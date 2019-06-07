Log in
HECLA MINING COMPANY

(HL)
  Report  
Hecla Mining : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company

06/07/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 23, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HL) investors who purchased securities between March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 9, 2019, the Company announced its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results as well as a “comprehensive review” of its Nevada operations. The Company revealed that the Nevada operations had experienced a negative cash flow and operating metrics, which could lead to a writedown of the recently-acquired assets. Also, the Company reported a $25 million net loss for first quarter of 2019 as a result of its Nevada operations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.48 per share, or over 23%, over two trading days to close at $1.56 on May 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Hecla’s Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to serious problems which Hecla had identified prior to the start of the Class Period; (2) due to these serious problems, the defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hecla securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 23, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 617 M
EBIT 2019 6,27 M
Net income 2019 -45,8 M
Debt 2019 565 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 700 M
Chart HECLA MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hecla Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HECLA MINING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,02 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillips S. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theodore Crumley Chairman
Lawrence P. Radford Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Lindsay A. Hall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
George R. Nethercutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HECLA MINING COMPANY-38.98%720
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD43.14%13 835
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 981
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 208
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.46.18%6 749
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED75.67%3 306
