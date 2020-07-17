DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

H&K AG: CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG



17-Jul-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie; BMWi) has granted the shareholder Compagnie de Développement de l'Eau (CDE) S.A., Luxemburg the permit to acquire a majority stake in H&K AG on 15 July 2020. The management board of H&K AG (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) was informed today, 17 July 2020, that the shareholder CDE owns a majority stake in H&K AG.



17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

