)

1,619

3,589

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

89,960

$

85,432

Average assets (GAAP)

$

13,770,015

$

11,489,095

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.31%

1.50%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-

GAAP)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

89,960

$

85,432

Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax (1)

4,485

4,862

Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

$

94,445

$

90,294

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,104,770

$

940,217

Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

17.19%

19.37%

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%

58

Disclaimer

Heartland Financial USA Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:16:04 UTC
