Hecla Mining : at Tumazos Metals and Natural Resource Conference

08/13/2020 | 11:38am EDT

AMERICA'S

ONLY U.S.

SILVER EQUITY

Most Production, Reserves

and Longest Mine Life in

Company History

August 2020

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.

NYSE: HL

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "could," "would," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "project," "target," "indicative," "preliminary," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation: (i) we expect there to be more than a decade of reserve life at each of Greens Creek, Casa Berardi and Lucky Friday; (ii) our ability to increase silver production by 60% at Lucky Friday due to higher grades; (iii) the ability of our assets to overcome challenges and for San Sebastian and Nevada to become fundamental operations; (iv) ability to achieve forecast silver and gold production, cost of sales, cash and all in sustaining cost, after by-product credit and sustaining capital estimates at Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian and in Nevada; (v) that we will not experience any constraints on availability of the revolver due to compliance with covenants; (vi) that Casa Berardi is positioned to grow its cashflow; (vii) that Casa Berardi can successfully implement 5 open pits and that the 148 Zone will add high-grade ore starting late in 2020; (viii) that Lucky Friday is positioned for growth and longevity and to return to full production by the end of 2020; (ix) the RVM is expected to be sent to Lucky Friday upon completion of testing; (ix) ability to improve reliability at Casa Berardi through enhanced operation and maintenance practices with expected improvements in throughput, recovery, cost and cashflow; (x) that we expect to mine out developed ore in Nevada in 1H20; the ability of ongoing studies, such as hydrology, mine planning, geology, permitting, third party processing to reduce mining costs; (xi) the ability to generate new targets in Nevada; (xii) ability to return mines to production after COVID-19. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xvii) the Company's plans for refinancing its high yield notes proceeding as expected.

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 2

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS (cont'd)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements (Cont'd)

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments, including put option contracts; (x) our plans for improvements at our Nevada operations, including at Fire Creek, are not successful; (xi) our estimates for the third and fourth quarter results are inaccurate; (xii) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xiii) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xiv) we are unable to refinance the maturing high yield notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2019 Form 10-K, filed on February 22, 2019, and Form 10-Q filed on each of May 9, August 7, and November 7, 2019, and May 7, 2020, and August 6, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company's 2019 Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2020, Form 10-K/A filed February 13, 2020, and the Company's other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Cautionary Note Regarding Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "resource," "measured resources," "indicated resources," and "inferred resources" that are recognized by Canadian regulations, but that SEC guidelines generally prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC, except in certain circumstances. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101("NI43-101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this presentation, including with respect to the newly acquired Nevada projects. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi Mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP measures

Cash cost per ounce of silver and gold, net of by-product credits, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, AISC, after by-product credits, and free cash flow represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measurements can be found in the Appendix.

HECLA EARLY REACTION TO COVID-19 LEAD TO STRONG QUARTER

Positioned to more than survive the pandemic

Protected the workforce

  • Implemented pandemic plans on March 10th
  • Started significant monitoring and social distancing at all sites
  • Greens Creek has 7-day Hecla controlled quarantine of all personnel before starting a 28-day rotation
  • Exposure risk is from outside the operations, so contact tracing is effective

Most quarterly silver production since 2016

  • Revenue up 25% over last year
  • $27 million of free cash flow

Supply chain is strong

  • Stockpiled critical mining supplies (up to six months' worth in some cases)
  • Confirmed supplies that were short were not critical

Supported the local communities

  • Our foundation is helping on COVID-19 caused issues (food banks, etc.)
  • Continuing as the economic engine in Alaska, Idaho, Quebec

Government action had minimal impact on production with U.S. operations essentially

unchanged

  • Casa Berardi lost about a month and half; restarted April 15
  • San Sebastian mill restarted May 30

Fortified the balance sheet

  • Refinanced $475 million Senior Notes at 7.25%, due 2028
  • Entered into a C$50 million, yielding 5.74% note due 2025
  • Extended $250 million revolving credit facility to 2023, expect to be undrawn by year end

Revenue protection program

  • Continued the successful zinc and lead hedging program
  • No upside limits on gold and silver prices but floor against lower prices

STRONG QUARTER LED TO FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

Further upside in free cash flow generation in 2021 expected with Lucky Friday ramp-up

Q2/2020

(in $ millions)

Cash Flow from

Lucky Friday

Capital

Free Cash Flow**

Operations -

Cash Ramp-

Expenditures

Before Lucky Friday

up Costs

Ramp-up Costs*

40.4

(2.9)

26.7

(10.8)

*Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations Before Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs are non-GAAP measures.

** Free Cash Flow for Q2/2020 is calculated as cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $37.5 million less additions of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (GAAP) of $10.8 million. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix

HECLA IS A UNIQUE AND SCARCE INVESTMENT OPTION

Produces a third of U.S. silver production, largest reserve and resource

2019 U.S. Silver Production (31.5 Moz)

Hecla's Share of U.S. Production

(Moz)

10.7

34.0%

66.0%

7.1

Hecla

Other

.

3 Countries Produce 50% of World Production

3.8

U.S. Produces 4%

2.8

0.8

45%

23%

16%

Hecla

Teck*

Coeur

Rio Tinto*

America's Gold &

13%

Silver

4%

Note: 6.3 Moz are produced by 14 companies combined.

Mexico

Peru

China

USA

ROW

*Teck/Rio Tinto produce silver as by-product.

Source: Silver Institute

BALANCE SHEET IS ALSO UNIQUE

Very liquid - very long dated

Liquidity Position

Long Dated Debt

As at 06/30/20

Proforma 08/01/20

1

Revolver

Cash

Previous Revolver

Extended Revolver

6.875% Senior Notes

7.25%Senior Notes

IQ Notes

$200

$507

$76

$475

Revolver

~$276mm

$200

$250

$150-250

$37

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2

See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

HECLA HAS LOW COST, LONG MINE LIVES

Mining in the best jurisdictions

Characteristics are Unique

Asset Overview

  • Largest silver producer in the U.S., 3rd largest zinc and lead producer, 5th largest Quebec gold producer
  • Best mining jurisdictions: Alaska, Quebec, Idaho, Nevada, and Durango (Mexico)
  • Key mine lives are long and based on $14.50 silver, industry lowest assumption, and $1,300 gold
  • Mines are low-cost,low-capital,high-margin,cash flow generating
  • Strong balance sheet with no debt due till 2023 and $276 million in liquidity to weather COVID-19
  • Issued to Investissement Quebec C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74%
  • Brand value of Hecla equity having been among the best performing NYSE stocks multiple times

SILVER CONTRIBUTION GROWING WITH PRODUCTION AND PRICES

Lucky Friday expected to double production in 2020 over 2019 and again in 2021

12%

7%33%

Q2 2020 Margins(1)

Silver Margin: $9.11/oz

Gold Margin: $759/oz

48%

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Greens Creek

Casa Berardi

San Sebastian

19%

8%

51%

44%

56%

100%

22%

51% of Total Revenue

30% of Total Revenue

3% of Total Revenue

Silver Production: 3.4 Moz

Cost of Sales: $73.1 M

Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $4.97/oz

AISC, after by-product credits(1): $9.33/oz

Realized Price: $18.44/oz

Gold Production: 60 Koz

Cost of Sales: $59.1 M

Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $846/oz

AISC, after by-product credits(1): $977/oz

Realized Price: $1,736/oz

Lead Production: 9 Ktons

Realized Price: $0.78/lb

Zinc Production: 17.9 Ktons

Realized Price: $0.89/lb

Nevada

Lucky Friday

17%

52%

30%

100%

9% of Total Revenue

7% of Total Revenue

  1. Cash Costs after by-product credits, AISC after by-product credits and Margins are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix. Silver Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Silver Price of $18.44/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $9.33/oz. Gold Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Gold Price of $1,736/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $977/oz.

RESERVES CONTINUE TO GROW

129-year record for silver is largest in the U.S.

Silver Reserves Growth (millions of ounces)

Gold Reserves Growth (millions of ounces)

153.8

(76.7)

212.2

265%3

147.7

2013 Beginning

Reserves added

Silver produced

Reserves, Replaced

reserves

(2013-2019)¹

(2013-2019)

and Added (2013-

2019)

$26.50/oz

$14.50/oz

Silver price

used

2.1

(1.6)

1.5

2.7

629%3

0.7

2013 Beginning

Reserves added

Gold produced

Additions

Reserves,

reserves

(2013-2019)

(2013-2019)

through

Replaced and

acquisitions²

Added (2013-

2019)

$1,400/oz

$1,300/oz

Gold price

used

1

Silver reserves include the ounces acquired through Nevada acquisition; the silver ounces were only around 139 koz

3

Percentage growth calculated as: Beginning Reserves plus new reserves plus mining depletion divided by beginning reserves

NOT ALL RESERVES ARE THE SAME

Hecla's silver reserve price assumption are the lowest

Price assumption is at the discretion of management

$17.00

$17.00

$17.00

$17.00

$17.00

$17.00

$17.30

$18.00

$16.00

$16.00

$14.50

Silver

Hecla

Eldorado

Goldcorp/

Agnico

Fresnillo

First

Coeur

Pan

Fortuna

Endeavor

SSR Mining

Newmont

Eagle

Majestic

American*

Silver

$1,250

$1,250

$1,276

$1,300

$1,300

$1,300

$1,350

$1,200

$1,200

Gold

Agnico

Goldcorp/

Eldorado

SSR Mining

Endeavor

Hecla

Fresnillo

Pan

Coeur

Eagle

Newmont

Silver

American*

HL Reserve

Year

Prices

2012

$26.50

2013

$20.00

2014

$17.25

2015

$14.50

2016

$14.50

2017

$14.50

2018

$14.50

2019

$14.50

HL Reserve

Year

Prices

2012

$1,400

2013

$1,300

2014

$1,225

2015

$1,100

2016

$1,200

2017

$1,200

2018

$1,200

2019

$1,300

Represents High Yield Peer Issuers

*Reserve prices updated Jun-30-2019; All others updated Dec-31-19; Peer assumptions are based on 2019's public filings

STRONG SILVER AND GOLD MARGINS

Lower AISC costs improve margins

Silver Margins

Gold Margins

51%

35%

49%

19%

17%

44%

20%

26%

14%

(29)%

Cost of Sales (000s)2

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Silver

$61,744

$57,335

$91,124

$62,656

$73,137

Gold

$92,671

$89,317

$108,502

$65,239

$59,139

AISC, After By-Product Credits, per Ag-Au/Oz3

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Silver

$11.16

$8.89

$11.31

$12.45

$9.33

Gold

$1,700

$1,213

$1,187

$1,323

$977

*Cost of sales and other direct production costs ("cost of sales") and depreciation, depletion and amortization.

**Cost of sales and Cash Cost, after by-product credits, are non-GAAP measures, please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.

STRONG SAFETY PERFORMANCE IN 2020

Commitment to safety and adoption of CORESafety is driving results

Injury frequency rates have been on a steady decline since 2014

  • Lucky Friday receives 2018 Sentinels of Safety for excellent safety record

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 13

GREENS CREEK: STRONG PRODUCTION, CASH FLOW

7-day isolation protecting mine operations from COVID-19

Q2 2019

2019

Q2 2020

Silver Production (Moz)

2.2

9.9

2.8

Gold Production (Koz)

14.3

56.6

13.1

Cost of Sales2

$45.7 M

$211.7 M

$57.7 M

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3

$2.38/oz

$1.97/oz

$5.19/oz

AISC, after by-product Credits, per silver oz4

$6.38/oz

$5.99/oz

$7.11/oz

Metal Produced Over Past 30 Years

235 Moz

1.6 Moz

3 Blbs

1 Blbs

Silver Gold Zinc Lead

HECLA'S STRONGEST MINE - GREENS CREEK IS GROWING

22% increase in silver reserves in 2019; 10mm oz silver production, $107 mm in cash flow

Cumulative Net Cash Flow

$1,353

$1,246

$1,162

$1,061

$941 $983

$875

$812

$698

Hecla

$504

became

operator

$324

$216

$122

$(11)

$(118)

Cumulative until 2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Greens Creek Throughput has Grown 15% Since Purchase in 2008

900

Greens Creek Production and Reserves

16

14

12

800

Production(kt)

Hecla

10

ReservesOre

became

operator

8

Ore

6

(Mt)

700

4

2

600

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Automation drive beginning in 2017 leads to further efficiencies
  • Consistent exploration success enables reserves to be maintained

LUCKY FRIDAY

Positioning for growth and longevity, strike ended Q1, ramp up to full production expected by year end

Q2 2019

2019

Q2 2020

Silver Production (Koz)

173.6

633.0

469.5

Cost of Sales2

$5.0 M

$16.6 M

$11.5 M

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3

N/A

N/A

N/A

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4

N/A

N/A

N/A

2P Reserves

80.3 Moz silver @ 14.4 oz/t Ag

M+I Resources

82.4 Moz silver @ 7.6 oz/t Ag

Note: Please see endnotes in the appendix for footnote references

LUCKY FRIDAY RAMP-UP CONTINUES

Full production rate expected by year end

  • Mining deemed essential in Idaho
  • Minimal effect on workforce
  • Over 96% of the expected workforce in-place
  • #2 hoist project completed on budget during quarter
  • Ongoing production ramp-up; expected full production rate by the end of the year
  • RVM project proceeding slowly do to COVID-19 travel restrictions
  • Pursuing additional initiatives to

increase productivity

Security -

Employee screening includes

questionnaire with temperature check

LUCKY FRIDAY FULL PRODUCTION BY YEAR END

Expect 60% more annual silver production compared to historic production as go deeper

CASA BERARDI

Large reserves and resources position for strong cash flow

Q2 2019

2019

Q2 2020

Gold Production (Koz)

31.8

134.4

30.8

Cost of Sales2

$55.2 M

$217.7 M

$45.6 M

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold oz3

$1,101/oz

$1,050/oz

$919/oz

AISC, after by-product credits, per gold oz4

$1,437/oz

$1,354/oz

$1,077/oz

FCF 20196

CF from operating activities of $55.7 M (GAAP) less capital

expenditures of $35.8 M resulted in $20.0 M FCF (non-GAAP).

At 12/31/19

At 12/31/17

2P Reserves

1.49 Moz @ 0.11 oz/t gold

Open Pit

1.3 Moz gold @ 0.07 oz/t gold

Underground

461 koz gold @ 0.16 oz/t gold

M+I Resources

1.4 Moz @ 0.10 oz/t gold

Open Pit

158 koz gold @ 0.04 oz/t gold

Underground

904 koz gold @ 0.14 oz/t gold

CASA BERARDI MILL OPERATION IMPROVEMENTS ARE EXPECTED

Increased mill availability will improve throughput, production, and cashflow - reviewing other opportunities

  • Improvements in availability seen in December continuing
  • Feed from underground and open pit provides flexibility to reach full capacity
  • Further comprehensive review of mill operations underway
  • Expected to help generate improved:
    • Throughput
    • Recovery
    • Cost gains
    • Cash flow

GROWING OPEN PITS AND NEW HIGH GRADE UNDERGROUND

West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) latest addition to the pits; 148 Zone underground improving the dynamic Casa Berardi

  • Now 5 proposed open pits that are growing in size
  • High grade discovered in
    148 Zone (East mine) added earlier in mine plan
  • Excellent exploration potential along 30 kilometers of the Casa Berardi break
  • 2019 Technical Report highlighted significant increases in mine life, has improved further since

SAN SEBASTIAN - JUST IN TIME MINE

Resulted in a five-year mine life; exploration and processing success needed

Q2 2019

2019

Q2 2020

Silver Production (Moz)

0.441

1.9

0.159

Gold Production (Koz)

3.5

15.7

1.3

Cost of Sales2

$11.1 M

$50.5 M

$4.0 M

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3

$9.22/oz

$8.02/oz

$1.14/oz

AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4

$15.50/oz

$12.10/oz

$1.85/oz

2P Reserves

881 Koz silver @ 8.8 oz/t Ag

M+I Resources

18.0 Moz silver @ 6.3 oz/t Ag

  • Mined from 2001-2005, restarted in 2016 with 18-month life, mining continues
  • Great return on $15 million of capital invested
    • Using leased mill and contract miners

NEVADA IS HECLA'S NEWEST ASSET

Why we invested in Nevada

  • 110-squaremile land position with three, one- ounce head grade mines
  • Hatter Graben, part of Hollister, that has 1.4 oz head grades, the potential for a million-ounce orebody
  • Opportunity to improve Fire Creek operations to lower the cut-off grade and increase throughput

Hatter Graben

Development

Fire Creek Vein 76

ADVANCES IN NEVADA

Bulk sample program underway; favorable hydrology study

  • Complete mining of oxide resource
  • Processing agreement with third party for bulk sample of Type 2 ore
    • Have collected 16,000 of the targeted 30,000 tons of Type 2 ore
    • Ground conditions, water inflow, productivity, and unit costs are all better than planned
    • Ore appears to be more structurally controlled and less disseminated than modeled
    • Bulk sample expected to be self-funding
  • Rich exploration environment
    • Enhancing target definition

ROADMAP FOR FURTHER GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION

Largest inventory of growth projects in Hecla's 129-year history

Strong Operating Portfolio

Mine Portfolio

  • Portfolio of high quality, producing, precious metals mines in mining friendly jurisdictions
  • Growing reserves & production
  • Strong cash flow with investment options
  • Produced 47 M AgEq in 2019
  • Operate the Nevada operations with focus on cash conservation and increasing understanding of ore bodies

Robust Near-Term Growth

Fire Creek

  • Studying how to improve mining method. Bulk sample of refractory ore beginning.

Higher Grade UG at Casa Berardi

  • Production can increase from higher-grade UG with significant extensions to mine life possible

Hugh Zone and El Toro at San Sebastian

  • Hugh Zone could extend mine life by 5+ years
  • Third-partymill secured; studies underway
  • Decision in 2020 to mine El Toro could have oxide production 2021.

Lucky Friday

  • Full production potential by year-end 2020
  • Remote vein miner arriving upon completion of reliability testing
  • Several initiatives to increase productivity

Longer Term Development

Fire Creek Mine Plan

  • Potential for significant upside and increased production through developing Fire Creek to the north, Zeus and North veins

Rock Creek & Montanore

  • 3rd largest undeveloped copper (silver) deposits in the U.S.

Hollister's Hatter Graben

  • Potential to extend mine life and improve costs through the Hatter Graben deposit

Heva-Hosco

  • Hosts >3 Moz of M&I Resources along the Cadillac break

Exploration Portfolio

  • Existing mines
  • Kinskuch, Little Baldy, San Juan, Monte Cristo, Opinaca/Wildcat, Lac Germain, Republic

Hecla has an industry leading platform of operating assets and a robust pipeline of future growth prospects

Source: Company disclosures

ESG COMMITMENT:

COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION

Investing in future generations and communities, COVID-19 relief

Charitable Donations and Volunteerism

  • More than $3.4 million in Hecla Charitable Foundation contributions since 2009
  • Foundation is focused on four areas: education, community programs, youth activities, and health services
  • Culture of Volunteerism-our employees volunteer as firefighters, coaches, school board members
  • Sponsoring youth programs
  • Support local communities during COVID-19 with initial commitment of $125,000

2020 ESTIMATES HAVE MARGIN AND LOW CAPITAL AND LOW EXPLORATION

Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz)

Gold Production (Koz)

Silver Equivalent (Moz)1

Gold Equivalent (Koz)1

Greens Creek

8.9-9.3

46-48

21.5-22.1

240 - 246

Lucky Friday

1.4-1.8

n/a

3.2-3.6

35 - 40

San Sebastian

0.6-0.8

6-7

1.1-1.4

12.5-16

Casa Berardi

n/a

119-124

10.7-11.1

119-124

Nevada Operations

n/a

24-29

2.2-2.6

24 - 29

Total

38.7-40.8

430.5-455

10.9-11.9

195-208

*Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production.

Cost Outlook

Cost of Sales ("Cost of Sales")

Cash cost, after by-product credits,

AISC, after by-product credits, per

(millions)2

per silver/gold ounce3

produced silver/gold ounce4

Greens Creek

$200

$6.00-$6.75

$9.50 - $10.00

Lucky Friday

$14

$9.50-$10.25

$14.00 - $15.00

San Sebastian

$25

$6.25-$8.50

$8.00 - $10.75

Total Silver

$239

$6.50-$7.00

$12.25 - $13.25

Casa Berardi

$185

$900-$975

$1,225 - $1,275

Nevada Operations

$39

$825-$1,000

$850 - $1,050

Total Gold

$224

$900-$975

$1,150 - $1,250

*Expected cost of sales during full production. LF cash costs and

AISC are calculated using only Q4 production and costs.

Capital and Exploration Outlook

2020E capital expenditures5 (excluding capitalized interest)

(millions)

$90

2020E exploration expenditures5 (includes corporate development)

$11

2020E pre-development expenditures5

$2.2

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Dollars in thousands (USD)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

31-Mar-1930-Jun-1930-Sep-1931-Dec-19

Net (loss) income

$

(60,336)

$

(118,942)

$

(115,274)

$

(99,557)

Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

41,815

43,071

44,702

48,447

Plus/(Less): Income taxes

(14,685)

(26,291)

(25,226)

(24,101)

Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization

144,777

162,437

169,747

199,518

Plus: Acquisition costs

7,551

6,938

982

645

Plus: Deferred revenue net of production costs

0

-

10,912

Plus: Suspension costs

18,454

13,919

11,122

12,051

Less: Gain on dispostion of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(2,664)

2,015

5,247

4,643

Plus: Stock-based compensation

6,732

7,930

6,364

5,668

Plus: Provision for closed operations

6,361

6,659

7,431

6,914

Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(4,585)

2,272

(713)

8,236

Plus/(Less): Loss (gain) on derivative contracts

517

10,473

8,943

9,959

Plus/(Less): Provisional price (loss) gain

3,214

1,921

612

(597)

Plus: Unrealized loss on investments

3,030

3,595

0

2,389

Plus/(Less): Other

2,009

3,304

4,605

3,506

Adjusted EBITDA

$

152,190

$

119,301

$

129,454

$

177,721

Total debt

$

548,883

$

600,072

$

598,891

$

517,372

Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

11,797

9,434

32,995

62,452

Net debt

$

537,086

$

590,638

$

565,896

$

454,920

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA

3.5x

5.0x

4.4x

2.6x

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

2020 Silver Estimates

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

2020 Gold Estimates

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Silver Operations

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

  1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
  2. All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Gold Operations

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

  1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
  2. All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.

FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATON

Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non GAAP)

Q2 2020

In 000 USD

Q2/2020

Cash Flow from Operations

37,526

Add: Lucky Friday cash ramp-up costs

2,900

Cash Flow from Operations before Lucky Friday Cash Ramp-up

40,426

Less: Capital Expenditures

(10,819)

Less: Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs

(2,900)

Free Cash Flow

26,707

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Greens Creek

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Treatment costs

Change in product inventory Reclamation and other costs

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) Reclamation and other costs Exploration

Sustaining capital

AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) Total By-product credits

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits AISC, After By-product Credits Divided by ounces produced

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-products credits per Silver Ounce

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-product credits per Silver Ounce

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

2020E

$

211,719

$

45,650

$

57,672

$

220,000

(47,587)

(10,850)

(12,988)

(42,000)

48,487

10,964

20,016

33,700

(1,155)

4,577

(4,020)

(4,500)

(2,523)

(933)

93

3,500

208,941

49,408

60,733

210,700

2,949

738

789

5,000

982

79

-

800

35,829

8,665

4,501

35,500

248,701

58,890

66,063

252,000

(189,415)

(43,769)

(46,473)

(171,000)

$

19,526

$

5,639

$

14,300

$

39,700

$

59,286

$

15,121

$

19,590

$

81,000

9,890

2,372

2,754

9,100

$

21.12

$

20.83

$

22.06

$

23.15

(19.15)

(18.45)

(16.87)

(18.79)

$

1.97

$

2.38

$

5.19

$

4.36

$

25.14

$

24.83

$

23.98

$

27.69

(19.15)

(18.45)

(16.87)

(18.79)

$

5.99

$

6.38

$

7.11

$

8.90

  1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
  2. All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Casa Berardi

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

2020E

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation,

$

217,682

$

55,152

$

45,582

$

180,000

depletion and amortization (GAAP)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(73,960)

(18,561)

(17,281)

(57,000)

Treatment costs

1,876

427

558

-

Change in product inventory

(3,371)

(2,367)

(400)

(2,000)

Reclamation and other costs

(515)

(128)

(92)

1,000

Cash cost, before by-product credits(1)

141,712

34,523

28,367

122,000

Reclamation and other costs

515

127

94

600

Exploration

3,450

941

467

2,600

Sustaining capital

36,825

9,431

4,278

46,000

AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)

182,502

45,022

33,206

171,200

Total By-products credits

(508)

(91)

(92)

(500)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

141,204

$

34,432

$

28,275

$

121,500

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

181,994

$

44,931

$

33,114

$

170,700

Divided by ounces produced

134

31

31

137

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,054

$

1,104

$

922

$

891

By-product credits per Gold Ounce

$

(4)

$

(3)

$

(3)

$

(4)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,050

$

1,101

$

919

$

887

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,358

$

1,440

$

1,080

$

1,250

By-product credits per Gold Ounce

$

(4)

$

(3)

$

(3)

$

(4)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,354

$

1,437

$

1,077

$

1,246

Casa Berardi Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(in thousands)

Gross Profit

Non cash elements in gross profit: Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other

Working capital changes

Net cash provided by operating activities

Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interest

Free cash flow*

2019

$ (24,738)

73,960

515

5,989

55,726

(35,762)

$ 19,964

1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other

plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-

* Excludes mining duties paid in Quebec.

product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.

2.

All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative

expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

San Sebastian

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

2020E

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

(GAAP)

$

50,509

$

11,143

$

4,010

$

18,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(9,772)

(1,848)

(895)

(7,000)

Treatment costs

760

238

47

850

Change in product inventory

$

(2,953)

$

(190)

$

(398)

1,800

Reclamation and other costs

(1,588)

(422)

(296)

1,300

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1)

36,956

8,921

2,468

14,950

Reclamation and other costs

492

123

114

500

Exploration

4,657

1,483

-

2,300

Sustaining capital

2,461

1,308

(1)

600

AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)

44,576

11,835

2,581

18,350

Total By-product credits

(21,960)

(4,645)

(2,287)

(12,000)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

14,996

4,276

181

2,950

AISC, After By-product Credits

22,616

7,190

294

6,350

Divided by Ounces Produced

1,869

464

158

900

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

19.77

$

19.23

$

15.61

$

16.61

By-product credits per Silver Ounce

(11.75)

(10.01)

(14.47)

(13.33)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

8.02

9.22

1.14

3.28

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

23.85

$

25.51

$

16.32

$

20.39

By-product credits per Silver Ounce

(11.75)

(10.01)

(14.47)

(13.33)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

12.10

$

15.50

$

1.85

$

7.06

  1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
  2. All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.

CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

Lucky Friday

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

2020E

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)

$

16,621

$

4,951

$

11,455

$

14,500

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(1,175)

(422)

(1,894)

(3,500)

Treatment costs

2,884

524

3,032

2,750

Change in product inventory

1,016

(641)

(118)

-

Reclamation and other costs

-

-

$

-

250

Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs

(19,346)

(4,412)

(12,475)

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1)

-

-

-

14,000

Reclamation and other costs

-

-

-

-

Exploration

-

-

-

-

Sustaining capital

-

-

-

2,500

AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)

-

-

-

16,500

Total By-product credits

-

-

-

(10,300)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

$

3,700

AISC, After By-product Credits

-

-

-

$

6,200

Divided by ounces produced

-

-

-

700

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

$

20.00

By-products credits per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

(14.71)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce(3)

-

-

-

$

5.29

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

$

23.57

By-products credits per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

(14.71)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

-

-

-

$

8.86

1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and

marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at

each unit. In addition, on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs are also included.

2. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital

which support the operating properties.

PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES(1)

(On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Proven Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (2)

7

14.8

0.08

2.6

5.4

-

106

1

180

390

-

Lucky Friday (2)

4,185

15.4

-

9.6

4.1

-

64,506

-

401,020

172,880

-

Casa Berardi

5,873

-

0.08

-

-

-

-

447

-

-

-

Open Pit (3)

Casa Berardi

974

-

0.16

-

-

-

-

156

-

-

-

Underground (3)

San Sebastian (2)

35

4.8

0.08

-

-

-

166

3

-

-

-

Fire Creek (2,4)

22

1.2

1.51

-

-

-

28

33

-

-

-

Total

11,096

64,805

640

401,200

173,270

-

Probable Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (2)

10,713

12.2

0.09

2.8

7.3

-

130,791

932

305,010

778,020

-

Lucky Friday (2)

1,386

11.4

-

7.6

3.7

-

15,815

-

104,720

50,640

-

Casa Berardi

11,802

-

0.07

-

-

-

-

809

-

-

-

Open Pit (3)

Casa Berardi

1,978

-

0.15

-

-

-

-

305

-

-

-

Underground (3)

San Sebastian (2)

66

10.9

0.07

-

-

-

716

5

-

-

-

Fire Creek (2,4)

37

0.6

0.56

-

-

-

23

21

-

-

-

Total

25,983

147,346

2,072

409,730

828,660

-

Proven and Probable Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (2)

10,721

12.2

0.09

2.8

7.3

-

130,897

932

305,190

778,410

-

Lucky Friday (2)

5,571

14.4

-

9.1

4.0

-

80,321

-

505,740

223,520

-

Casa Berardi

17,675

-

0.07

-

-

-

-

1,257

-

-

-

Open Pit (3)

Casa Berardi

2,952

-

0.16

-

-

-

-

461

-

-

-

Underground (3)

San Sebastian (2)

100

8.8

0.08

-

-

-

881

8

-

-

-

Fire Creek (2,4)

59

0.9

0.92

-

-

-

51

54

-

-

-

Total

37,078

212,151

2,712

810,930

1,001,930

-

  1. The term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally," as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans.
  2. Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold, $14.50 silver, $0.90 lead, $1.15 zinc, unless otherwise stated. The NSR cut-off grades are $190/ton for Greens Creek,

$216.19 for the 30 Vein and $230.98 for the Intermediate Veins at Lucky Friday, and $127/ton ($140/tonne) for underground and $90.72/ton ($100/tonne) for open pit reserves at San Sebastian.

(3)

Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Reserve diluted to an average of 34.7% to minimum width of 9.8 feet (3 m). The

average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral reserves and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral

reserves.

(4)

Fire Creek mineral reserves are based on a cut-off grade of 0.433

gold equivalent oz/ton and incremental cut-off grade of 0.135 gold equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned

dilution of 10% to 17% included depending on mining method.

* Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion,

MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES

(On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Measured Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (5)

76

12.5

0.09

2.6

9.4

-

949

7

2,000

7,140

-

Lucky Friday (5,6)

8,060

7.5

-

4.8

2.6

-

60,788

-

385,040

210,730

-

Casa Berardi

193

-

0.02

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

Open Pit (7)

Casa Berardi

1,841

-

0.15

-

-

-

-

273

-

-

-

Underground (7)

San Sebastian (5,8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fire Creek (5,9)

47

0.7

0.92

-

-

-

34

43

-

-

-

Hollister (5,10)

103

3.6

0.57

-

-

-

376

59

-

-

-

Midas (5,11)

134

6.9

0.44

-

-

-

927

59

-

-

-

Heva (12)

5,480

-

0.06

-

-

-

-

304

-

-

-

Hosco (12)

33,070

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

1,296

-

-

-

Rio Grande Silver (13)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Star (14)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

49,004

63,073

2,044

387,040

217,870

-

Indicated Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (5)

8,569

11.7

0.10

2.8

8.1

-

100,187

828

242,010

691,750

-

Lucky Friday (5,6)

2,720

8.0

-

5.1

2.4

-

21,641

-

138,620

65,930

-

Casa Berardi

3,341

-

0.05

-

-

-

-

155

-

-

-

Open Pit (7)

Casa Berardi

4,463

-

0.14

-

-

-

-

631

-

-

-

Underground (7)

San Sebastian (5,8)

2,846

6.3

0.05

2.2

3.3

1.4

17,952

155

30,300

45,660

19,900

Fire Creek (5,9)

211

0.7

0.66

-

-

-

142

140

-

-

-

Hollister (5,10)

182

2.2

0.58

-

-

-

410

105

-

-

-

Midas (5,11)

616

5.0

0.37

-

-

-

3,064

229

-

-

-

Heva (12)

5,570

-

0.07

-

-

-

-

369

-

-

-

Hosco (12)

31,620

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

1,151

-

-

-

Rio Grande Silver (13)

516

14.8

-

2.1

1.1

-

7,620

-

10,760

5,820

-

Star (14)

1,126

2.9

-

6.2

7.4

-

3,301

-

69,900

83,410

-

Total

61,779

154,315

3,762

491,590

892,570

19,900

Measured & Indicated Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (5)

8,645

11.7

0.10

2.8

8.1

-

101,135

835

244,010

698,880

-

Lucky Friday (5,6)

10,780

7.6

-

4.9

2.6

-

82,428

-

523,670

276,660

-

Casa Berardi

3,534

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

158

-

-

-

Open Pit (7)

Casa Berardi

6,304

-

0.14

-

-

-

-

904

-

-

-

Underground (7)

San Sebastian (5,8)

2,846

6.3

0.05

2.2

3.3

1.4

17,952

155

30,300

45,660

19,900

Fire Creek (5,9)

257

0.7

0.71

-

-

-

176

182

-

-

-

Hollister (5,10)

285

2.8

0.58

-

-

-

786

164

-

-

-

Midas (5,11)

750

5.3

0.38

-

-

-

3,990

288

-

-

-

Heva (12)

11,050

-

0.06

-

-

-

-

672

-

-

-

Hosco (12)

64,690

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

2,447

-

-

-

Rio Grande Silver (13)

516

14.8

-

2.1

1.1

-

7,620

-

10,760

5,820

-

Star (14)

1,126

2.9

-

6.2

7.4

-

3,301

-

69,900

83,410

-

Total

110,782

217,388

5,805

878,640

1,110,430

19,900

Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 40

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES

(On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Inferred Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Copper

Asset

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (5)

1,848

13.7

0.09

3.1

7.4

-

25,393

159

56,670

135,880

-

Lucky Friday (5,6)

3,050

8.6

-

6.2

2.7

-

26,155

-

190,500

82,250

-

Casa Berardi

11,724

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

498

-

-

-

Open Pit (7)

Casa Berardi

2,485

-

0.19

-

-

-

-

471

-

-

-

Underground (7)

San Sebastian (5,15)

3,518

6.3

0.04

1.7

2.4

0.9

22,189

147

13,250

19,200

7,440

Fire Creek (5,9)

543

0.5

0.51

-

-

-

295

278

-

-

-

Fire Creek - Open

74,584

0.1

0.03

-

-

-

5,232

2,178

-

-

-

Pit (16)

Hollister (5,10,17)

466

2.7

0.40

-

-

-

1,247

185

-

-

-

Midas (5,11)

552

2.7

0.33

-

-

-

1,489

183

-

-

-

Heva (12)

4,210

-

0.08

-

-

-

-

350

-

-

-

Hosco (12)

7,650

-

0.04

-

-

-

-

314

-

-

-

Rio Grande Silver (18)

3,078

10.7

0.01

1.3

1.1

-

33,097

36

40,990

34,980

-

Star (14)

3,157

2.9

-

5.6

5.5

-

9,432

-

178,670

174,450

-

Monte Cristo (19)

913

0.3

0.14

-

-

-

271

131

-

-

-

Rock Creek (20)

100,086

1.5

-

-

-

0.7

148,736

-

-

-

658,680

Montanore (21)

112,185

1.6

-

-

-

0.7

183,346

-

-

-

759,420

Total

330,050

456,881

4,929

480,080

446,760

1,425,540

Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 41

MINERAL RESOURCES (NOTES)

(On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek and San Sebastian which are in surface stockpiles. Resources are exclusive of reserves.

  1. Mineral resources are based on $1500 gold, $21 silver, $1.15 lead, $1.35 zinc and $3.00 copper, unless otherwise stated. Cut-off grades are as above unless otherwise stated.
  2. Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery using NSR cut-off grades of $170.18 for the 30 Vein, $184.97 for the Intermediate Veins and $207.15 for the Lucky Friday Vein.
  3. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,500 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 m to 3 m). The average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral resources and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral resources.
  4. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne). San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 1,376,500 tons of indicated resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein.
  5. Fire Creek mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.306 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
  6. Hollister mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
  7. Midas mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.223 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
  8. Measured, indicated and inferred resources were estimated in by Goldminds Geoservices Inc. with effective date 12-July-2013, and are based on $1,300 gold and a

US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss at a cut-off grade of 0.011 oz/ton gold (0.37 g/tonne) for open pit and 0.06 oz/ton gold (2.0 g/tonne) for underground.

NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update, Heva-Hosco Gold Projects, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Hecla Quebec, December 2013

Prepared by: Claude Duplessis, Eng. Project Manager - GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.; Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo - SGS Canada Inc. (Geostat)

(13) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog; resources based on $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn and a cut-off grade of 6.0 silver equivalent oz/ton.

(14) Indicated and Inferred resources reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead minimum mining width of 4.3 feet and a cut-off grade of $100/ton.

(15) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne).

San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 792,900 tons of inferred resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein.

(16) Inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek calculated November 30, 2017 using gold and silver recoveries of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Indicated Resources reclassified as Inferred for 2019.

Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss.

Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources.

NI43-101 Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada; Effective Date March 31, 2018; prepared by Practical Mining LLC, Mark Odell, P.E. for Hecla

Mining Company, June28, 2018

(17)

Inferred resources for the Hatter Project at the Hollister Mine calculated using recoveries for gold and silver of 82.7% and 71.8% and an Au equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294

oz/ton

(18)

Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog and a cut-off grade of 6.0 equivalent oz/ton silver and 5.0 feet for Equity and North Amethyst

vein at a cut-off grade of $50/ton and $100/ton; based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn.

(19)

Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag using a 0.06 oz/ton gold cut-off grade.

(20)

Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions as defined by U.S.

Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'.

(21)

Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions defined by U.S.

Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National

Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'.

* Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 42

2009 - 2018 RESERVE TABLE

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

2009

Proven Reserves

Tons

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

(ounces)

(ounces)

Greens Creek

-

-

-

-

-

Lucky Friday

1,358,200

12.30

-

16,640,300

-

2009

Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

8,314,700

12.10

0.102

100,973,300

847,400

Lucky Friday

1,577,000

13.90

-

21,947,600

-

2010

Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

-

-

-

-

-

Lucky Friday

1,642,100

12.40

-

20,387,600

-

2010

Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

8,243,100

12.10

0.092

99,730,000

757,000

Lucky Friday

1,545,100

14.20

-

21,955,000

-

2011

Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

-

-

-

-

-

Lucky Friday

2,345,500

12.60

-

29,573,900

-

2011

Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,991,000

12.30

0.093

98,383,300

742,400

Lucky Friday

1,345,300

14.70

-

19,746,200

-

2012

Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

12,000

9.30

0.095

112,500

1,100

Lucky Friday

2,206,600

12.10

-

26,778,900

-

2012

Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,845,600

12.00

0.092

94,481,200

718,400

Lucky Friday

1,931,700

14.80

-

28,676,000

-

2013

Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

14,000

12.90

0.130

182,000

2,000

Lucky Friday

3,708,000

12.10

-

44,892,000

-

2013

Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,783,000

11.90

0.090

92,338,000

711,000

Lucky Friday

2,698,000

12.00

-

32,352,000

-

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

2014 Proven Reserves

Tons

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

(ounces)

(ounces)

Greens Creek

4,700

15.70

0.100

74,000

5,000

Lucky Friday

3,840,000

13.70

-

52,556,000

-

2014 Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,691,000

12.20

0.100

93,947,000

738,000

Lucky Friday

2,043,000

12.90

-

26,346,000

-

2015 Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

10,000

20.80

0.120

210,000

1,000

Lucky Friday

3,510,000

16.50

-

57,961,000

-

2015 Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,204,000

12.30

0.090

88,523,000

676,000

Lucky Friday

1,557,000

13.30

-

26,346,000

-

2016 Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

9,000

15.50

0.090

140,000

1,000

Lucky Friday

3,308,000

17.50

-

57,925,000

-

San Sebastian

43,000

23.40

0.190

1,008,000

8,000

Casa Berardi

2,575,000

-

0.110

-

272,000

2016 Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,585,000

11.70

0.090

88,729,000

672,000

Lucky Friday

1,542,000

12.90

-

19,912,000

-

San Sebastian

283,000

16.20

0.100

4,593,000

29,000

Casa Berardi

7,752,000

-

0.130

-

1,037,000

2017 Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

7,000

12.20

0.090

89,000

1,000

Lucky Friday

4,246,000

15.40

-

65,448,000

-

San Sebastian

31,000

23.30

0.190

712,000

6,000

Casa Berardi

2,458,000

-

0.130

-

312,000

2017 Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

7,543,000

11.90

0.100

90,130,000

725,000

Lucky Friday

1,387,000

11.40

-

15,815,000

-

San Sebastian

368,000

13.10

0.100

4,809,000

37,000

Casa Berardi

11,413,000

-

0.100

-

1,181,000

2018 Proven Reserves

Greens Creek

6,000

13.80

0.100

86,000

1,000

Lucky Friday

4,230,000

15.40

-

65,234,000

-

San Sebastian

22,000

3.90

0.080

85,000

2,000

Casa Berardi

6,790,000

-

0.080

-

563,000

Fire Creek

24,000

1.10

1.210

27,000

29,000

Hollister

2,000

7.00

0.730

17,000

2,000

2018 Probable Reserves

Greens Creek

9,270,000

11.50

0.090

106,972,000

840,000

Lucky Friday

1,387,000

11.40

-

15,815,000

-

San Sebastian

206,000

12.30

0.100

2,790,000

23,000

Casa Berardi

16,954,000

-

0.080

-

1,343,000

Fire Creek

91,000

0.30

0.440

30,000

40,000

Hollister

9,000

7.20

0.650

66,000

6,000

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 43

PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES

(On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)

Proven Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

Tons

Tons

Greens Creek (a)

United

100.0%

14

12.9

0.13

3.0

8.1

182

2

430

1,15

States

Lucky Friday (a)

United

100.0%

3,708

12.1

--

7.3

2.3

44,892

--

270,150

86,36

States

Casa Berardi (1)

Canada

100.0%

1,106

--

0.17

--

--

--

185

--

Total…………..

4,828

45,073

187

270,580

87,51

Probable Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (a)

United

100.0%

7,783

11.9

0.09

3.3

8.7

92,338

711

255,700

676,80

States

Lucky Friday (a)

United

100.0%

2,698

12.0

--

7.2

2.6

32,352

--

193,110

69,18

States

Casa Berardi (1)

Canada

100.0%

7,933

--

0.15

--

--

--

1,209

--

Total

18,414

124,690

1,919

448,810

745,98

Proven and Probable Reserves

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek

United

100.0%

7,797

11.9

0.09

3.3

8.7

92,520

713

256,130

677,94

States

Lucky Friday

United

100.0%

6,406

12.1

--

7.2

2.4

77,243

--

463,260

155,54

States

Casa Berardi

Canada

100.0%

9,039

--

0.15

--

--

--

1,394

--

Total

23,242

169,763

2,106

719,390

833,48

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 44

MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES

(On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)

Measured Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lea

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

d

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

Greens Creek (2)(a)

United

100.0%

7

17.6

0.08

4.4

10.5

118

1

290

700

States

Lucky Friday (3)(a)

United

100.0%

12,279

5.5

--

3.6

2.2

67,298

--

436,760

269,450

States

Casa Berardi (4)

Canada

100.0%

1,985

--

0.17

--

--

--

341

--

--

Heva (5)

Canada

100.0%

5,480

--

0.06

--

--

--

304

--

--

Hosco (5)

Canada

100.0%

33,070

--

0.04

--

--

--

1,296

--

--

San Sebastian (6)(a)

Mexico

100.0%

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)

United

100.0%

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

States

Star (8)(a)

United

100.0%

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

States

Total…………………………..

52,821

67,416

1,941

437,050

270,150

Indicated Resources

Tons

Silve

Gold

Lea

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

r

d

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/t

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

on)

Greens Creek (2)(a)

United States

100.0%

761

12.2

0.09

3.2

7.3

9,273

72

24,720

55,170

Lucky Friday (3)(a)

United States

100.0%

9,318

5.2

--

3.4

1.9

48,741

--

318,580

180,610

Casa Berardi (4)

Canada

100.0%

9,896

--

0.11

--

--

--

1,074

--

--

Heva (5)

Canada

100.0%

5,570

--

0.07

--

--

--

369

--

--

Hosco (5)

Canada

100.0%

31,620

--

0.04

--

--

--

1,151

--

--

San Sebastian (6)(a)

Mexico

100.0%

1,994

6.6

0.06

0.8

1.0

13,218

121

15,020

19,640

Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)

United States

100.0%

516

14.8

--

2.1

1.1

7,620

--

10,760

5,820

Star (8)(a)

United States

100.0%

1,018

3.1

--

6.6

7.7

3,147

--

67,100

78,440

Total…………………………..

60,692

81,998

2,786

436,180

339,680

Measured & Indicated Resources

Tons

Silve

Gold

Lea

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

r

d

Asset

Location

Ownershi

(000)

(oz/t

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000 oz)

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

p

on)

Greens Creek (2)(a)

United States

100.0%

767

12.2

0.09

3.3

7.3

9,391

72

25,010

55,870

Lucky Friday (3)(a)

United States

100.0%

21,597

5.4

--

3.5

2.1

116,039

--

755,340

450,070

Casa Berardi (4)

Canada

100.0%

11,881

--

0.12

--

--

--

1,414

--

--

Heva (5)

Canada

100.0%

11,050

--

0.06

--

--

--

672

--

--

Hosco (5)

Canada

100.0%

64,690

--

0.04

--

--

--

2,447

--

--

San Sebastian (6)(a)

Mexico

100.0%

1,994

6.6

0.06

0.8

1.0

13,218

121

15,020

19,640

Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)

United States

100.0%

516

14.8

--

2.1

1.1

7,620

--

10,760

5,820

Star (8)(a)

United States

100.0%

1,018

3.1

--

6.6

7.7

3,147

--

67,100

78,440

Total…….

113,513

149,414

4,726

873,230

609,840

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 45

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES

(On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)

Inferred Resources

Tons

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Asset

Location

Ownership

(000)

(oz/ton)

(oz/ton)

%

%

(000

(000 oz)

(Tons)

(Tons)

oz)

Greens Creek (9)(a)

United States

100.0%

2,385

13.3

0.09

2.7

6.5

31,752

216

63,570

155,51

0

Lucky Friday (10)(a)

United States

100.0%

7,481

7.4

--

4.9

1.9

55,106

--

368,82

140,28

0

0

Casa Berardi (4)

Canada

100.0%

3,726

--

0.16

--

--

--

601

--

--

Heva (5)

Canada

100.0%

4,210

--

0.08

--

--

--

350

--

--

Hosco (5)

Canada

100.0%

7,650

--

0.04

--

--

--

314

--

--

San Sebastian (11) (a)

Mexico

100.0%

3,549

3.8

0.03

0.6

0.9

13,618

106

22,450

31,930

Rio Grande Silver (12)(a)

United States

100.0%

3,078

10.7

0.01

1.3

1.1

33,097

36

40,990

34,980

Star (13)(a)

United States

100.0%

2,778

3.2

--

6.1

5.7

8,845

--

168,08

158,91

0

0

Monte Cristo (14)(a)

United States

100.0%

913

0.3

0.14

--

--

271

131

--

--

Total………………………….

35,770

142,689

1,753

663,91

521,61

.

0

0

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 46

PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES; MEASURED AND INDICATED, AND INFERRED RESOURCES

(On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)

Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserve at Greens Creek which is in a surface stockpile. Resources are exclusive of reserves. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding.

  1. Underground mineral reserves and mineral resources are based on $1,300 gold, $20.00 silver, $0.90 lead, $0.80 zinc and $3.00 copper.
  1. Underground mineral reserves and resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to an average of 23.7% to minimum width of 3 meters.
    Open pit mineral reserves of the East Mine were estimated in February 2009 based on $700 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.85:1. Reserve diluted to 20%.
    Open pit mineral reserves of the Principal Mine were estimated in February 2011 based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to 10%.
  2. Measured and indicated resources in East Ore Zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production.
  3. Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery.
  4. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2 to 3 meters.
    Open pit mineral resources of the Principal Mine were estimated based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.
    Open pit mineral resources of the 160 Zone were based on $1,250 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Resources diluted to 12%.
  5. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss. Resource model completed in 2011.
  6. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea Vein and Middle Vein.
  7. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog.
  8. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet.
  9. Inferred resources in East Ore zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production.
  10. Inferred resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery.
  11. Inferred resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea & Middle veins.
    San Sebastian Hugh Zone also contains 8,370 tons of copper at 1.72% Cu within 488,000 tons of indicated resource and 18,800 tons of copper at 1.51% within 1,244,500 tons of inferred resource.
  12. Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog, 5.0 feet for Equity & North Amethyst veins.
  13. Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet.
  14. Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet.

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 47

ENDNOTES

  1. Silver and gold equivalent is calculated using the average market prices for the time period noted.
  2. Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization.
  3. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce represents a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found in the Appendix. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary U.S. silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. With regard to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations, management uses cash cost, after by- product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the cash cost, after by-product credits calculation.
  4. All-insustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the appendix. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration, and sustaining capital costs at the mine sites. AISC, after by-product credits, for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses, exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. 2020 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce for the Nevada operations excludes $5 million of capital as it distorts the AISC estimates for the remainder part of the year. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the AISC, after by-product credits calculation.
  5. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) less Capex (GAAP). Cash flow conversion calculated as Free Cash Flow from mines divided by Operating Cash Flow.
  6. Expectations for 2020 includes silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Lucky Friday, Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, Pb $0.85/lb. (Numbers may be rounded.)

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 48

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.

Believe in earning and maintaining our social license to operate

  • We must be responsible operators in the communities where we live and work
  • We provide career jobs for our 1,800 employees

Create a culture where safety is non-negotiable

Protect and partner with the community

    • Generate shareholder return
    • Work every day to safeguard the environment
  • Our goal is to be responsible, safe and innovative in everything we do and everywhere we operate

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 49

OUR PRIORITY:

ESG

Implement SASB Standards on ESG

  • Our core values of being responsible, safe and innovative are reflected in our commitment to operating as a responsible, ethical and sustainable business
  • Utilize the industry-specific SASB standards to report on the ESG aspects of our company

Continue to integrate ESG factors into Hecla that will bring value and positively impact environmental, social and governance areas

ENVIRONMENT l SOCIAL l GOVERNANCE

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 50

OUR COMMITMENT:

ENVIRONMENT

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving energy

  • 60% less diesel fuel consumption at Greens Creek through the use of interruptible hydropower
  • The biomass heating project installed at the Casa Berardi Mine is expected to reduce 2,732 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year by using biomass instead of propane
  • More than $1 million in annual energy savings at Greens Creek due to on-demand ventilation
  • Autonomous haulage at Casa Berardi increased payloads by 8% and decreased energy use 17% per vehicle
  • Track on-site consumption of carbon-based fuels

at all operating properties

Autonomous haulage increased payloads by 8%

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 51

OUR COMMITMENT: TAILINGS MANAGEMENT

Emphasis on safety and stability

  • Design, construct, operate, decommission and close our tailings facilities to ensure stability
  • Approximately half of the tailings produced is used as backfill at Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi
  • Early adopter of the dry-stack method of tailings management at the Greens Creek Mine
  • Dry-stackmethod minimizes tailings surface footprint, reduces amount of water retained in the tailings and lessens consequences for any potential failure
  • Completed independent tailings stewardship reviews at both Casa Berardi and Midas Mines in 2018

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 52

OUR COMMITMENT:

RECLAMATION

Every mine begins with a reclamation plan

  • Begin each mine with a reclamation plan to restore the land to its natural state for productive uses
  • More than $175 million committed to ensuring mined lands are successfully reclaimed following operations
  • Completed reclamation of the 570-acre Grouse Creek Mine in 2013 and saw the return of the financial assurance demonstrating governmental agencies' acceptance of the site reclamation works
  • Reclamation on track at the former Troy Mine in Montana, where more than 90% of tailings have been covered or top soiled and seeded
  • Partnered with the Western Shoshone Tribe in concurrent reclamation at Hollister Mine - and in siting exploration pads to minimize disturbance

Before

After

After

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 53

OUR COMMITMENT:

WATER MANAGEMENT

Robust program of sampling, quality analysis and audits

  • All water output must meet applicable federal and state (or provincial) water quality permit conditions
  • More than 95 percent of the process plant water needs at our Casa Berardi Mine are met by recycling water from the tailings pond
  • Conduct water audits to understand usage, find opportunities to reduce consumption, and reduce the associated volume of treated water to ensure that natural waters are protected

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 54

OUR COMMITMENT:

SAFETY

Safety is non-negotiable at Hecla

Practice continuous improvement where we

adapt/change to minimize risks of injury or an accident

SAFETY IS EMBEDDED IN OUR CULTURE

  • Goal is always 0 injuries/fatalities
  • First hardrock mining company to achieve NMA's CORESafety certification (2016)
  • Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec was the first international mine to receive certification under the CORESafety system (2018)
  • Workers received a minimum of 53,000 hours-or 40 hours per person--of safety and health training in 2017
  • Lucky Friday Mine Rescue Team earned first place in the 2018 Central Mine Rescue Competition and the Greens Creek's Mine Rescue Team took second

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 55

OUR COMMITMENT: COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION

Investing in future generations and communities

Education and Training

  • $900,000 toward sustainable career development programs at Greens Creek Mine since 2011
  • More than $1 million in donations toward student scholarships by the Hecla UQAT Foundation in Quebec since 2009
  • Pathways in Alaska program begins with middle school tours and runs through high school with job shadowing and instruction
  • In 2014, we hired the first two successful certification graduates, both of whom started in our Pathway program in middle school

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 56

OUR COMMITMENT:

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

We partner with First Nations in local communities

  • Hecla Quebec and the Gitanyow Band in upper British Columbia have entered into an exploration agreement that addresses mutual benefits from future exploration activity in the area - including employment, contracting, environment, and permitting
  • Hecla Quebec has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pikogan First Nations that could guide development of a collaboration agreement
  • Working with the Western Shoshone Tribe and the Te- Moak Council in Nevada on cultural and environmental matters, including siting and reclamation of exploration drill sites
  • Our Greens Creek Mine, in partnership with the University of Alaska, hosted community workshops to educate and address questions on sustenance fisheries and the impacts of global mercury releases to the environment

NYSE: HL

RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 57

