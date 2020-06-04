(HEBT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Hebron Technology; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT).

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a report titled "We Believe Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) is an Insider Enrichment Scheme without Economic Basis." Specifically, the report stated, "we believe HEBT is a stock manipulation scheme that engaged in undisclosed related party acquisitions and undisclosed private placement transactions that have artificially inflated the stock price."

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 36.63% on June 3, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Hebron shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

