HECLA MINING SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company - HL

05/27/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Hecla Mining and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 23, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Hecla Mining and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was undertaking a “comprehensive review” of its Nevada operations that were cash flow negative, including the possibility of taking an impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Hecla Mining’s shares plummeted by 23.5% over two trading days, from a closing price of $2.04 per share on May 8, 2019, to close at $1.56 per share on May 10, 2019.

The case is Batter v. Hecla Mining Company et al, 19cv4883.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
