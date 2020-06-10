Log in
Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(HEBT)
  Report
News 
News

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT)

06/10/2020

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Clynes v. Hebron Technology Co, et al., (Case No. 20-cv-04420) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT) securities between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Hebron investors have until August 10, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research presented a report alleging that Hebron is an "insider enrichment scheme without economic basis," citing questionable transactions including an undisclosed related party transaction for nearly $26 million.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.26, or nearly 37%, to close at $14.29 per share on June 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to decline the next trading session by $2.51, or nearly 18%, to close at $11.78 per share on June 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of Hebron’s acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) that the Company’s disclosure controls regarding related party transactions was ineffective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Hebron securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Hebron securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
