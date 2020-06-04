Log in
(HEBT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Hebron Technology; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

06/04/2020 | 08:37am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT).

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a report titled "We Believe Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) is an Insider Enrichment Scheme without Economic Basis." Specifically, the report stated, "we believe HEBT is a stock manipulation scheme that engaged in undisclosed related party acquisitions and undisclosed private placement transactions that have artificially inflated the stock price."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 36.63% on June 3, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Hebron shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hebt-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-hebron-technology-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301070775.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
