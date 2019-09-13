Heckler & Koch : and Koch awarded SA80A3 Upgrade Contract

H&K AG

PRESS RELEASE Oberndorf, September 13th, 2019

Heckler and Koch awarded SA80A3 Upgrade Contract

Successful visit of the DSEI in London: Heckler and Koch, acting through their UK subsidiary NSAF Limited, have entered into a contractual arrangement with UK Ministry of Defence for the upgrade of a significant quantity of SA80 Assault rifles.

The initial 3-year £15 million pounds requirement lays the foundations for weapons enhancements through the Army's Equip to Fight Programme and will upgrade the weapon system to the SA80A3 variant.

The contract contains costed options for enhancements to additional quantities of the SA80, and a two-year contract extension at an estimated value of £50 million pounds. Work on the initial buy and any follow on options will be undertaken at both the UK facility and in Germany.

The upgrades will incorporate a new Foregrip, an improved upper receiver, and extra safety features. The commitment between the Ministry of Defence and Heckler and Koch in entering the SA80 Upgrade programme embraces the confidence both parties have in the weapon, and each other.

To mark the significance of the award, Heckler and Koch were pleased to host a visit from UK MoD VIP's and members of the MoD Project team at the DSEI in London.

The Group felt very honoured to be given the opportunity to support UK MoD, both now, and in the future.

About Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch is one of the world's leading manufacturers of small arms, with firmly established roots in Germany. Since 70 years, the company has been a reliable partner to security forces, the police and special forces of NATO and NATO-associated states. Heckler & Koch represents the highest of quality, as well as innovative products. Beyond this, Heckler & Koch is the only supplier of small arms to offer a comprehensive range of products incorporating pistols, machine pistols, assault rifles, precision rifles, machine guns, training systems, as well as 40 mm systems. In this context, individual categories of weapons have been conceptually designed to form a product family. In this way, Heckler & Koch offers a variable model range that is tailored towards the most varied of application requirements.

For more information, please visit our web site: www.heckler-koch.com

Press contact: presse@heckler-koch-de.com

H&K AG, Heckler & Koch-Str. 1, 78727 Oberndorf a.N.