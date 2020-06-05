Log in
HEBT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/05/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT). Investors who purchased Hebron securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hebt

The investigation concerns whether Hebron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research reported that Hebron is an "insider enrichment scheme without economic basis." The article continued and mentioned Hebron's questionable transactions including an undisclosed transaction for roughly $26 million. Following this news, Hebron stock dropped as much as $7.29 per share, or 33%, during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Hebron shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hebt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

