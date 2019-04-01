Hecla Mining : Files NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Greens Creek and Casa Berardi Mines
0
04/01/2019 | 05:40pm EDT
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
today announced it is filing a National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical
Report on the Greens Creek Mine in Alaska and the Casa Berardi Mine in
Quebec.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
Greens Creek
Reserves are calculated at price assumption of $14.50 per ounce silver.
The current Proven and Probable Reserve of 107.1 million silver ounces
is the highest since 2008, the year Hecla acquired 100% of the mine.
The Life of Mine Plan (LOM) extends production to 2030 without
including any resources.
Measured and Indicated Resources are 97.4 million silver ounces.
Significant exploration potential.
At approximately current prices and based only on reserves, the mine
is expected to generate $802 million of free cash flow over the LOM
with an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $638 million at a 5%
discount rate.1
Expect about 20% more cash flow in the next five years than the $72
million averaged in the past five years.
Casa Berardi
Reserves are calculated at price assumption of $1,200 per gold ounce.
Gold Proven and Probable Reserves increased approximately 28% to 1.91
million ounces.
Substantial reserve increases occurred in the proposed West Mine Crown
Pillar and Principal pits, Casa Berardi’s highest-grade pits.
The LOM extends production to 2034 without including any resources.
Measured and Indicated Resources are 1.2 million gold ounces.
Significant exploration potential.
At approximately current prices and based only on reserves, the mine
is expected to generate $535 million (CAN$712 million) of free cash
flow over the LOM with an after-tax NPV of $325 million (CAN$432
million) at a 5% discount rate.2
“The economic engine and two largest mines of Hecla, Greens Creek (50%
of Hecla’s revenues) and Casa Berardi (35% of Hecla’s revenues), have
made a remarkable achievement in materially increasing reserves in mines
that have operated for decades,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s
President and CEO. “These Technical Reports highlight the thoughtful
work that has gone into documenting the resources, building the mine
plans, optimizing each mine’s reserves and providing strong cash flow.
The analysis of capital and operating costs shows these mines are very
robust, and that a 15% increase in metals prices could mean about 60%
higher Life of Mine cash flow based on reserves at conservative
assumptions. We have substantial resources, which, when combined with
the exploration potential outlined in the report, highlight significant
opportunities to further improve and extend the reserve LOM at both
mines.”
Additional detail regarding the reserves and resources at Greens Creek
and Casa Berardi are contained in Table A accompanying this news
release. The Greens Creek and Casa Berardi Mine reserves and resources
were reported in the February 14, 2019 news release entitled “Hecla
Reports Record Silver, Gold and Lead Reserves.” Both mines were large
contributors to record Hecla silver and gold reserves and due to the
material increases in reserves, triggered new NI 43-101 Technical
Reports.
Footnotes
1 $1,303.70/oz gold, $15.32/oz silver, $0.91/lb lead and
$1.30/lb zinc price assumptions for Greens Creek Technical Report. 2
$1,300/oz gold and $15.50/oz silver price assumptions for Casa Berardi
Technical Report.
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in
Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating
mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and
pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining
districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Statements made or information provided in this news release that are
not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”,
“projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and
similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements or forward-looking
information include statements about future performance, the timing of
mining of high-grade stopes and Net Asset Values. The material factors
or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or
forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for
development and production will proceed as expected and will not require
revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown
or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility,
volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and
environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks,
political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and
exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10K and 10-Q
reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact
expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no
intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be
required by law.
Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves
and Resources
Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral
properties are governed by the SEC and included in the SEC’s Securities
Act Industry Guide 7, entitled “Description of Property by Issuers
Engaged or to be Engaged in Significant Mining Operations” (Guide 7).
Although the SEC has recently issued new rules rescinding Guide 7, the
new rules are not binding until January 1, 2021, and at this time the
Company still reports in accordance with Guide 7. However, the Company
is also a “reporting issuer” under Canadian securities laws, which
require estimates of mineral resources and reserves to be prepared in
accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). NI
43-101 requires all disclosure of estimates of potential mineral
resources and reserves to be disclosed in accordance with its
requirements. Such Canadian information is included herein to satisfy
the Company’s “public disclosure” obligations under Regulation FD of the
SEC and to provide U.S. holders with ready access to information
publicly available in Canada.
Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral
properties under Guide 7 and the requirements in Canada under NI 43-101
standards are substantially different. This document contains a summary
of certain estimates of the Company, not only of proven and probable
reserves within the meaning of Guide 7, but also of mineral resource and
mineral reserve estimates estimated in accordance with the definitional
standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum
referred to in NI 43-101. Under Guide 7, the term “reserve” means that
part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted
or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term
“economically”, as used in the definition of reserve, means that
profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically
demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment
and market assumptions. The term “legally”, as used in the definition of
reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and
processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been
completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a
justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that
issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining
and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the
ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine
plans. The terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, and
“inferred resources” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance
with NI 43-101. These terms are not defined under Guide 7 and are not
normally permitted to be used in reports and registration statements
filed with the SEC in the United States, except where required to be
disclosed by foreign law. The term “resource” does not equate to the
term “reserve”. Under Guide 7, the material described herein as
“indicated resources” and “measured resources” would be characterized as
“mineralized material” and is permitted to be disclosed in tonnage and
grade only, not ounces. The category of “inferred resources” is not
recognized by Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any
part or all of the mineral deposits in such categories will ever be
converted into proven or probable reserves. “Resources” have a great
amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to
their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or
any part of such a “resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category
or will ever be economically extracted. Investors are cautioned not to
assume that all or any part of a “resource” exists or is economically or
legally mineable. Investors are also especially cautioned that the mere
fact that such resources may be referred to in ounces of silver and/or
gold, rather than in tons of mineralization and grades of silver and/or
gold estimated per ton, is not an indication that such material will
ever result in mined ore which is processed into commercial silver or
gold.
Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian
National Instrument 43-101
Dean McDonald, PhD. P.Geo., Senior Vice President – Exploration of Hecla
Mining Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under National
Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and
technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news
release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and
investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures
and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Greens
Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled
“Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine, Juneau, Alaska, USA”
effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Casa Berardi Mine are
contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical
Report for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada” effective
date December 31, 2018 (the “Casa Berardi Technical Report”), and for
the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for
Hecla titled “Technical Report on the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County,
Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, and for the San Sebastian Mine
are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical
Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico” effective
date September 8, 2015. Information regarding data verification, surveys
and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control
measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for
the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for
Klondex Mines titled “Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project,
Lander County, Nevada”, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated
May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August
31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Also included in these technical
reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods
used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion
of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known
environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political,
marketing or other relevant factors. Copies of these technical reports
are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Dr. McDonald reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling,
data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and
specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The
review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control
measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody
procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample
collection and analysis. This review found the information and
procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource
and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.
Table A:Reserves and Resources – 12/31/18(1)
Proven Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(2)
6
13.8
0.10
2.8
7.0
-
86
1
180
440
-
Lucky Friday(2)
4,230
15.4
-
9.6
4.1
-
65,234
-
406,080
174,630
-
Casa Berardi(3)
6,790
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
563
-
-
-
San Sebastian(2)
22
3.9
0.08
-
-
-
85
2
-
-
-
Fire Creek(2,4)
24
1.1
1.21
-
-
-
27
29
-
-
-
Hollister(2,5)
2
7.0
0.73
-
-
-
17
2
-
-
-
Total
11,074
65,448
596
406,260
175,070
-
Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(2)
9,270
11.5
0.09
2.8
7.6
-
106,972
840
262,760
706,040
-
Lucky Friday(2)
1,387
11.4
-
7.6
3.7
-
15,815
-
104,720
50,640
-
Casa Berardi(3)
16,954
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
1,343
-
-
-
San Sebastian(2)
206
13.1
0.10
-
-
-
2,705
21
-
-
-
Fire Creek(2,4)
91
0.3
0.44
-
-
-
30
40
-
-
-
Hollister(2,5)
9
7.2
0.65
-
-
-
66
6
-
-
-
Total
27,917
125,588
2,250
367,480
756,680
-
Proven and Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(2)
9,277
11.5
0.09
2.8
7.6
-
107,058
840
262,940
706,470
-
Lucky Friday(2)
5,617
14.4
-
9.1
4.0
-
81,049
-
510,800
225,260
-
Casa Berardi(3)
23,743
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
1,907
-
-
-
San Sebastian(2)
228
12.3
0.10
-
-
-
2,790
23
-
-
-
Fire Creek(2,4)
115
0.5
0.60
-
-
-
57
69
-
-
-
Hollister(2,5)
11
7.2
0.67
-
-
-
82
8
-
-
-
Total
38,991
191,036
2,846
773,740
931,730
-
(1) The term “reserve” means that part of a mineral
deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced
at the time of the reserve determination. The term “economically,”
as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable
extraction or production has been established or analytically
demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable
investment and market assumptions. The term “legally,” as used in
the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed
for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal
issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to
exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on
applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or
resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at
a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course
and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla’s current mine plans.
(2) Mineral reserves are based on $1200 gold, $14.50
silver, $0.90 lead, $1.15 zinc, unless otherwise stated.
(3) Mineral reserves are based on $1200 gold and a
US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.33 Reserve diluted to an average of
34.7% to minimum width of 9.8 feet (3 m)
Reserves at Casa Berardi were determined by Jonathan
Archambault-Giroux, P. Geo., Que., Real Parent, P.Geo. Que., and
Alain Quenneville, P. Eng., Que. unless otherwise stated.
Open pit mineral reserves of the Principal Mine were estimated in
September 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based
on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:3.
Hecla Mining Company, Principal Deposit Open Pit Mining Study –
2018
September 1, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L.
Dyer, P.E.
Open pit mineral reserves of the 160 and 134 Zones were estimated in
January 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based
on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3.
Hecla Mining, Casa Berardi 160 and 134 Zones, Open Pit Mining
Study – 2017
January 12, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer,
P.E.
Open pit mineral reserves of the West Mine Crown Pillar were
estimated in January 2019 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development
Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3.
Hecla Mining Company, West Mine Crown Pillar Deposit, Open Pit
Mining Study – 2018
January 10, 2019, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer,
P.E.
Open pit mineral reserves of the East Mine Crown Pillar Expansion
were estimated in August 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development
Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3.
Hecla Mining Company, East Mine Crown Pillar Expansion, Open Pit
Mining Study – 2018
August 22, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer,
P.E.
(4) Recoveries at Fire Creek for gold and silver are 94%
and 92%. Cutoff grade of 0.339 Au Equivalent oz/ton and incremental
cutoff grade of 0.11 Au Equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned dilution of 10%
to 17% included depending on mining method.
(5) Recoveries at Hollister for gold and silver are 87%
and 80%. Cutoff grade of 0.396 Au Equivalent oz/ton and incremental
cutoff grade of 0.07 Au Equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned dilution of 10%
to 17% and 5% mining loss included.
Measured Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(6)
339
9.5
0.11
2.6
9.4
-
3,233
36
8,800
31,700
-
Lucky Friday(6,7)
7,587
7.6
-
4.9
2.7
-
57,314
-
370,240
204,490
-
Casa Berardi(8)
1,952
-
0.15
-
-
-
-
299
-
-
-
San Sebastian(6,9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fire Creek(6,10)
64
0.7
0.92
-
-
-
47
58
-
-
-
Hollister(6,11)
104
4.0
0.92
-
-
-
420
96
-
-
-
Midas(6,12)
183
6.7
0.45
-
-
-
1,235
82
-
-
-
Heva(14)
5,480
-
0.06
-
-
-
-
304
-
-
-
Hosco(14)
33,070
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
1,296
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver(15)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Star(16)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
48,778
62,249
2,172
379,040
236,190
-
Indicated Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(6)
7,128
13.2
0.10
3.1
8.1
-
94,197
690
218,950
577,650
-
Lucky Friday(6,7)
2,498
8.0
-
5.2
2.5
-
20,049
-
128,830
61,480
-
Casa Berardi(8)
10,797
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
906
-
-
-
San Sebastian(6,9)
2,243
6.5
0.05
2.5
3.5
1.6
14,690
115
30,410
42,710
19,780
Fire Creek(6,10)
307
0.5
0.54
-
-
-
158
164
-
-
-
Fire Creek - Open Pit(13)
42,877
0.1
0.03
-
-
-
2,350
1,093
-
-
Hollister(6,11)
135
2.6
0.64
-
-
-
350
86
-
-
-
Midas(6,12)
722
4.5
0.37
-
-
-
3,228
267
-
-
-
Heva(14)
5,570
-
0.07
-
-
-
-
369
-
-
-
Hosco(14)
31,620
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
1,151
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver(15)
516
14.8
-
2.1
1.1
-
7,620
-
10,760
5,820
-
Star(16)
1,126
2.9
-
6.2
7.4
-
3,301
-
69,900
83,410
-
Total
105,538
145,944
4,841
458,850
771,070
19,780
Measured & Indicated Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(6)
7,467
13.0
0.10
3.1
8.2
-
97,430
726
227,740
609,350
-
Lucky Friday(6,7)
10,084
7.7
-
4.9
2.6
-
77,363
--
499,070
265,970
-
Casa Berardi(8)
12,749
-
0.09
-
-
-
-
1,205
-
-
-
San Sebastian(6,9)
2,243
6.5
0.05
2.5
3.5
1.6
14,690
115
30,410
42,710
19,780
Fire Creek(6,10)
371
0.6
0.60
-
-
-
205
222
-
-
Fire Creek - Open Pit(13)
42,877
0.1
0.03
-
-
-
2,350
1,093
-
-
-
Hollister(6,11)
239
3.2
0.76
-
-
-
770
182
-
-
-
Midas(6,12)
905
4.9
0.39
-
-
-
4,463
349
-
-
-
Heva(14)
11,050
-
0.06
-
-
-
-
672
-
-
-
Hosco(14)
64,690
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
2,447
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver(15)
516
14.8
-
2.1
1.1
-
7,620
-
10,760
5,820
-
Star(16)
1,126
2.9
-
6.2
7.4
-
3,301
-
69,900
83,410
Total
154,316
208,193
7,012
837,880
1,007,260
19,780
Inferred Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek(6)
2,470
14.6
0.09
3.0
7.3
-
35,982
219
74,410
181,400
-
Lucky Friday(6,7)
2,861
8.7
-
6.3
2.6
-
24,809
-
181,180
74,430
-
Casa Berardi(8)
6,222
-
0.10
-
-
-
-
652
-
-
-
San Sebastian(6,17)
3,487
6.6
0.04
1.7
2.5
1.3
22,948
143
12,110
17,440
8,890
Fire Creek(6,10)
565
0.5
0.53
-
-
-
288
299
-
-
-
Fire Creek - Open Pit(13)
31,707
0.1
0.03
-
-
-
2,882
1,085
-
-
-
Hollister(6,11,18)
550
3.1
0.40
-
-
-
1,716
223
-
-
-
Midas (6,12)
573
3.0
0.34
-
-
-
1,723
198
-
-
-
Heva (14)
4,210
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
350
-
-
-
Hosco (14)
7,650
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
314
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver(19)
3,078
10.7
0.01
1.3
1.1
-
33,097
36
40,990
34,980
-
Star(16)
3,157
2.9
-
5.6
5.5
-
9,432
-
178,670
174,450
-
Monte Cristo(20)
913
0.3
0.14
-
-
-
271
131
-
-
-
Rock Creek(21)
100,086
1.5
-
-
-
0.7
148,736
-
-
-
658,680
Montanore(22)
112,185
1.6
-
-
-
0.7
183,346
-
-
-
759,420
Total
279,714
465,229
3,648
487,360
482,700
1,426,990
Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at
Greens Creek and San Sebastian which are in surface stockpiles.
Resources are exclusive of reserves.
(6) Mineral resources are based on $1350 gold, $21
silver, $1.10 lead, $1.20 zinc and $3.00 copper, unless otherwise
stated.
(7) Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and
Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected
mining recovery.
(8) Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based
on $1,350 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.33 Underground
resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 6.6 to 9.8 feet
(2 m to 3 m).
Resources at Casa Berardi were determined by Jonathan
Archambault-Giroux, P. Geo., Que., Real Parent, P.Geo. Que., and
Alain Quenneville, P. Eng., Que. unless otherwise stated.
(9) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining
width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein,
and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein.
San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 1,224,900 tons of
indicated resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the
Francine Vein.
(10) Recoveries at Fire Creek for gold and silver are 94%
and 92%. Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.297 oz/ton. The minimum
mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus
two feet, whichever is greater.
(11) Recoveries at Hollister for gold and silver are 87%
and 80%. Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.352 oz/ton. The minimum
mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus
two feet, whichever is greater.
(12) Recoveries at Midas for gold and silver are 93% and
88% Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.217 oz/ton. The minimum mining
width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two
feet, whichever is greater.
(13) Indicated and inferred open-pit resources for Fire
Creek were calculated November 30, 2017 using recoveries for gold
and silver of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for
mixed oxide-sulfide material.
Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver
and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of
10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss. Open pit mineral resources
exclusive of underground mineral resources.
NI43-101 Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander
County, Nevada; Effective Date March 31, 2018; prepared by Practical
Mining LLC, Mark Odell, P.E. for Hecla Mining Company, June28, 2018
(14) Measured, indicated and inferred resources were
estimated in by Goldminds Geoservices Inc. with effective date
12-July-2013, and are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange
rate of 1:1.
The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss.
NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update, Heva-Hosco
Gold Projects, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Hecla Quebec, December 2013
Prepared by: Claude Duplessis, Eng. Project Manager - Goldminds
Geoservices Inc.; Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo - SGS Canada Inc. (Geostat)
(15) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining
width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog; resources based on $26.5 Ag, $0.85
Pb, and $0.85 Zn.
(16) Indicated and Inferred resources reported using $21
silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 zinc minimum mining width of 4.3 feet.
(17) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining
width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein,
and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein.
San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 702,600 tons of
inferred resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the
Francine Vein.
(18) Inferred resources for the Hatter Project at the
Hollister Mine calculated using recoveries for gold and silver of
82.7% and 71.8% and an Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.27 oz/ton.
(19) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining
width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog, 5.0 feet for Equity & North Amethyst
veins; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn.
(20) Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width
of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag.
(21) Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a
minimum thickness of 15 feet and adjusted given mining restrictions
as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the
June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'.
(22) Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum
thickness of 15 feet and adjusted given mining restrictions defined
by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in
December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project'.
and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest
'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'.