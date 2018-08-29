Heckler & Koch : 2018 Q2 Report

SECURITY REF. ISIN: DE000A11Q133 SECURITY REF. ISIN: XS1649057640

QUARTERLY REPORT

Results for the

Six Month Period to June 30, 2018

ABOUT HK

We are a leading defence contractor in the small arms sector of the European NATO defence industry. We supply the armed forces of NATO and its allies, many law enforcement agencies and we are the sole supplier of the standard assault rifle to the majority of European NATO members including Germany, Britain and France. We design, produce and distribute small arms, including rifles, side arms, fully automatic weapons and grenade launchers, and a variety of other related products. We have been in operation for more than 65 years and have a strong history of design innovation. We have a strong management team and a highly skilled work force. Our brand name, Heckler & Koch, is well respected and our products are widely considered to be of the highest quality.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and relate to our current intentions, beliefs or expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this report, in statements made by HK representatives in their presentations or in a "Question and Answer" period following such presentations. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this report, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.

RESULTS AS AT AND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Chief Executive Officer Dr Jens Bodo Koch commented:

In Q2 2018 Heckler & Koch's order intake was once again higher than our sales and our order book more than covers our current expectations for the year's sales. The change processes at our main site in Germany are still underway as planned; in particular the reorganisation of production processes has not yet been completed so improvements in efficiency and performance have not yet reached target levels. This, together with changes in the product mix, resulted in an EBITDA below that achieved in the corresponding period of 2017. The negative impact on operating cash flow and liquidity was counterbalanced by an interest-free €30 million bridge loan received in April.

Q3/2018 Guidance: We currently expect to achieve net sales and EBITDA somewhat lower than for Q2/2018. Net working capital is currently expected to be higher than Q2/2018 and consequently operating cash flow is currently expected to be lower than the level in Q2/2018.

NOTE REGARDING PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Some financial information in this report has been rounded and, as a result, the totals in this report may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Certain financial information in this release has been derived from our unaudited, interim, consolidated statements of financial position at June 30, 2018 and 2017 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income, equity and cash flows for the six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS, subject only to normal year-end audit adjustments and the absence of notes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF

(€ millions) 30.06.18 31.12.17 Property, plant & equipment 43.9 43.4 Intangible assets - goodwill 5.1 5.1 Intangible assets - other 35.2 33.3 Other investments & derivatives 1.9 2.3 Deferred tax assets 14.5 14.0 Total non-current assets 100.5 98.1 Inventories 81.0 75.1 Prepayments for inventories 0.3 0.0 Prepayments for other current assets 1.2 0.7 Other loans, investments & derivatives 4.5 2.7 Current tax assets 0.1 0.4 Trade receivables 33.1 21.2 Other receivables 3.4 5.7 Cash & cash equivalents 33.3 18.8 Total current assets 156.7- 124.6- Total assets 257.2 222.8 Equity Share capital 27.6 27.6 Additional paid in capital 53.0 53.0 Reserves & consolidated retained earnings (192.4) (190.0) Total equity (111.8-) (109.3-) Liabilities Loans & borrowings 183.0 182.2 Finance lease obligations 0.0 - Employee defined benefit obligations 61.2 62.1 Provisions 2.6 2.6 Deferred tax liabilities 21.4 20.9 Total non-current liabilities 268.2 267.8 Loans & borrowings 30.0 - Trade payables 27.6 21.2 Other payables 13.4 10.8 Advanced & stage payments received 8.5 6.9 Deferred income 0.0 0.0 Provisions for income taxes 3.3 6.0 Other provisions & accruals 18.0 19.5 Total current liabilities 100.8- 64.3- Total liabilities 369.0- 332.1- Total equity & liabilities 257.2 222.8 29.08.2018

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 1 TO JUNE 30