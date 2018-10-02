Log in
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for October 29, 2018

10/02/2018

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its third quarter 2018 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 29, 2018. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on October 29, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-0782 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the company’s website, http://www.htlf.com, at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets exceeding $11.3 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 122 banking locations serving 91 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

AT THE COMPANY:                                                 
Bryan R. McKeag                                                            
EVP and Chief Financial Officer                                    
(563) 589-1994                                                                
bmckeag@htlf.com

5537.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
