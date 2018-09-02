Log in
Heat Biologics : to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City

09/02/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

DURHAM, NC - August 29, 2018 Heat Biologics, Inc.('Heat') (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced it will present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at The St. Regis New York in New York City.

Jeff Wolf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Time: 4:40-5:05 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Louis XVI B; The St. Regis New York

If you are unable to attend and would like to view the Company's live webcast, please click on the following link (http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/htbx/).

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ 'Killer' T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. We also have numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
Investorrelations@heatbio.com

Disclaimer

Heat Biologics Inc. published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 20:31:01 UTC
