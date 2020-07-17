Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Heckler & Koch GmbH    MLHK   DE000A11Q133

HECKLER & KOCH GMBH

(MLHK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/14 05:30:29 am
80 EUR   -3.61%
09:55aH&K AG : CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG
EQ
05/29HECKLER & KOCH GMBH : 2020 Q1 Report
PU
05/12HECKLER & KOCH GMBH : 2019 Q4 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

H&K AG: CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
H&K AG: CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG

17-Jul-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG
The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie; BMWi) has granted the shareholder Compagnie de Développement de l'Eau (CDE) S.A., Luxemburg the permit to acquire a majority stake in H&K AG on 15 July 2020. The management board of H&K AG (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) was informed today, 17 July 2020, that the shareholder CDE owns a majority stake in H&K AG.
 

17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: H&K AG
Heckler & Koch-Straße 1
78727 Oberndorf am Neckar
Germany
Phone: 07423 79-0
Fax: 07423 79-2327
E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com
Internet: www.heckler-koch.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640
WKN: A11Q13
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Paris
EQS News ID: 1096557

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1096557  17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HECKLER & KOCH GMBH
09:55aH&K AG : CDE takes over majority stake of H&K AG
EQ
05/29HECKLER & KOCH GMBH : 2020 Q1 Report
PU
05/12HECKLER & KOCH GMBH : 2019 Q4 Report
PU
2019HECKLER & KOCH : and Koch awarded SA80A3 Upgrade Contract
PU
2019HECKLER & KOCH : 2019 Q2 Report
PU
2019HECKLER & KOCH : Half-year results
CO
2018HECKLER & KOCH : Financial report
CO
2018HECKLER & KOCH : 2018 Q3 Report
PU
2018HECKLER & KOCH : 2018 Q2 Report
PU
2018HECKLER & KOCH : Announcement of a change of management at Heckler & Koch
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 239 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2019 1,60 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
Net Debt 2019 212 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2019 2 585x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 211 M 2 528 M 2 526 M
EV / Sales 2018 19,7x
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 020
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart HECKLER & KOCH GMBH
Duration : Period :
Heckler & Koch GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECKLER & KOCH GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bodo Koch CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Dieter John Chairman-Supervisory Board
Björn Krönert Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaus Bocklandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Christoph Arntz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HECKLER & KOCH GMBH-46.67%2 528
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.04%102 606
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-42.31%100 845
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.39%94 077
AIRBUS SE-48.65%59 982
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-11.72%50 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group