Hecla Mining : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast 

04/27/2020 | 07:55pm EDT

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it expects to release its first quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1‑855-760-8158 or for international by dialing 1-720-634-2922. The participant passcode is HECLA.

Hecla’s live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors or Institutional investors via Thomson Reuters Eikon, a password-protected event management site.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include statements or information regarding silver production for 2019 on a consolidated basis and at each of the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, annual gold production for 2019 at Casa Berardi and Nevada operations, and fourth quarter 2019 production. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
