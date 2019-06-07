Hecla Mining : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 23, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HL) investors who purchased securities between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 9, 2019, the Company announced its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results as well as a “comprehensive review” of its Nevada operations. The Company revealed that the Nevada operations had experienced a negative cash flow and operating metrics, which could lead to a writedown of the recently-acquired assets. Also, the Company reported a $25 million net loss for first quarter of 2019 as a result of its Nevada operations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.48 per share, or over 23%, over two trading days to close at $1.56 on May 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Hecla’s Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to serious problems which Hecla had identified prior to the start of the Class Period; (2) due to these serious problems, the defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hecla securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 23, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

