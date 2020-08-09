Log in
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/09/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hebron” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HEBT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Investment analyst firm Grizzly Research released a report on June 3, 2020, titled “We Believe Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) is an Insider Enrichment Scheme without Economic Basis.” According to the report, the Company “is a stock manipulation scheme that engaged in undisclosed related party acquisitions and undisclosed private placement transactions that have artificially inflated the stock price.” Based on this report, shared of Hebron fell by more than 36% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
