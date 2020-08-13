Hecla Mining : at Tumazos Metals and Natural Resource Conference

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
HECLA EARLY REACTION TO COVID-19 LEAD TO STRONG QUARTER
Positioned to more than survive the pandemic
Protected the workforce
Implemented pandemic plans on March 10th
Started significant monitoring and social distancing at all sites
Greens Creek has 7-day Hecla controlled quarantine of all personnel before starting a 28-day rotation
Exposure risk is from outside the operations, so contact tracing is effective
Most quarterly silver production since 2016
Revenue up 25% over last year
$27 million of free cash flow
Supply chain is strong
Stockpiled critical mining supplies (up to six months' worth in some cases)
Confirmed supplies that were short were not critical
Supported the local communities
Our foundation is helping on COVID-19 caused issues (food banks, etc.)
Continuing as the economic engine in Alaska, Idaho, Quebec
Government action had minimal impact on production with U.S. operations essentially
unchanged
Casa Berardi lost about a month and half; restarted April 15
San Sebastian mill restarted May 30
Fortified the balance sheet
Refinanced $475 million Senior Notes at 7.25%, due 2028
Entered into a C$50 million, yielding 5.74% note due 2025
Extended $250 million revolving credit facility to 2023, expect to be undrawn by year end
Revenue protection program
Continued the successful zinc and lead hedging program
No upside limits on gold and silver prices but floor against lower prices
STRONG QUARTER LED TO FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION
Further upside in free cash flow generation in 2021 expected with Lucky Friday ramp-up
Q2/2020
(in $ millions)
Cash Flow from
Lucky Friday
Capital
Free Cash Flow**
Operations -
Cash Ramp-
Expenditures
Before Lucky Friday
up Costs
Ramp-up Costs*
40.4
(2.9)
26.7
(10.8)
*Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations Before Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs are non-GAAP measures.
** Free Cash Flow for Q2/2020 is calculated as cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $37.5 million less additions of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (GAAP) of $10.8 million. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix
HECLA IS A UNIQUE AND SCARCE INVESTMENT OPTION
Produces a third of U.S. silver production, largest reserve and resource
2019 U.S. Silver Production (31.5 Moz)
Hecla's Share of U.S. Production
(Moz)
10.7
34.0%
66.0%
7.1
Hecla
Other
.
3 Countries Produce 50% of World Production
3.8
U.S. Produces 4%
2.8
0.8
45%
23%
16%
Hecla
Teck*
Coeur
Rio Tinto*
America's Gold &
13%
Silver
4%
Note: 6.3 Moz are produced by 14 companies combined.
Mexico
Peru
China
USA
ROW
*Teck/Rio Tinto produce silver as by-product.
Source: Silver Institute
BALANCE SHEET IS ALSO UNIQUE
Very liquid - very long dated
Liquidity Position
Long Dated Debt
As at 06/30/20
Proforma 08/01/20
1
Revolver
Cash
Previous Revolver
Extended Revolver
6.875% Senior Notes
7.25%Senior Notes
IQ Notes
$200
$507
$76
$475
Revolver
~$276mm
$200
$250
$150-250
$37
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
1
Revolver availability reflects $250 million less $50 million drawn as of 06.30.2020 less letters of credit of approx. $28.6 mm
2
See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
HECLA HAS LOW COST, LONG MINE LIVES
Mining in the best jurisdictions
Characteristics are Unique
Asset Overview
Largest silver producer in the U.S., 3rd largest zinc and lead producer, 5th largest Quebec gold producer
Best miningjurisdictions: Alaska, Quebec, Idaho, Nevada, and Durango (Mexico)
Keymine lives are long and based on $14.50 silver, industry lowest assumption, and $1,300 gold
Mines are low-cost,low-capital,high-margin,cash flow generating
Strong balance sheet with no debt due till 2023 and $276 million in liquidity to weather COVID-19
Issued toInvestissement Quebec C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74%
Brand value of Hecla equity having been among the best performing NYSE stocks multiple times
SILVER CONTRIBUTION GROWING WITH PRODUCTION AND PRICES
Lucky Friday expected to double production in 2020 over 2019 and again in 2021
12%
7%33%
Q2 2020 Margins(1)
Silver Margin: $9.11/oz
Gold Margin: $759/oz
48%
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Greens Creek
Casa Berardi
San Sebastian
19%
8%
51%
44%
56%
100%
22%
51% of Total Revenue
30% of Total Revenue
3% of Total Revenue
Silver Production: 3.4 Moz
Cost of Sales: $73.1 M
Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $4.97/oz
AISC, after by-product credits(1): $9.33/oz
Realized Price: $18.44/oz
Gold Production: 60 Koz
Cost of Sales: $59.1 M
Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $846/oz
AISC, after by-product credits(1): $977/oz
Realized Price: $1,736/oz
Lead Production: 9 Ktons
Realized Price: $0.78/lb
Zinc Production: 17.9 Ktons
Realized Price: $0.89/lb
Nevada
Lucky Friday
17%
52%
30%
100%
9% of Total Revenue
7% of Total Revenue
Cash Costs after by-product credits, AISC after by-product credits and Margins are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix. Silver Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Silver Price of $18.44/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $9.33/oz. Gold Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Gold Price of $1,736/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $977/oz.
RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l9
RESERVES CONTINUE TO GROW
129-year record for silver is largest in the U.S.
Silver Reserves Growth (millions of ounces)
Gold Reserves Growth (millions of ounces)
153.8
(76.7)
212.2
265%3
147.7
2013 Beginning
Reserves added
Silver produced
Reserves, Replaced
reserves
(2013-2019)¹
(2013-2019)
and Added (2013-
2019)
$26.50/oz
$14.50/oz
Silver price
used
2.1
(1.6)
1.5
2.7
629%3
0.7
2013 Beginning
Reserves added
Gold produced
Additions
Reserves,
reserves
(2013-2019)
(2013-2019)
through
Replaced and
acquisitions²
Added (2013-
2019)
$1,400/oz
$1,300/oz
Gold price
used
1
Silver reserves include the ounces acquired through Nevada acquisition; the silver ounces were only around 139 koz
2
Klondex acquisition in July 2018, Aurizon Mines acquired in June 2013
3
Percentage growth calculated as: Beginning Reserves plus new reserves plus mining depletion divided by beginning reserves
NOT ALL RESERVES ARE THE SAME
Hecla's silver reserve price assumption are the lowest
Price assumption is at the discretion of management
$17.00
$17.00
$17.00
$17.00
$17.00
$17.00
$17.30
$18.00
$16.00
$16.00
$14.50
Silver
Hecla
Eldorado
Goldcorp/
Agnico
Fresnillo
First
Coeur
Pan
Fortuna
Endeavor
SSR Mining
Newmont
Eagle
Majestic
American*
Silver
$1,250
$1,250
$1,276
$1,300
$1,300
$1,300
$1,350
$1,200
$1,200
Gold
Agnico
Goldcorp/
Eldorado
SSR Mining
Endeavor
Hecla
Fresnillo
Pan
Coeur
Eagle
Newmont
Silver
American*
HL Reserve
Year
Prices
2012
$26.50
2013
$20.00
2014
$17.25
2015
$14.50
2016
$14.50
2017
$14.50
2018
$14.50
2019
$14.50
HL Reserve
Year
Prices
2012
$1,400
2013
$1,300
2014
$1,225
2015
$1,100
2016
$1,200
2017
$1,200
2018
$1,200
2019
$1,300
Represents High Yield Peer Issuers
*Reserve prices updated Jun-30-2019; All others updated Dec-31-19; Peer assumptions are based on 2019's public filings
STRONG SILVER AND GOLD MARGINS
Lower AISC costs improve margins
Silver Margins
Gold Margins
51%
35%
49%
19%
17%
44%
20%
26%
14%
(29)%
Cost of Sales (000s)2
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Silver
$61,744
$57,335
$91,124
$62,656
$73,137
Gold
$92,671
$89,317
$108,502
$65,239
$59,139
AISC, After By-Product Credits, per Ag-Au/Oz3
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Silver
$11.16
$8.89
$11.31
$12.45
$9.33
Gold
$1,700
$1,213
$1,187
$1,323
$977
*Cost of sales and other direct production costs ("cost of sales") and depreciation, depletion and amortization.
**Cost of sales and Cash Cost, after by-product credits, are non-GAAP measures, please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.
STRONG SAFETY PERFORMANCE IN 2020
Commitment to safety and adoption of CORESafety is driving results
Injury frequency rates have been on a steady decline since 2014
Lucky Friday receives 2018 Sentinels of Safety for excellent safety record
GREENS CREEK: STRONG PRODUCTION, CASH FLOW
7-day isolation protecting mine operations from COVID-19
Q2 2019
2019
Q2 2020
Silver Production (Moz)
2.2
9.9
2.8
Gold Production (Koz)
14.3
56.6
13.1
Cost of Sales2
$45.7 M
$211.7 M
$57.7 M
Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3
$2.38/oz
$1.97/oz
$5.19/oz
AISC, after by-product Credits, per silver oz4
$6.38/oz
$5.99/oz
$7.11/oz
Metal Produced Over Past 30 Years
235 Moz
1.6 Moz
3 Blbs
1 Blbs
Silver Gold Zinc Lead
HECLA'S STRONGEST MINE - GREENS CREEK IS GROWING
22% increase in silver reserves in 2019; 10mm oz silver production, $107 mm in cash flow
Cumulative Net Cash Flow
$1,353
$1,246
$1,162
$1,061
$941 $983
$875
$812
$698
Hecla
$504
became
operator
$324
$216
$122
$(11)
$(118)
Cumulative until 2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Greens Creek Throughput has Grown 15% Since Purchase in 2008
900
Greens Creek Production and Reserves
16
14
12
800
Production(kt)
Hecla
10
ReservesOre
became
operator
8
Ore
6
(Mt)
700
4
2
600
0
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Automation drive beginning in 2017 leads to further efficiencies
Consistent exploration success enables reserves to be maintained
LUCKY FRIDAY
Positioning for growth and longevity, strike ended Q1, ramp up to full production expected by year end
Q2 2019
2019
Q2 2020
Silver Production (Koz)
173.6
633.0
469.5
Cost of Sales2
$5.0 M
$16.6 M
$11.5 M
Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3
N/A
N/A
N/A
AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4
N/A
N/A
N/A
2P Reserves
80.3 Moz silver @ 14.4 oz/t Ag
M+I Resources
82.4 Moz silver @ 7.6 oz/t Ag
LUCKY FRIDAY RAMP-UP CONTINUES
Full production rate expected by year end
Mining deemed essential in Idaho
Minimal effect on workforce
Over 96% of the expected workforce in-place
#2 hoist project completed on budget during quarter
Ongoing production ramp-up; expected full production rate by the end of the year
RVM project proceeding slowly do to COVID-19 travel restrictions
Pursuing additional initiatives to
increase productivity
Security -
Employee screening includes
questionnaire with temperature check
LUCKY FRIDAY FULL PRODUCTION BY YEAR END
Expect 60% more annual silver production compared to historic production as go deeper
CASA BERARDI
Large reserves and resources position for strong cash flow
Q2 2019
2019
Q2 2020
Gold Production (Koz)
31.8
134.4
30.8
Cost of Sales2
$55.2 M
$217.7 M
$45.6 M
Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold oz3
$1,101/oz
$1,050/oz
$919/oz
AISC, after by-product credits, per gold oz4
$1,437/oz
$1,354/oz
$1,077/oz
FCF 20196
CF from operating activities of $55.7 M (GAAP) less capital
expenditures of $35.8 M resulted in $20.0 M FCF (non-GAAP).
At 12/31/19
At 12/31/17
2P Reserves
1.49 Moz @ 0.11 oz/t gold
Open Pit
1.3 Moz gold @ 0.07 oz/t gold
Underground
461 koz gold @ 0.16 oz/t gold
M+I Resources
1.4 Moz @ 0.10 oz/t gold
Open Pit
158 koz gold @ 0.04 oz/t gold
Underground
904 koz gold @ 0.14 oz/t gold
CASA BERARDI MILL OPERATION IMPROVEMENTS ARE EXPECTED
Increased mill availability will improve throughput, production, and cashflow - reviewing other opportunities
Improvements in availability seen in December continuing
Feed from underground and open pit provides flexibility to reach full capacity
Further comprehensive review of mill operations underway
Expected to help generate improved:
Throughput
Recovery
Cost gains
Cash flow
GROWING OPEN PITS AND NEW HIGH GRADE UNDERGROUND
West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) latest addition to the pits; 148 Zone underground improving the dynamic Casa Berardi
Now 5 proposed open pits that are growing in size
High grade discovered in
148 Zone (East mine) added earlier in mine plan
Excellent exploration potential along 30 kilometers of the Casa Berardi break
2019 Technical Report highlighted significant increases in mine life, has improved further since
SAN SEBASTIAN - JUST IN TIME MINE
Resulted in a five-year mine life; exploration and processing success needed
Q2 2019
2019
Q2 2020
Silver Production (Moz)
0.441
1.9
0.159
Gold Production (Koz)
3.5
15.7
1.3
Cost of Sales2
$11.1 M
$50.5 M
$4.0 M
Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3
$9.22/oz
$8.02/oz
$1.14/oz
AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4
$15.50/oz
$12.10/oz
$1.85/oz
2P Reserves
881 Koz silver @ 8.8 oz/t Ag
M+I Resources
18.0 Moz silver @ 6.3 oz/t Ag
Mined from 2001-2005, restarted in 2016 with 18-month life, mining continues
Great return on $15 million of capital invested
Using leased mill and contract miners
NEVADA IS HECLA'S NEWEST ASSET
Why we invested in Nevada
110-squaremile land position with three, one- ounce head grade mines
Hatter Graben, part of Hollister, that has 1.4 oz head grades, the potential for a million-ounce orebody
Opportunity to improve Fire Creek operations to lower the cut-off grade and increase throughput
Hatter Graben
Development
Fire Creek Vein 76
ADVANCES IN NEVADA
Bulk sample program underway; favorable hydrology study
Complete mining of oxide resource
Processing agreement with third party for bulk sample of Type 2 ore
Have collected 16,000 of the targeted 30,000 tons of Type 2 ore
Ground conditions, water inflow, productivity, and unit costs are all better than planned
Ore appears to be more structurally controlled and less disseminated than modeled
Bulk sample expected to be self-funding
Rich exploration environment
Enhancing target definition
ROADMAP FOR FURTHER GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION
Largest inventory of growth projects in Hecla's 129-year history
Strong Operating Portfolio
Mine Portfolio
Portfolio of high quality, producing, precious metals mines in mining friendly jurisdictions
Growing reserves & production
Strong cash flow with investment options
Produced 47 M AgEq in 2019
Operate the Nevada operations with focus on cash conservation and increasing understanding of ore bodies
Robust Near-Term Growth
Fire Creek
Studying how to improve mining method. Bulk sample of refractory ore beginning.
Higher Grade UG at Casa Berardi
Production can increase from higher-grade UG with significant extensions to mine life possible
Hugh Zone and El Toro at San Sebastian
Hugh Zone could extend mine life by 5+ years
Third-partymill secured; studies underway
Decision in 2020 to mine El Toro could have oxide production 2021.
Lucky Friday
Full production potential by year-end 2020
Remote vein miner arriving upon completion of reliability testing
Several initiatives to increase productivity
Longer Term Development
Fire Creek Mine Plan
Potential for significant upside and increased production through developing Fire Creek to the north, Zeus and North veins
Rock Creek & Montanore
3rd largest undeveloped copper (silver) deposits in the U.S.
Hollister's Hatter Graben
Potential to extend mine life and improve costs through the Hatter Graben deposit
Heva-Hosco
Hosts >3 Moz of M&I Resources along the Cadillac break
Exploration Portfolio
Existing mines
Kinskuch, Little Baldy, San Juan, Monte Cristo, Opinaca/Wildcat, Lac Germain, Republic
Hecla has an industry leading platform of operating assets and a robust pipeline of future growth prospects
Source: Company disclosures
ESG COMMITMENT:
COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION
Investing in future generations and communities, COVID-19 relief
Charitable Donations and Volunteerism
More than $3.4 million in Hecla Charitable Foundation contributions since 2009
Foundation is focused on four areas: education, community programs, youth activities, and health services
Culture of Volunteerism-our employees volunteer as firefighters, coaches, school board members
Sponsoring youth programs
Support local communities during COVID-19 with initial commitment of $125,000
2020 ESTIMATES HAVE MARGIN AND LOW CAPITAL AND LOW EXPLORATION
Production Outlook
Silver Production (Moz)
Gold Production (Koz)
Silver Equivalent (Moz)1
Gold Equivalent (Koz)1
Greens Creek
8.9-9.3
46-48
21.5-22.1
240 - 246
Lucky Friday
1.4-1.8
n/a
3.2-3.6
35 - 40
San Sebastian
0.6-0.8
6-7
1.1-1.4
12.5-16
Casa Berardi
n/a
119-124
10.7-11.1
119-124
Nevada Operations
n/a
24-29
2.2-2.6
24 - 29
Total
38.7-40.8
430.5-455
10.9-11.9
195-208
*Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production.
Cost Outlook
Cost of Sales ("Cost of Sales")
Cash cost, after by-product credits,
AISC, after by-product credits, per
(millions)2
per silver/gold ounce3
produced silver/gold ounce4
Greens Creek
$200
$6.00-$6.75
$9.50 - $10.00
Lucky Friday
$14
$9.50-$10.25
$14.00 - $15.00
San Sebastian
$25
$6.25-$8.50
$8.00 - $10.75
Total Silver
$239
$6.50-$7.00
$12.25 - $13.25
Casa Berardi
$185
$900-$975
$1,225 - $1,275
Nevada Operations
$39
$825-$1,000
$850 - $1,050
Total Gold
$224
$900-$975
$1,150 - $1,250
*Expected cost of sales during full production. LF cash costs and
AISC are calculated using only Q4 production and costs.
Capital and Exploration Outlook
2020E capital expenditures5 (excluding capitalized interest)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
Twelve Months Ended
31-Mar-1930-Jun-1930-Sep-1931-Dec-19
Net (loss) income
$
(60,336)
$
(118,942)
$
(115,274)
$
(99,557)
Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized
41,815
43,071
44,702
48,447
Plus/(Less): Income taxes
(14,685)
(26,291)
(25,226)
(24,101)
Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
144,777
162,437
169,747
199,518
Plus: Acquisition costs
7,551
6,938
982
645
Plus: Deferred revenue net of production costs
0
-
10,912
Plus: Suspension costs
18,454
13,919
11,122
12,051
Less: Gain on dispostion of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests
(2,664)
2,015
5,247
4,643
Plus: Stock-based compensation
6,732
7,930
6,364
5,668
Plus: Provision for closed operations
6,361
6,659
7,431
6,914
Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(4,585)
2,272
(713)
8,236
Plus/(Less): Loss (gain) on derivative contracts
517
10,473
8,943
9,959
Plus/(Less): Provisional price (loss) gain
3,214
1,921
612
(597)
Plus: Unrealized loss on investments
3,030
3,595
0
2,389
Plus/(Less): Other
2,009
3,304
4,605
3,506
Adjusted EBITDA
$
152,190
$
119,301
$
129,454
$
177,721
Total debt
$
548,883
$
600,072
$
598,891
$
517,372
Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
11,797
9,434
32,995
62,452
Net debt
$
537,086
$
590,638
$
565,896
$
454,920
Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA
3.5x
5.0x
4.4x
2.6x
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
2020 Silver Estimates
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
2020 Gold Estimates
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Silver Operations
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Gold Operations
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.
FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATON
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non GAAP)
Q2 2020
In 000 USD
Q2/2020
Cash Flow from Operations
37,526
Add: Lucky Friday cash ramp-up costs
2,900
Cash Flow from Operations before Lucky Friday Cash Ramp-up
40,426
Less: Capital Expenditures
(10,819)
Less: Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs
(2,900)
Free Cash Flow
26,707
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Greens Creek
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)
Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization Treatment costs
Change in product inventory Reclamation and other costs
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) Reclamation and other costs Exploration
Sustaining capital
AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) Total By-product credits
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits AISC, After By-product Credits Divided by ounces produced
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-products credits per Silver Ounce
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-product credits per Silver Ounce
AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
2020E
$
211,719
$
45,650
$
57,672
$
220,000
(47,587)
(10,850)
(12,988)
(42,000)
48,487
10,964
20,016
33,700
(1,155)
4,577
(4,020)
(4,500)
(2,523)
(933)
93
3,500
208,941
49,408
60,733
210,700
2,949
738
789
5,000
982
79
-
800
35,829
8,665
4,501
35,500
248,701
58,890
66,063
252,000
(189,415)
(43,769)
(46,473)
(171,000)
$
19,526
$
5,639
$
14,300
$
39,700
$
59,286
$
15,121
$
19,590
$
81,000
9,890
2,372
2,754
9,100
$
21.12
$
20.83
$
22.06
$
23.15
(19.15)
(18.45)
(16.87)
(18.79)
$
1.97
$
2.38
$
5.19
$
4.36
$
25.14
$
24.83
$
23.98
$
27.69
(19.15)
(18.45)
(16.87)
(18.79)
$
5.99
$
6.38
$
7.11
$
8.90
Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Casa Berardi
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)
2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
2020E
Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation,
$
217,682
$
55,152
$
45,582
$
180,000
depletion and amortization (GAAP)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(73,960)
(18,561)
(17,281)
(57,000)
Treatment costs
1,876
427
558
-
Change in product inventory
(3,371)
(2,367)
(400)
(2,000)
Reclamation and other costs
(515)
(128)
(92)
1,000
Cash cost, before by-product credits(1)
141,712
34,523
28,367
122,000
Reclamation and other costs
515
127
94
600
Exploration
3,450
941
467
2,600
Sustaining capital
36,825
9,431
4,278
46,000
AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)
182,502
45,022
33,206
171,200
Total By-products credits
(508)
(91)
(92)
(500)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits
$
141,204
$
34,432
$
28,275
$
121,500
AISC, After By-product Credits
$
181,994
$
44,931
$
33,114
$
170,700
Divided by ounces produced
134
31
31
137
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce
$
1,054
$
1,104
$
922
$
891
By-product credits per Gold Ounce
$
(4)
$
(3)
$
(3)
$
(4)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce
$
1,050
$
1,101
$
919
$
887
AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce
$
1,358
$
1,440
$
1,080
$
1,250
By-product credits per Gold Ounce
$
(4)
$
(3)
$
(3)
$
(4)
AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce
$
1,354
$
1,437
$
1,077
$
1,246
Casa Berardi Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(in thousands)
Gross Profit
Non cash elements in gross profit: Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other
Working capital changes
Net cash provided by operating activities
Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interest
Free cash flow*
2019
$ (24,738)
73,960
515
5,989
55,726
(35,762)
$ 19,964
1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other
plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-
* Excludes mining duties paid in Quebec.
product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
2.
All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative
expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
San Sebastian
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)
2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
2020E
Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization
(GAAP)
$
50,509
$
11,143
$
4,010
$
18,000
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(9,772)
(1,848)
(895)
(7,000)
Treatment costs
760
238
47
850
Change in product inventory
$
(2,953)
$
(190)
$
(398)
1,800
Reclamation and other costs
(1,588)
(422)
(296)
1,300
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1)
36,956
8,921
2,468
14,950
Reclamation and other costs
492
123
114
500
Exploration
4,657
1,483
-
2,300
Sustaining capital
2,461
1,308
(1)
600
AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)
44,576
11,835
2,581
18,350
Total By-product credits
(21,960)
(4,645)
(2,287)
(12,000)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits
14,996
4,276
181
2,950
AISC, After By-product Credits
22,616
7,190
294
6,350
Divided by Ounces Produced
1,869
464
158
900
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
$
19.77
$
19.23
$
15.61
$
16.61
By-product credits per Silver Ounce
(11.75)
(10.01)
(14.47)
(13.33)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
8.02
9.22
1.14
3.28
AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
$
23.85
$
25.51
$
16.32
$
20.39
By-product credits per Silver Ounce
(11.75)
(10.01)
(14.47)
(13.33)
AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
$
12.10
$
15.50
$
1.85
$
7.06
Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit.
All-insustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties.
CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Lucky Friday
Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP)
In thousands (except per ounce amounts)
2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
2020E
Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)
$
16,621
$
4,951
$
11,455
$
14,500
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(1,175)
(422)
(1,894)
(3,500)
Treatment costs
2,884
524
3,032
2,750
Change in product inventory
1,016
(641)
(118)
-
Reclamation and other costs
-
-
$
-
250
Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs
(19,346)
(4,412)
(12,475)
-
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1)
-
-
-
14,000
Reclamation and other costs
-
-
-
-
Exploration
-
-
-
-
Sustaining capital
-
-
-
2,500
AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2)
-
-
-
16,500
Total By-product credits
-
-
-
(10,300)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
$
3,700
AISC, After By-product Credits
-
-
-
$
6,200
Divided by ounces produced
-
-
-
700
Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
$
20.00
By-products credits per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
(14.71)
Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce(3)
-
-
-
$
5.29
AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
$
23.57
By-products credits per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
(14.71)
AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce
-
-
-
$
8.86
1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and
marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at
each unit. In addition, on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs are also included.
2. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital
which support the operating properties.
PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES(1)
(On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Proven Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (2)
7
14.8
0.08
2.6
5.4
-
106
1
180
390
-
Lucky Friday (2)
4,185
15.4
-
9.6
4.1
-
64,506
-
401,020
172,880
-
Casa Berardi
5,873
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
447
-
-
-
Open Pit (3)
Casa Berardi
974
-
0.16
-
-
-
-
156
-
-
-
Underground (3)
San Sebastian (2)
35
4.8
0.08
-
-
-
166
3
-
-
-
Fire Creek (2,4)
22
1.2
1.51
-
-
-
28
33
-
-
-
Total
11,096
64,805
640
401,200
173,270
-
Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (2)
10,713
12.2
0.09
2.8
7.3
-
130,791
932
305,010
778,020
-
Lucky Friday (2)
1,386
11.4
-
7.6
3.7
-
15,815
-
104,720
50,640
-
Casa Berardi
11,802
-
0.07
-
-
-
-
809
-
-
-
Open Pit (3)
Casa Berardi
1,978
-
0.15
-
-
-
-
305
-
-
-
Underground (3)
San Sebastian (2)
66
10.9
0.07
-
-
-
716
5
-
-
-
Fire Creek (2,4)
37
0.6
0.56
-
-
-
23
21
-
-
-
Total
25,983
147,346
2,072
409,730
828,660
-
Proven and Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (2)
10,721
12.2
0.09
2.8
7.3
-
130,897
932
305,190
778,410
-
Lucky Friday (2)
5,571
14.4
-
9.1
4.0
-
80,321
-
505,740
223,520
-
Casa Berardi
17,675
-
0.07
-
-
-
-
1,257
-
-
-
Open Pit (3)
Casa Berardi
2,952
-
0.16
-
-
-
-
461
-
-
-
Underground (3)
San Sebastian (2)
100
8.8
0.08
-
-
-
881
8
-
-
-
Fire Creek (2,4)
59
0.9
0.92
-
-
-
51
54
-
-
-
Total
37,078
212,151
2,712
810,930
1,001,930
-
The term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally," as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans.
Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold, $14.50 silver, $0.90 lead, $1.15 zinc, unless otherwise stated. The NSR cut-off grades are $190/ton for Greens Creek,
$216.19 for the 30 Vein and $230.98 for the Intermediate Veins at Lucky Friday, and $127/ton ($140/tonne) for underground and $90.72/ton ($100/tonne) for open pit reserves at San Sebastian.
(3)
Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Reserve diluted to an average of 34.7% to minimum width of 9.8 feet (3 m). The
average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral reserves and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral
reserves.
(4)
Fire Creek mineral reserves are based on a cut-off grade of 0.433
gold equivalent oz/ton and incremental cut-off grade of 0.135 gold equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned
dilution of 10% to 17% included depending on mining method.
* Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding
Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion,
MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES
(On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Measured Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (5)
76
12.5
0.09
2.6
9.4
-
949
7
2,000
7,140
-
Lucky Friday (5,6)
8,060
7.5
-
4.8
2.6
-
60,788
-
385,040
210,730
-
Casa Berardi
193
-
0.02
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
Open Pit (7)
Casa Berardi
1,841
-
0.15
-
-
-
-
273
-
-
-
Underground (7)
San Sebastian (5,8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fire Creek (5,9)
47
0.7
0.92
-
-
-
34
43
-
-
-
Hollister (5,10)
103
3.6
0.57
-
-
-
376
59
-
-
-
Midas (5,11)
134
6.9
0.44
-
-
-
927
59
-
-
-
Heva (12)
5,480
-
0.06
-
-
-
-
304
-
-
-
Hosco (12)
33,070
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
1,296
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver (13)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Star (14)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
49,004
63,073
2,044
387,040
217,870
-
Indicated Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (5)
8,569
11.7
0.10
2.8
8.1
-
100,187
828
242,010
691,750
-
Lucky Friday (5,6)
2,720
8.0
-
5.1
2.4
-
21,641
-
138,620
65,930
-
Casa Berardi
3,341
-
0.05
-
-
-
-
155
-
-
-
Open Pit (7)
Casa Berardi
4,463
-
0.14
-
-
-
-
631
-
-
-
Underground (7)
San Sebastian (5,8)
2,846
6.3
0.05
2.2
3.3
1.4
17,952
155
30,300
45,660
19,900
Fire Creek (5,9)
211
0.7
0.66
-
-
-
142
140
-
-
-
Hollister (5,10)
182
2.2
0.58
-
-
-
410
105
-
-
-
Midas (5,11)
616
5.0
0.37
-
-
-
3,064
229
-
-
-
Heva (12)
5,570
-
0.07
-
-
-
-
369
-
-
-
Hosco (12)
31,620
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
1,151
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver (13)
516
14.8
-
2.1
1.1
-
7,620
-
10,760
5,820
-
Star (14)
1,126
2.9
-
6.2
7.4
-
3,301
-
69,900
83,410
-
Total
61,779
154,315
3,762
491,590
892,570
19,900
Measured & Indicated Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (5)
8,645
11.7
0.10
2.8
8.1
-
101,135
835
244,010
698,880
-
Lucky Friday (5,6)
10,780
7.6
-
4.9
2.6
-
82,428
-
523,670
276,660
-
Casa Berardi
3,534
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
158
-
-
-
Open Pit (7)
Casa Berardi
6,304
-
0.14
-
-
-
-
904
-
-
-
Underground (7)
San Sebastian (5,8)
2,846
6.3
0.05
2.2
3.3
1.4
17,952
155
30,300
45,660
19,900
Fire Creek (5,9)
257
0.7
0.71
-
-
-
176
182
-
-
-
Hollister (5,10)
285
2.8
0.58
-
-
-
786
164
-
-
-
Midas (5,11)
750
5.3
0.38
-
-
-
3,990
288
-
-
-
Heva (12)
11,050
-
0.06
-
-
-
-
672
-
-
-
Hosco (12)
64,690
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
2,447
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver (13)
516
14.8
-
2.1
1.1
-
7,620
-
10,760
5,820
-
Star (14)
1,126
2.9
-
6.2
7.4
-
3,301
-
69,900
83,410
-
Total
110,782
217,388
5,805
878,640
1,110,430
19,900
Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively.
INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES
(On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Inferred Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Copper
Asset
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (5)
1,848
13.7
0.09
3.1
7.4
-
25,393
159
56,670
135,880
-
Lucky Friday (5,6)
3,050
8.6
-
6.2
2.7
-
26,155
-
190,500
82,250
-
Casa Berardi
11,724
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
498
-
-
-
Open Pit (7)
Casa Berardi
2,485
-
0.19
-
-
-
-
471
-
-
-
Underground (7)
San Sebastian (5,15)
3,518
6.3
0.04
1.7
2.4
0.9
22,189
147
13,250
19,200
7,440
Fire Creek (5,9)
543
0.5
0.51
-
-
-
295
278
-
-
-
Fire Creek - Open
74,584
0.1
0.03
-
-
-
5,232
2,178
-
-
-
Pit (16)
Hollister (5,10,17)
466
2.7
0.40
-
-
-
1,247
185
-
-
-
Midas (5,11)
552
2.7
0.33
-
-
-
1,489
183
-
-
-
Heva (12)
4,210
-
0.08
-
-
-
-
350
-
-
-
Hosco (12)
7,650
-
0.04
-
-
-
-
314
-
-
-
Rio Grande Silver (18)
3,078
10.7
0.01
1.3
1.1
-
33,097
36
40,990
34,980
-
Star (14)
3,157
2.9
-
5.6
5.5
-
9,432
-
178,670
174,450
-
Monte Cristo (19)
913
0.3
0.14
-
-
-
271
131
-
-
-
Rock Creek (20)
100,086
1.5
-
-
-
0.7
148,736
-
-
-
658,680
Montanore (21)
112,185
1.6
-
-
-
0.7
183,346
-
-
-
759,420
Total
330,050
456,881
4,929
480,080
446,760
1,425,540
Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively.
MINERAL RESOURCES (NOTES)
(On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek and San Sebastian which are in surface stockpiles. Resources are exclusive of reserves.
Mineral resources are based on $1500 gold, $21 silver, $1.15 lead, $1.35 zinc and $3.00 copper, unless otherwise stated. Cut-off grades are as above unless otherwise stated.
Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery using NSR cut-off grades of $170.18 for the 30 Vein, $184.97 for the Intermediate Veins and $207.15 for the Lucky Friday Vein.
Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,500 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 m to 3 m). The average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral resources and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral resources.
Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne). San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 1,376,500 tons of indicated resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein.
Fire Creek mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.306 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
Hollister mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
Midas mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.223 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater.
Measured, indicated and inferred resources were estimated in by Goldminds Geoservices Inc. with effective date 12-July-2013, and are based on $1,300 gold and a
US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss at a cut-off grade of 0.011 oz/ton gold (0.37 g/tonne) for open pit and 0.06 oz/ton gold (2.0 g/tonne) for underground.
NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update, Heva-Hosco Gold Projects, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Hecla Quebec, December 2013
Prepared by: Claude Duplessis, Eng. Project Manager - GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.; Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo - SGS Canada Inc. (Geostat)
(13) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog; resources based on $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn and a cut-off grade of 6.0 silver equivalent oz/ton.
(14) Indicated and Inferred resources reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead minimum mining width of 4.3 feet and a cut-off grade of $100/ton.
(15) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne).
San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 792,900 tons of inferred resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein.
(16) Inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek calculated November 30, 2017 using gold and silver recoveries of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Indicated Resources reclassified as Inferred for 2019.
Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss.
Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources.
NI43-101 Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada; Effective Date March 31, 2018; prepared by Practical Mining LLC, Mark Odell, P.E. for Hecla
Mining Company, June28, 2018
(17)
Inferred resources for the Hatter Project at the Hollister Mine calculated using recoveries for gold and silver of 82.7% and 71.8% and an Au equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294
oz/ton
(18)
Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog and a cut-off grade of 6.0 equivalent oz/ton silver and 5.0 feet for Equity and North Amethyst
vein at a cut-off grade of $50/ton and $100/ton; based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn.
(19)
Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag using a 0.06 oz/ton gold cut-off grade.
(20)
Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions as defined by U.S.
Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'.
(21)
Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions defined by U.S.
Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National
Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'.
* Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding
2009 - 2018 RESERVE TABLE
Silver
Gold
Silver
Gold
2009
Proven Reserves
Tons
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
(ounces)
(ounces)
Greens Creek
-
-
-
-
-
Lucky Friday
1,358,200
12.30
-
16,640,300
-
2009
Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
8,314,700
12.10
0.102
100,973,300
847,400
Lucky Friday
1,577,000
13.90
-
21,947,600
-
2010
Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
-
-
-
-
-
Lucky Friday
1,642,100
12.40
-
20,387,600
-
2010
Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
8,243,100
12.10
0.092
99,730,000
757,000
Lucky Friday
1,545,100
14.20
-
21,955,000
-
2011
Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
-
-
-
-
-
Lucky Friday
2,345,500
12.60
-
29,573,900
-
2011
Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,991,000
12.30
0.093
98,383,300
742,400
Lucky Friday
1,345,300
14.70
-
19,746,200
-
2012
Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
12,000
9.30
0.095
112,500
1,100
Lucky Friday
2,206,600
12.10
-
26,778,900
-
2012
Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,845,600
12.00
0.092
94,481,200
718,400
Lucky Friday
1,931,700
14.80
-
28,676,000
-
2013
Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
14,000
12.90
0.130
182,000
2,000
Lucky Friday
3,708,000
12.10
-
44,892,000
-
2013
Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,783,000
11.90
0.090
92,338,000
711,000
Lucky Friday
2,698,000
12.00
-
32,352,000
-
Silver
Gold
Silver
Gold
2014 Proven Reserves
Tons
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
(ounces)
(ounces)
Greens Creek
4,700
15.70
0.100
74,000
5,000
Lucky Friday
3,840,000
13.70
-
52,556,000
-
2014 Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,691,000
12.20
0.100
93,947,000
738,000
Lucky Friday
2,043,000
12.90
-
26,346,000
-
2015 Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
10,000
20.80
0.120
210,000
1,000
Lucky Friday
3,510,000
16.50
-
57,961,000
-
2015 Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,204,000
12.30
0.090
88,523,000
676,000
Lucky Friday
1,557,000
13.30
-
26,346,000
-
2016 Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
9,000
15.50
0.090
140,000
1,000
Lucky Friday
3,308,000
17.50
-
57,925,000
-
San Sebastian
43,000
23.40
0.190
1,008,000
8,000
Casa Berardi
2,575,000
-
0.110
-
272,000
2016 Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,585,000
11.70
0.090
88,729,000
672,000
Lucky Friday
1,542,000
12.90
-
19,912,000
-
San Sebastian
283,000
16.20
0.100
4,593,000
29,000
Casa Berardi
7,752,000
-
0.130
-
1,037,000
2017 Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
7,000
12.20
0.090
89,000
1,000
Lucky Friday
4,246,000
15.40
-
65,448,000
-
San Sebastian
31,000
23.30
0.190
712,000
6,000
Casa Berardi
2,458,000
-
0.130
-
312,000
2017 Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
7,543,000
11.90
0.100
90,130,000
725,000
Lucky Friday
1,387,000
11.40
-
15,815,000
-
San Sebastian
368,000
13.10
0.100
4,809,000
37,000
Casa Berardi
11,413,000
-
0.100
-
1,181,000
2018 Proven Reserves
Greens Creek
6,000
13.80
0.100
86,000
1,000
Lucky Friday
4,230,000
15.40
-
65,234,000
-
San Sebastian
22,000
3.90
0.080
85,000
2,000
Casa Berardi
6,790,000
-
0.080
-
563,000
Fire Creek
24,000
1.10
1.210
27,000
29,000
Hollister
2,000
7.00
0.730
17,000
2,000
2018 Probable Reserves
Greens Creek
9,270,000
11.50
0.090
106,972,000
840,000
Lucky Friday
1,387,000
11.40
-
15,815,000
-
San Sebastian
206,000
12.30
0.100
2,790,000
23,000
Casa Berardi
16,954,000
-
0.080
-
1,343,000
Fire Creek
91,000
0.30
0.440
30,000
40,000
Hollister
9,000
7.20
0.650
66,000
6,000
PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES
(On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)
Proven Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
Tons
Tons
Greens Creek (a)
United
100.0%
14
12.9
0.13
3.0
8.1
182
2
430
1,15
States
Lucky Friday (a)
United
100.0%
3,708
12.1
--
7.3
2.3
44,892
--
270,150
86,36
States
Casa Berardi (1)
Canada
100.0%
1,106
--
0.17
--
--
--
185
--
Total…………..
4,828
45,073
187
270,580
87,51
Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (a)
United
100.0%
7,783
11.9
0.09
3.3
8.7
92,338
711
255,700
676,80
States
Lucky Friday (a)
United
100.0%
2,698
12.0
--
7.2
2.6
32,352
--
193,110
69,18
States
Casa Berardi (1)
Canada
100.0%
7,933
--
0.15
--
--
--
1,209
--
Total
18,414
124,690
1,919
448,810
745,98
Proven and Probable Reserves
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek
United
100.0%
7,797
11.9
0.09
3.3
8.7
92,520
713
256,130
677,94
States
Lucky Friday
United
100.0%
6,406
12.1
--
7.2
2.4
77,243
--
463,260
155,54
States
Casa Berardi
Canada
100.0%
9,039
--
0.15
--
--
--
1,394
--
Total…
23,242
169,763
2,106
719,390
833,48
MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES
(On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)
Measured Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lea
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
d
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
Greens Creek (2)(a)
United
100.0%
7
17.6
0.08
4.4
10.5
118
1
290
700
States
Lucky Friday (3)(a)
United
100.0%
12,279
5.5
--
3.6
2.2
67,298
--
436,760
269,450
States
Casa Berardi (4)
Canada
100.0%
1,985
--
0.17
--
--
--
341
--
--
Heva (5)
Canada
100.0%
5,480
--
0.06
--
--
--
304
--
--
Hosco (5)
Canada
100.0%
33,070
--
0.04
--
--
--
1,296
--
--
San Sebastian (6)(a)
Mexico
100.0%
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)
United
100.0%
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
States
Star (8)(a)
United
100.0%
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
States
Total…………………………..
52,821
67,416
1,941
437,050
270,150
Indicated Resources
Tons
Silve
Gold
Lea
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
r
d
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/t
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
on)
Greens Creek (2)(a)
United States
100.0%
761
12.2
0.09
3.2
7.3
9,273
72
24,720
55,170
Lucky Friday (3)(a)
United States
100.0%
9,318
5.2
--
3.4
1.9
48,741
--
318,580
180,610
Casa Berardi (4)
Canada
100.0%
9,896
--
0.11
--
--
--
1,074
--
--
Heva (5)
Canada
100.0%
5,570
--
0.07
--
--
--
369
--
--
Hosco (5)
Canada
100.0%
31,620
--
0.04
--
--
--
1,151
--
--
San Sebastian (6)(a)
Mexico
100.0%
1,994
6.6
0.06
0.8
1.0
13,218
121
15,020
19,640
Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)
United States
100.0%
516
14.8
--
2.1
1.1
7,620
--
10,760
5,820
Star (8)(a)
United States
100.0%
1,018
3.1
--
6.6
7.7
3,147
--
67,100
78,440
Total…………………………..
60,692
81,998
2,786
436,180
339,680
Measured & Indicated Resources
Tons
Silve
Gold
Lea
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
r
d
Asset
Location
Ownershi
(000)
(oz/t
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000 oz)
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
p
on)
Greens Creek (2)(a)
United States
100.0%
767
12.2
0.09
3.3
7.3
9,391
72
25,010
55,870
Lucky Friday (3)(a)
United States
100.0%
21,597
5.4
--
3.5
2.1
116,039
--
755,340
450,070
Casa Berardi (4)
Canada
100.0%
11,881
--
0.12
--
--
--
1,414
--
--
Heva (5)
Canada
100.0%
11,050
--
0.06
--
--
--
672
--
--
Hosco (5)
Canada
100.0%
64,690
--
0.04
--
--
--
2,447
--
--
San Sebastian (6)(a)
Mexico
100.0%
1,994
6.6
0.06
0.8
1.0
13,218
121
15,020
19,640
Rio Grande Silver (7)(a)
United States
100.0%
516
14.8
--
2.1
1.1
7,620
--
10,760
5,820
Star (8)(a)
United States
100.0%
1,018
3.1
--
6.6
7.7
3,147
--
67,100
78,440
Total…….
113,513
149,414
4,726
873,230
609,840
INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES
(On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)
Inferred Resources
Tons
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Silver
Gold
Lead
Zinc
Asset
Location
Ownership
(000)
(oz/ton)
(oz/ton)
%
%
(000
(000 oz)
(Tons)
(Tons)
oz)
Greens Creek (9)(a)
United States
100.0%
2,385
13.3
0.09
2.7
6.5
31,752
216
63,570
155,51
0
Lucky Friday (10)(a)
United States
100.0%
7,481
7.4
--
4.9
1.9
55,106
--
368,82
140,28
0
0
Casa Berardi (4)
Canada
100.0%
3,726
--
0.16
--
--
--
601
--
--
Heva (5)
Canada
100.0%
4,210
--
0.08
--
--
--
350
--
--
Hosco (5)
Canada
100.0%
7,650
--
0.04
--
--
--
314
--
--
San Sebastian (11) (a)
Mexico
100.0%
3,549
3.8
0.03
0.6
0.9
13,618
106
22,450
31,930
Rio Grande Silver (12)(a)
United States
100.0%
3,078
10.7
0.01
1.3
1.1
33,097
36
40,990
34,980
Star (13)(a)
United States
100.0%
2,778
3.2
--
6.1
5.7
8,845
--
168,08
158,91
0
0
Monte Cristo (14)(a)
United States
100.0%
913
0.3
0.14
--
--
271
131
--
--
Total………………………….
35,770
142,689
1,753
663,91
521,61
.
0
0
PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES; MEASURED AND INDICATED, AND INFERRED RESOURCES
(On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted)
Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserve at Greens Creek which is in a surface stockpile. Resources are exclusive of reserves. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding.
Underground mineral reserves and mineral resources are based on $1,300 gold, $20.00 silver, $0.90 lead, $0.80 zinc and $3.00 copper.
Underground mineral reserves and resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to an average of 23.7% to minimum width of 3 meters.
Open pit mineral reserves of the East Mine were estimated in February 2009 based on $700 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.85:1. Reserve diluted to 20%.
Open pit mineral reserves of the Principal Mine were estimated in February 2011 based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to 10%.
Measured and indicated resources in East Ore Zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production.
Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery.
Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2 to 3 meters.
Open pit mineral resources of the Principal Mine were estimated based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.
Open pit mineral resources of the 160 Zone were based on $1,250 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Resources diluted to 12%.
Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss. Resource model completed in 2011.
Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea Vein and Middle Vein.
Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog.
Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet.
Inferred resources in East Ore zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production.
Inferred resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery.
Inferred resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea & Middle veins.
San Sebastian Hugh Zone also contains 8,370 tons of copper at 1.72% Cu within 488,000 tons of indicated resource and 18,800 tons of copper at 1.51% within 1,244,500 tons of inferred resource.
Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog, 5.0 feet for Equity & North Amethyst veins.
Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet.
Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet.
ENDNOTES
Silver and gold equivalent is calculated using the average market prices for the time period noted.
Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization.
Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce represents a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found in the Appendix. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary U.S. silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. With regard to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations, management uses cash cost, after by- product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the cash cost, after by-product credits calculation.
All-insustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the appendix. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration, and sustaining capital costs at the mine sites. AISC, after by-product credits, for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses, exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. 2020 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce for the Nevada operations excludes $5 million of capital as it distorts the AISC estimates for the remainder part of the year. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the AISC, after by-product credits calculation.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) less Capex (GAAP). Cash flow conversion calculated as Free Cash Flow from mines divided by Operating Cash Flow.
Expectations for 2020 includes silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Lucky Friday, Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, Pb $0.85/lb. (Numbers may be rounded.)
RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE.
Believe in earning and maintaining our social license to operate
We must be responsible operators in the communities where we live and work
We provide career jobs for our 1,800 employees
• Create a culture where safety is non-negotiable
• Protect and partner with the community
Generate shareholder return
Work every day to safeguard the environment
Our goal is to be responsible, safe and innovative in everything we do and everywhere we operate
OUR PRIORITY:
ESG
Implement SASB Standards on ESG
Our core values of being responsible, safe and innovative are reflected in our commitment to operating as a responsible, ethical and sustainable business
Utilize the industry-specific SASB standards to report on the ESG aspects of our company
• Continue to integrate ESG factors into Hecla that will bring value and positively impact environmental, social and governance areas
ENVIRONMENT l SOCIAL l GOVERNANCE
OUR COMMITMENT:
ENVIRONMENT
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving energy
60% less diesel fuel consumption at Greens Creek through the use of interruptible hydropower
The biomass heating project installed at the Casa Berardi Mine is expected to reduce 2,732 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year by using biomass instead of propane
More than $1 million in annual energy savings at Greens Creek due to on-demand ventilation
Autonomous haulage at Casa Berardi increased payloads by 8% and decreased energy use 17% per vehicle
Track on-site consumption of carbon-based fuels
at all operating properties
Autonomous haulage increased payloads by 8%
OUR COMMITMENT: TAILINGS MANAGEMENT
Emphasis on safety and stability
Design, construct, operate, decommission and close our tailings facilities to ensure stability
Approximately half of the tailings produced is used as backfill at Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi
Early adopter of the dry-stack method of tailings management at the Greens Creek Mine
Dry-stackmethod minimizes tailings surface footprint, reduces amount of water retained in the tailings and lessens consequences for any potential failure
Completed independent tailings stewardship reviews at both Casa Berardi and Midas Mines in 2018
OUR COMMITMENT:
RECLAMATION
Every mine begins with a reclamation plan
Begin each mine with a reclamation plan to restore the land to its natural state for productive uses
More than $175 million committed to ensuring mined lands are successfully reclaimed following operations
Completed reclamation of the 570-acre Grouse Creek Mine in 2013 and saw the return of the financial assurance demonstrating governmental agencies' acceptance of the site reclamation works
Reclamation on track at the former Troy Mine in Montana, where more than 90% of tailings have been covered or top soiled and seeded
Partnered with the Western Shoshone Tribe in concurrent reclamation at Hollister Mine - and in siting exploration pads to minimize disturbance
Before
After
After
OUR COMMITMENT:
WATER MANAGEMENT
Robust program of sampling, quality analysis and audits
All water output must meet applicable federal and state (or provincial) water quality permit conditions
More than 95 percent of the process plant water needs at our Casa Berardi Mine are met by recycling water from the tailings pond
Conduct water audits to understand usage, find opportunities to reduce consumption, and reduce the associated volume of treated water to ensure that natural waters are protected
OUR COMMITMENT:
SAFETY
Safety is non-negotiable at Hecla
• Practice continuous improvement where we
adapt/change to minimize risks of injury or an accident
SAFETY IS EMBEDDED IN OUR CULTURE
Goal is always 0 injuries/fatalities
First hardrock mining company to achieve NMA's CORESafety certification (2016)
Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec was the first international mine to receive certification under the CORESafety system (2018)
Workers received a minimum of 53,000 hours-or 40 hours per person--of safety and health training in 2017
Lucky Friday Mine Rescue Team earned first place in the 2018 Central Mine Rescue Competition and the Greens Creek's Mine Rescue Team took second
OUR COMMITMENT: COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION
Investing in future generations and communities
Education and Training
$900,000 toward sustainable career development programs at Greens Creek Mine since 2011
More than $1 million in donations toward student scholarships by the Hecla UQAT Foundation in Quebec since 2009
Pathways in Alaska program begins with middle school tours and runs through high school with job shadowing and instruction
In 2014, we hired the first two successful certification graduates, both of whom started in our Pathway program in middle school
OUR COMMITMENT:
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
We partner with First Nations in local communities
Hecla Quebec and the Gitanyow Band in upper British Columbia have entered into an exploration agreement that addresses mutual benefits from future exploration activity in the area - including employment, contracting, environment, and permitting
Hecla Quebec has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pikogan First Nations that could guide development of a collaboration agreement
Working with the Western Shoshone Tribe and the Te- Moak Council in Nevada on cultural and environmental matters, including siting and reclamation of exploration drill sites
Our Greens Creek Mine, in partnership with the University of Alaska, hosted community workshops to educate and address questions on sustenance fisheries and the impacts of global mercury releases to the environment
