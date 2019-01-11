Heartland Financial USA, Inc. announces sale of consumer finance subsidiary Citizens Finance

Log in
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF)

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF)
01/11/2019 | 11:33am EST

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today announced that its consumer finance subsidiaries, Citizens Finance Co. and Citizens Finance of Illinois Co. (collectively, “Citizens”), have completed the sale of their existing loan portfolios totaling approximately $70 million to American Credit Acceptance, LLC (“ACA”), headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.  The transaction is not expected to have a material effect on Heartland’s consolidated financial results.

“Over the past 5 years, Heartland has strategically focused on growing and expanding its community banking businesses,” said Bruce Lee, president and chief executive officer of Heartland.  “Our decision to exit the consumer finance business will allow us to sharpen our focus on our core businesses and execute on our strategic priorities.”

All of Citizens’ 14 current offices located in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin will remain open through the end of January 2019 to assist customers with the transition to ACA.  Sandler O’Neill + Partners served as financial advisor to Heartland, and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP served as legal advisor.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland is a diversified financial services company with assets of approximately $11.3 billion. The Company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 122 banking locations serving 91 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii)  the loss of key executives or employees; (viii)  changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

 

CONTACT:                                                                                                        
Bryan R. McKeag                                                                                                             
Executive Vice President                            
Chief Financial Officer
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. 
(563) 589-1994
BMcKeag@htlf.com 

5537.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 528 M
EBIT 2018 186 M
Net income 2018 120 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capitalization 1 570 M
Chart HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC
Duration : Period :
Heartland Financial USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce K. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn B. Fuller Executive Chairman
Brian J. Fox Executive Vice President-Operations
Bryan R. McKeag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas L. Flynn Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
