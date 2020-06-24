Log in
HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(HEBT)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

06/24/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020. Hebron researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Hebron's misconduct, click here.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on April 24, 2020, Hebron stated in the Related Party Transactions section of its annual report for 2019 that "[its] officers and directors have not been involved in any transactions with [Hebron] or any of [its] affiliates or associates which are required to be disclosed" other than a few limited transaction. In the same report, the Company acknowledged that its internal control over financial reporting was ineffective; however, did not mention specific issues regarding its disclosure controls. Then, on May 22, 2020, Hebron announced that it was acquiring Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Less than a month later, on June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a report alleging that Hebron is an "insider enrichment scheme without economic basis.” The report cited dubious transactions including the "sham" acquisition of undisclosed related party Beijing Hengpu as well as the $26 million undisclosed related party transaction of Nami Holding Company, which was 99.99% owned by Hebron's controlling shareholder. On this news, the stock declined 55%, closing at $11.78 per share on June 4, 2020.

If you purchased Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) securities between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020, you have until August 10, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against Hebron settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,1 M - -
Net income 2019 2,74 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 34,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
An Yuan Sun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Changjuan Liang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Liang Xue Chief Technical Officer
Zuoqiao Sun Zhang Director
Xue Song Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.163.45%271
NORDSON CORPORATION18.45%11 022
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.116.06%6 000
VALMET OYJ8.19%3 915
MAREL HF.18.08%3 906
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.94%3 101
