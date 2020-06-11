Log in
HEBT SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hebron securities between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hebt.                   

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research reported that Hebron is an "insider enrichment scheme without economic basis." The article continued and mentioned Hebron's questionable transactions including an undisclosed transaction for roughly $26 million. Following this news, Hebron stock dropped as much as $7.29 per share, or 33%, during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Hebron's acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) the Company's disclosure controls regarding related party transactions was ineffective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hebt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Hebron you have until August 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hebt-shareholder-update-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-reminds-investors-of-class-action-against-hebron-technology-co-ltd-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301074384.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
