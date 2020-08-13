MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Hecla Mining Company HL HECLA MINING COMPANY (HL) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/13 11:44:38 am 5.985 USD +6.12% 11:38a HECLA MINING : at Tumazos Metals and Natural Resource Conference PU 08/06 HECLA MINING C : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ 08/06 HECLA MINING : Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Hecla Mining : at Tumazos Metals and Natural Resource Conference 0 08/13/2020 | 11:38am EDT Send by mail :

AMERICA'S ONLY U.S. SILVER EQUITY Most Production, Reserves and Longest Mine Life in Company History August 2020 RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. NYSE: HL CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "could," "would," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "project," "target," "indicative," "preliminary," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation: (i) we expect there to be more than a decade of reserve life at each of Greens Creek, Casa Berardi and Lucky Friday; (ii) our ability to increase silver production by 60% at Lucky Friday due to higher grades; (iii) the ability of our assets to overcome challenges and for San Sebastian and Nevada to become fundamental operations; (iv) ability to achieve forecast silver and gold production, cost of sales, cash and all in sustaining cost, after by-product credit and sustaining capital estimates at Greens Creek, Casa Berardi, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian and in Nevada; (v) that we will not experience any constraints on availability of the revolver due to compliance with covenants; (vi) that Casa Berardi is positioned to grow its cashflow; (vii) that Casa Berardi can successfully implement 5 open pits and that the 148 Zone will add high-grade ore starting late in 2020; (viii) that Lucky Friday is positioned for growth and longevity and to return to full production by the end of 2020; (ix) the RVM is expected to be sent to Lucky Friday upon completion of testing; (ix) ability to improve reliability at Casa Berardi through enhanced operation and maintenance practices with expected improvements in throughput, recovery, cost and cashflow; (x) that we expect to mine out developed ore in Nevada in 1H20; the ability of ongoing studies, such as hydrology, mine planning, geology, permitting, third party processing to reduce mining costs; (xi) the ability to generate new targets in Nevada; (xii) ability to return mines to production after COVID-19. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xvii) the Company's plans for refinancing its high yield notes proceeding as expected. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 2 CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS (cont'd) Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements (Cont'd) In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments, including put option contracts; (x) our plans for improvements at our Nevada operations, including at Fire Creek, are not successful; (xi) our estimates for the third and fourth quarter results are inaccurate; (xii) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xiii) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xiv) we are unable to refinance the maturing high yield notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2019 Form 10-K, filed on February 22, 2019, and Form 10-Q filed on each of May 9, August 7, and November 7, 2019, and May 7, 2020, and August 6, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company's 2019 Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2020, Form 10-K/A filed February 13, 2020, and the Company's other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Cautionary Note Regarding Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "resource," "measured resources," "indicated resources," and "inferred resources" that are recognized by Canadian regulations, but that SEC guidelines generally prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC, except in certain circumstances. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101("NI43-101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this presentation, including with respect to the newly acquired Nevada projects. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi Mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes. Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP measures Cash cost per ounce of silver and gold, net of by-product credits, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, AISC, after by-product credits, and free cash flow represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measurements can be found in the Appendix. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 3 HECLA EARLY REACTION TO COVID-19 LEAD TO STRONG QUARTER Positioned to more than survive the pandemic Protected the workforce Implemented pandemic plans on March 10th

Started significant monitoring and social distancing at all sites

Greens Creek has 7-day Hecla controlled quarantine of all personnel before starting a 28-day rotation

7-day Hecla controlled quarantine of all personnel before starting a 28-day rotation Exposure risk is from outside the operations, so contact tracing is effective Most quarterly silver production since 2016 Revenue up 25% over last year

$27 million of free cash flow Supply chain is strong Stockpiled critical mining supplies (up to six months' worth in some cases)

Confirmed supplies that were short were not critical Supported the local communities Our foundation is helping on COVID-19 caused issues (food banks, etc.)

COVID-19 caused issues (food banks, etc.) Continuing as the economic engine in Alaska, Idaho, Quebec Government action had minimal impact on production with U.S. operations essentially unchanged Casa Berardi lost about a month and half; restarted April 15

San Sebastian mill restarted May 30 Fortified the balance sheet Refinanced $475 million Senior Notes at 7.25%, due 2028

Entered into a C$50 million, yielding 5.74% note due 2025

Extended $250 million revolving credit facility to 2023, expect to be undrawn by year end Revenue protection program Continued the successful zinc and lead hedging program

No upside limits on gold and silver prices but floor against lower prices NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 4 STRONG QUARTER LED TO FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION Further upside in free cash flow generation in 2021 expected with Lucky Friday ramp-up Q2/2020 (in $ millions) Cash Flow from Lucky Friday Capital Free Cash Flow** Operations - Cash Ramp- Expenditures Before Lucky Friday up Costs Ramp-up Costs* 40.4 (2.9) 26.7 (10.8) *Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations Before Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs are non-GAAP measures. ** Free Cash Flow for Q2/2020 is calculated as cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $37.5 million less additions of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (GAAP) of $10.8 million. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 5 HECLA IS A UNIQUE AND SCARCE INVESTMENT OPTION Produces a third of U.S. silver production, largest reserve and resource 2019 U.S. Silver Production (31.5 Moz) Hecla's Share of U.S. Production (Moz) 10.7 34.0% 66.0% 7.1 Hecla Other . 3 Countries Produce 50% of World Production 3.8 U.S. Produces 4% 2.8 0.8 45% 23% 16% Hecla Teck* Coeur Rio Tinto* America's Gold & 13% Silver 4% Note: 6.3 Moz are produced by 14 companies combined. Mexico Peru China USA ROW *Teck/Rio Tinto produce silver as by-product. Source: Silver Institute NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 6 BALANCE SHEET IS ALSO UNIQUE Very liquid - very long dated Liquidity Position Long Dated Debt As at 06/30/20 Proforma 08/01/20 1 Revolver Cash Previous Revolver Extended Revolver 6.875% Senior Notes 7.25%Senior Notes IQ Notes $200 $507 $76 $475 Revolver ~$276mm $200 $250 $150-250 $37 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 NYSE: HL 1 Revolver availability reflects $250 million less $50 million drawn as of 06.30.2020 less letters of credit of approx. $28.6 mm RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 7 2 See appendix for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA HECLA HAS LOW COST, LONG MINE LIVES Mining in the best jurisdictions Characteristics are Unique Asset Overview Largest silver producer in the U.S., 3rd largest zinc and lead producer, 5th largest Quebec gold producer

in the U.S., 3rd largest zinc and lead producer, 5th largest Quebec gold producer Best mining jurisdictions : Alaska, Quebec, Idaho, Nevada, and Durango (Mexico)

: Alaska, Quebec, Idaho, Nevada, and Durango (Mexico) Key mine lives are long and based on $14.50 silver , industry lowest assumption, and $1,300 gold

are long and based on , industry lowest assumption, and Mines are low-cost,low-capital,high-margin , cash flow generating

low-cost,low-capital,high-margin Strong balance sheet with no debt due till 2023 and $276 million in liquidity to weather COVID-19

with no debt due till 2023 and $276 million in liquidity to weather COVID-19 Issued to Investissement Quebec C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74%

C$50 million (US$36.8 million) of senior unsecured notes yielding 5.74% Brand value of Hecla equity having been among the best performing NYSE stocks multiple times NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 8 SILVER CONTRIBUTION GROWING WITH PRODUCTION AND PRICES Lucky Friday expected to double production in 2020 over 2019 and again in 2021 12% 7%33% Q2 2020 Margins(1) Silver Margin: $9.11/oz Gold Margin: $759/oz 48% Silver Gold Lead Zinc Greens Creek Casa Berardi San Sebastian 19% 8% 51% 44% 56% 100% 22% 51% of Total Revenue 30% of Total Revenue 3% of Total Revenue Silver Production: 3.4 Moz Cost of Sales: $73.1 M Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $4.97/oz AISC, after by-product credits(1): $9.33/oz Realized Price: $18.44/oz Gold Production: 60 Koz Cost of Sales: $59.1 M Cash Costs, after by-product credits(1): $846/oz AISC, after by-product credits(1): $977/oz Realized Price: $1,736/oz Lead Production: 9 Ktons Realized Price: $0.78/lb Zinc Production: 17.9 Ktons Realized Price: $0.89/lb Nevada Lucky Friday 17% 52% 30% 100% 9% of Total Revenue 7% of Total Revenue Cash Costs after by-product credits, AISC after by-product credits and Margins are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to GAAP is provided in the appendix. Silver Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Silver Price of $18.44/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $9.33/oz. Gold Margin for Q2 2020 is calculated as Realized Gold Price of $1,736/oz less AISC, after by-product credits of $977/oz. NYSE: HL Note: Based on Q2 2020 Revenue. . RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 9 RESERVES CONTINUE TO GROW 129-year record for silver is largest in the U.S. Silver Reserves Growth (millions of ounces) Gold Reserves Growth (millions of ounces) 153.8 (76.7) 212.2 265%3 147.7 2013 Beginning Reserves added Silver produced Reserves, Replaced reserves (2013-2019)¹ (2013-2019) and Added (2013- 2019) $26.50/oz $14.50/oz Silver price used 2.1 (1.6) 1.5 2.7 629%3 0.7 2013 Beginning Reserves added Gold produced Additions Reserves, reserves (2013-2019) (2013-2019) through Replaced and acquisitions² Added (2013- 2019) $1,400/oz $1,300/oz Gold price used 1 Silver reserves include the ounces acquired through Nevada acquisition; the silver ounces were only around 139 koz NYSE: HL 2 Klondex acquisition in July 2018, Aurizon Mines acquired in June 2013 RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 10 3 Percentage growth calculated as: Beginning Reserves plus new reserves plus mining depletion divided by beginning reserves NOT ALL RESERVES ARE THE SAME Hecla's silver reserve price assumption are the lowest Price assumption is at the discretion of management $17.00 $17.00 $17.00 $17.00 $17.00 $17.00 $17.30 $18.00 $16.00 $16.00 $14.50 Silver Hecla Eldorado Goldcorp/ Agnico Fresnillo First Coeur Pan Fortuna Endeavor SSR Mining Newmont Eagle Majestic American* Silver $1,250 $1,250 $1,276 $1,300 $1,300 $1,300 $1,350 $1,200 $1,200 Gold Agnico Goldcorp/ Eldorado SSR Mining Endeavor Hecla Fresnillo Pan Coeur Eagle Newmont Silver American* HL Reserve Year Prices 2012 $26.50 2013 $20.00 2014 $17.25 2015 $14.50 2016 $14.50 2017 $14.50 2018 $14.50 2019 $14.50 HL Reserve Year Prices 2012 $1,400 2013 $1,300 2014 $1,225 2015 $1,100 2016 $1,200 2017 $1,200 2018 $1,200 2019 $1,300 Represents High Yield Peer Issuers *Reserve prices updated Jun-30-2019; All others updated Dec-31-19; Peer assumptions are based on 2019's public filings NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 11 STRONG SILVER AND GOLD MARGINS Lower AISC costs improve margins Silver Margins Gold Margins 51% 35% 49% 19% 17% 44% 20% 26% 14% (29)% Cost of Sales (000s)2 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Silver $61,744 $57,335 $91,124 $62,656 $73,137 Gold $92,671 $89,317 $108,502 $65,239 $59,139 AISC, After By-Product Credits, per Ag-Au/Oz3 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Silver $11.16 $8.89 $11.31 $12.45 $9.33 Gold $1,700 $1,213 $1,187 $1,323 $977 *Cost of sales and other direct production costs ("cost of sales") and depreciation, depletion and amortization. **Cost of sales and Cash Cost, after by-product credits, are non-GAAP measures, please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 12 STRONG SAFETY PERFORMANCE IN 2020 Commitment to safety and adoption of CORESafety is driving results Injury frequency rates have been on a steady decline since 2014 Lucky Friday receives 2018 Sentinels of Safety for excellent safety record NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 13 GREENS CREEK: STRONG PRODUCTION, CASH FLOW 7-day isolation protecting mine operations from COVID-19 Q2 2019 2019 Q2 2020 Silver Production (Moz) 2.2 9.9 2.8 Gold Production (Koz) 14.3 56.6 13.1 Cost of Sales2 $45.7 M $211.7 M $57.7 M Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3 $2.38/oz $1.97/oz $5.19/oz AISC, after by-product Credits, per silver oz4 $6.38/oz $5.99/oz $7.11/oz Metal Produced Over Past 30 Years 235 Moz 1.6 Moz 3 Blbs 1 Blbs Silver Gold Zinc Lead Note: Please see endnotes in the appendix for footnote references. NYSE: HL AISC is a non-GAAP measures; please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 14 HECLA'S STRONGEST MINE - GREENS CREEK IS GROWING 22% increase in silver reserves in 2019; 10mm oz silver production, $107 mm in cash flow Cumulative Net Cash Flow $1,353 $1,246 $1,162 $1,061 $941 $983 $875 $812 $698 Hecla $504 became operator $324 $216 $122 $(11) $(118) Cumulative until 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Greens Creek Throughput has Grown 15% Since Purchase in 2008 900 Greens Creek Production and Reserves 16 14 12 800 Production(kt) Hecla 10 ReservesOre became operator 8 Ore 6 (Mt) 700 4 2 600 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Automation drive beginning in 2017 leads to further efficiencies Consistent exploration success enables reserves to be maintained NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 15 LUCKY FRIDAY Positioning for growth and longevity, strike ended Q1, ramp up to full production expected by year end Q2 2019 2019 Q2 2020 Silver Production (Koz) 173.6 633.0 469.5 Cost of Sales2 $5.0 M $16.6 M $11.5 M Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3 N/A N/A N/A AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4 N/A N/A N/A 2P Reserves 80.3 Moz silver @ 14.4 oz/t Ag M+I Resources 82.4 Moz silver @ 7.6 oz/t Ag Note: Please see endnotes in the appendix for footnote references NYSE: HL * AISC is a non-GAAP measure; please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP. Return to full production expected by year-end 2020. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 16 LUCKY FRIDAY RAMP-UP CONTINUES Full production rate expected by year end Mining deemed essential in Idaho

Minimal effect on workforce

Over 96% of the expected workforce in-place

in-place #2 hoist project completed on budget during quarter

Ongoing production ramp-up; expected full production rate by the end of the year

ramp-up; expected full production rate by the end of the year RVM project proceeding slowly do to COVID-19 travel restrictions

COVID-19 travel restrictions Pursuing additional initiatives to increase productivity Security - Employee screening includes questionnaire with temperature check NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 17 LUCKY FRIDAY FULL PRODUCTION BY YEAR END Expect 60% more annual silver production compared to historic production as go deeper NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 18 CASA BERARDI Large reserves and resources position for strong cash flow Q2 2019 2019 Q2 2020 Gold Production (Koz) 31.8 134.4 30.8 Cost of Sales2 $55.2 M $217.7 M $45.6 M Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold oz3 $1,101/oz $1,050/oz $919/oz AISC, after by-product credits, per gold oz4 $1,437/oz $1,354/oz $1,077/oz FCF 20196 CF from operating activities of $55.7 M (GAAP) less capital expenditures of $35.8 M resulted in $20.0 M FCF (non-GAAP). At 12/31/19 At 12/31/17 2P Reserves 1.49 Moz @ 0.11 oz/t gold Open Pit 1.3 Moz gold @ 0.07 oz/t gold Underground 461 koz gold @ 0.16 oz/t gold M+I Resources 1.4 Moz @ 0.10 oz/t gold Open Pit 158 koz gold @ 0.04 oz/t gold Underground 904 koz gold @ 0.14 oz/t gold NYSE: HL Note: Please see endnotes in the appendix for footnote references. * AISC and FCF are non-GAAP measures; please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP. Casa Berardi restarted operations on April 16, 2020 RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 19 CASA BERARDI MILL OPERATION IMPROVEMENTS ARE EXPECTED Increased mill availability will improve throughput, production, and cashflow - reviewing other opportunities Improvements in availability seen in December continuing

Feed from underground and open pit provides flexibility to reach full capacity

Further comprehensive review of mill operations underway

Expected to help generate improved:

Throughput Recovery Cost gains Cash flow

NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 20 GROWING OPEN PITS AND NEW HIGH GRADE UNDERGROUND West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) latest addition to the pits; 148 Zone underground improving the dynamic Casa Berardi Now 5 proposed open pits that are growing in size

High grade discovered in

148 Zone (East mine) added earlier in mine plan

148 Zone (East mine) added earlier in mine plan Excellent exploration potential along 30 kilometers of the Casa Berardi break

2019 Technical Report highlighted significant increases in mine life, has improved further since NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 21 SAN SEBASTIAN - JUST IN TIME MINE Resulted in a five-year mine life; exploration and processing success needed Q2 2019 2019 Q2 2020 Silver Production (Moz) 0.441 1.9 0.159 Gold Production (Koz) 3.5 15.7 1.3 Cost of Sales2 $11.1 M $50.5 M $4.0 M Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver oz3 $9.22/oz $8.02/oz $1.14/oz AISC, after by-product credits, per silver oz4 $15.50/oz $12.10/oz $1.85/oz 2P Reserves 881 Koz silver @ 8.8 oz/t Ag M+I Resources 18.0 Moz silver @ 6.3 oz/t Ag Mined from 2001-2005, restarted in 2016 with 18-month life, mining continues

2001-2005, restarted in 2016 with 18-month life, mining continues Great return on $15 million of capital invested

Using leased mill and contract miners

NYSE: HL Note: Please see endnotes in the appendix for footnote references. * AISC is a non-GAAP measures; please refer to appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.. Mining expected to stop in third quarter and milling to end in fourth quarter 2020 RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 22 NEVADA IS HECLA'S NEWEST ASSET Why we invested in Nevada 110-square mile land position with three, one- ounce head grade mines

mile land position with three, one- ounce head grade mines Hatter Graben, part of Hollister, that has 1.4 oz head grades, the potential for a million-ounce orebody

million-ounce orebody Opportunity to improve Fire Creek operations to lower the cut-off grade and increase throughput Hatter Graben Development Fire Creek Vein 76 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 23 ADVANCES IN NEVADA Bulk sample program underway; favorable hydrology study Complete mining of oxide resource

Processing agreement with third party for bulk sample of Type 2 ore

Have collected 16,000 of the targeted 30,000 tons of Type 2 ore Ground conditions, water inflow, productivity, and unit costs are all better than planned Ore appears to be more structurally controlled and less disseminated than modeled Bulk sample expected to be self-funding

Rich exploration environment

Enhancing target definition

NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 24 ROADMAP FOR FURTHER GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION Largest inventory of growth projects in Hecla's 129-year history Strong Operating Portfolio Mine Portfolio Portfolio of high quality, producing, precious metals mines in mining friendly jurisdictions

Growing reserves & production

Strong cash flow with investment options

Produced 47 M AgEq in 2019

Operate the Nevada operations with focus on cash conservation and increasing understanding of ore bodies Robust Near-Term Growth Fire Creek Studying how to improve mining method. Bulk sample of refractory ore beginning. Higher Grade UG at Casa Berardi Production can increase from higher-grade UG with significant extensions to mine life possible Hugh Zone and El Toro at San Sebastian Hugh Zone could extend mine life by 5+ years

Third-party mill secured; studies underway

mill secured; studies underway Decision in 2020 to mine El Toro could have oxide production 2021. Lucky Friday Full production potential by year-end 2020

year-end 2020 Remote vein miner arriving upon completion of reliability testing

Several initiatives to increase productivity Longer Term Development Fire Creek Mine Plan Potential for significant upside and increased production through developing Fire Creek to the north, Zeus and North veins Rock Creek & Montanore 3rd largest undeveloped copper (silver) deposits in the U.S. Hollister's Hatter Graben Potential to extend mine life and improve costs through the Hatter Graben deposit Heva-Hosco Hosts >3 Moz of M&I Resources along the Cadillac break Exploration Portfolio Existing mines

Kinskuch, Little Baldy, San Juan, Monte Cristo, Opinaca/Wildcat, Lac Germain, Republic Hecla has an industry leading platform of operating assets and a robust pipeline of future growth prospects Source: Company disclosures NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 25 ESG COMMITMENT: COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION Investing in future generations and communities, COVID-19 relief Charitable Donations and Volunteerism More than $3.4 million in Hecla Charitable Foundation contributions since 2009

Foundation is focused on four areas: education, community programs, youth activities, and health services

Culture of Volunteerism-our employees volunteer as firefighters, coaches, school board members

Volunteerism-our employees volunteer as firefighters, coaches, school board members Sponsoring youth programs

Support local communities during COVID-19 with initial commitment of $125,000 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 26 2020 ESTIMATES HAVE MARGIN AND LOW CAPITAL AND LOW EXPLORATION Production Outlook Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz)1 Gold Equivalent (Koz)1 Greens Creek 8.9-9.3 46-48 21.5-22.1 240 - 246 Lucky Friday 1.4-1.8 n/a 3.2-3.6 35 - 40 San Sebastian 0.6-0.8 6-7 1.1-1.4 12.5-16 Casa Berardi n/a 119-124 10.7-11.1 119-124 Nevada Operations n/a 24-29 2.2-2.6 24 - 29 Total 38.7-40.8 430.5-455 10.9-11.9 195-208 *Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production. Cost Outlook Cost of Sales ("Cost of Sales") Cash cost, after by-product credits, AISC, after by-product credits, per (millions)2 per silver/gold ounce3 produced silver/gold ounce4 Greens Creek $200 $6.00-$6.75 $9.50 - $10.00 Lucky Friday $14 $9.50-$10.25 $14.00 - $15.00 San Sebastian $25 $6.25-$8.50 $8.00 - $10.75 Total Silver $239 $6.50-$7.00 $12.25 - $13.25 Casa Berardi $185 $900-$975 $1,225 - $1,275 Nevada Operations $39 $825-$1,000 $850 - $1,050 Total Gold $224 $900-$975 $1,150 - $1,250 *Expected cost of sales during full production. LF cash costs and AISC are calculated using only Q4 production and costs. Capital and Exploration Outlook 2020E capital expenditures5 (excluding capitalized interest) (millions) $90 2020E exploration expenditures5 (includes corporate development) $11 2020E pre-development expenditures5 $2.2 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 27 Appendix NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 28 ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Dollars in thousands (USD) Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Twelve Months Ended 31-Mar-1930-Jun-1930-Sep-1931-Dec-19 Net (loss) income $ (60,336) $ (118,942) $ (115,274) $ (99,557) Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 41,815 43,071 44,702 48,447 Plus/(Less): Income taxes (14,685) (26,291) (25,226) (24,101) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 144,777 162,437 169,747 199,518 Plus: Acquisition costs 7,551 6,938 982 645 Plus: Deferred revenue net of production costs 0 - 10,912 Plus: Suspension costs 18,454 13,919 11,122 12,051 Less: Gain on dispostion of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (2,664) 2,015 5,247 4,643 Plus: Stock-based compensation 6,732 7,930 6,364 5,668 Plus: Provision for closed operations 6,361 6,659 7,431 6,914 Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4,585) 2,272 (713) 8,236 Plus/(Less): Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 517 10,473 8,943 9,959 Plus/(Less): Provisional price (loss) gain 3,214 1,921 612 (597) Plus: Unrealized loss on investments 3,030 3,595 0 2,389 Plus/(Less): Other 2,009 3,304 4,605 3,506 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,190 $ 119,301 $ 129,454 $ 177,721 Total debt $ 548,883 $ 600,072 $ 598,891 $ 517,372 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 11,797 9,434 32,995 62,452 Net debt $ 537,086 $ 590,638 $ 565,896 $ 454,920 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA 3.5x 5.0x 4.4x 2.6x NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 29 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP 2020 Silver Estimates Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) 1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. NYSE: HL All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 30 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP 2020 Gold Estimates Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) 1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. NYSE: HL All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 31 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Silver Operations Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 32 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Gold Operations Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third- party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 33 FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATON Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non GAAP) Q2 2020 In 000 USD Q2/2020 Cash Flow from Operations 37,526 Add: Lucky Friday cash ramp-up costs 2,900 Cash Flow from Operations before Lucky Friday Cash Ramp-up 40,426 Less: Capital Expenditures (10,819) Less: Lucky Friday Ramp-up Costs (2,900) Free Cash Flow 26,707 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 34 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Greens Creek Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) Depreciation, depletion and amortization Treatment costs Change in product inventory Reclamation and other costs Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) Reclamation and other costs Exploration Sustaining capital AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) Total By-product credits Cash Cost, After By-product Credits AISC, After By-product Credits Divided by ounces produced Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-products credits per Silver Ounce Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce By-product credits per Silver Ounce AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 2020E $ 211,719 $ 45,650 $ 57,672 $ 220,000 (47,587) (10,850) (12,988) (42,000) 48,487 10,964 20,016 33,700 (1,155) 4,577 (4,020) (4,500) (2,523) (933) 93 3,500 208,941 49,408 60,733 210,700 2,949 738 789 5,000 982 79 - 800 35,829 8,665 4,501 35,500 248,701 58,890 66,063 252,000 (189,415) (43,769) (46,473) (171,000) $ 19,526 $ 5,639 $ 14,300 $ 39,700 $ 59,286 $ 15,121 $ 19,590 $ 81,000 9,890 2,372 2,754 9,100 $ 21.12 $ 20.83 $ 22.06 $ 23.15 (19.15) (18.45) (16.87) (18.79) $ 1.97 $ 2.38 $ 5.19 $ 4.36 $ 25.14 $ 24.83 $ 23.98 $ 27.69 (19.15) (18.45) (16.87) (18.79) $ 5.99 $ 6.38 $ 7.11 $ 8.90 Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 35 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Casa Berardi Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before Byproduct Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) In thousands (except per ounce amounts) 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 2020E Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, $ 217,682 $ 55,152 $ 45,582 $ 180,000 depletion and amortization (GAAP) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (73,960) (18,561) (17,281) (57,000) Treatment costs 1,876 427 558 - Change in product inventory (3,371) (2,367) (400) (2,000) Reclamation and other costs (515) (128) (92) 1,000 Cash cost, before by-product credits(1) 141,712 34,523 28,367 122,000 Reclamation and other costs 515 127 94 600 Exploration 3,450 941 467 2,600 Sustaining capital 36,825 9,431 4,278 46,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) 182,502 45,022 33,206 171,200 Total By-products credits (508) (91) (92) (500) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 141,204 $ 34,432 $ 28,275 $ 121,500 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 181,994 $ 44,931 $ 33,114 $ 170,700 Divided by ounces produced 134 31 31 137 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,054 $ 1,104 $ 922 $ 891 By-product credits per Gold Ounce $ (4) $ (3) $ (3) $ (4) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,050 $ 1,101 $ 919 $ 887 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,358 $ 1,440 $ 1,080 $ 1,250 By-product credits per Gold Ounce $ (4) $ (3) $ (3) $ (4) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,354 $ 1,437 $ 1,077 $ 1,246 Casa Berardi Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands) Gross Profit Non cash elements in gross profit: Depreciation, depletion and amortization Other Working capital changes Net cash provided by operating activities Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interest Free cash flow* 2019 $ (24,738) 73,960 515 5,989 55,726 (35,762) $ 19,964 1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by- * Excludes mining duties paid in Quebec. product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. 2. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated gold properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 36 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP San Sebastian Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) In thousands (except per ounce amounts) 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 2020E Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) $ 50,509 $ 11,143 $ 4,010 $ 18,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (9,772) (1,848) (895) (7,000) Treatment costs 760 238 47 850 Change in product inventory $ (2,953) $ (190) $ (398) 1,800 Reclamation and other costs (1,588) (422) (296) 1,300 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 36,956 8,921 2,468 14,950 Reclamation and other costs 492 123 114 500 Exploration 4,657 1,483 - 2,300 Sustaining capital 2,461 1,308 (1) 600 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) 44,576 11,835 2,581 18,350 Total By-product credits (21,960) (4,645) (2,287) (12,000) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits 14,996 4,276 181 2,950 AISC, After By-product Credits 22,616 7,190 294 6,350 Divided by Ounces Produced 1,869 464 158 900 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 19.77 $ 19.23 $ 15.61 $ 16.61 By-product credits per Silver Ounce (11.75) (10.01) (14.47) (13.33) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce 8.02 9.22 1.14 3.28 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 23.85 $ 25.51 $ 16.32 $ 20.39 By-product credits per Silver Ounce (11.75) (10.01) (14.47) (13.33) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 12.10 $ 15.50 $ 1.85 $ 7.06 Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 37 CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Lucky Friday Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Costs, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs, After By-product Credits, per Ounce (non-GAAP) In thousands (except per ounce amounts) 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 2020E Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) $ 16,621 $ 4,951 $ 11,455 $ 14,500 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,175) (422) (1,894) (3,500) Treatment costs 2,884 524 3,032 2,750 Change in product inventory 1,016 (641) (118) - Reclamation and other costs - - $ - 250 Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (19,346) (4,412) (12,475) - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) - - - 14,000 Reclamation and other costs - - - - Exploration - - - - Sustaining capital - - - 2,500 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1,2) - - - 16,500 Total By-product credits - - - (10,300) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce - - - $ 3,700 AISC, After By-product Credits - - - $ 6,200 Divided by ounces produced - - - 700 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce - - - $ 20.00 By-products credits per Silver Ounce - - - (14.71) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce(3) - - - $ 5.29 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce - - - $ 23.57 By-products credits per Silver Ounce - - - (14.71) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce - - - $ 8.86 1. Includes all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. In addition, on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs are also included. 2. All-in sustaining costs, before by-product credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses and exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. NYSE: HL 3. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce includes only costs directly related to limited production during the strike and excludes suspension costs, and is not indicative of results under full production. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 38 PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES(1) (On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted) Proven Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 7 14.8 0.08 2.6 5.4 - 106 1 180 390 - Lucky Friday (2) 4,185 15.4 - 9.6 4.1 - 64,506 - 401,020 172,880 - Casa Berardi 5,873 - 0.08 - - - - 447 - - - Open Pit (3) Casa Berardi 974 - 0.16 - - - - 156 - - - Underground (3) San Sebastian (2) 35 4.8 0.08 - - - 166 3 - - - Fire Creek (2,4) 22 1.2 1.51 - - - 28 33 - - - Total 11,096 64,805 640 401,200 173,270 - Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 10,713 12.2 0.09 2.8 7.3 - 130,791 932 305,010 778,020 - Lucky Friday (2) 1,386 11.4 - 7.6 3.7 - 15,815 - 104,720 50,640 - Casa Berardi 11,802 - 0.07 - - - - 809 - - - Open Pit (3) Casa Berardi 1,978 - 0.15 - - - - 305 - - - Underground (3) San Sebastian (2) 66 10.9 0.07 - - - 716 5 - - - Fire Creek (2,4) 37 0.6 0.56 - - - 23 21 - - - Total 25,983 147,346 2,072 409,730 828,660 - Proven and Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 10,721 12.2 0.09 2.8 7.3 - 130,897 932 305,190 778,410 - Lucky Friday (2) 5,571 14.4 - 9.1 4.0 - 80,321 - 505,740 223,520 - Casa Berardi 17,675 - 0.07 - - - - 1,257 - - - Open Pit (3) Casa Berardi 2,952 - 0.16 - - - - 461 - - - Underground (3) San Sebastian (2) 100 8.8 0.08 - - - 881 8 - - - Fire Creek (2,4) 59 0.9 0.92 - - - 51 54 - - - Total 37,078 212,151 2,712 810,930 1,001,930 - The term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically," as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally," as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans. Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold, $14.50 silver, $0.90 lead, $1.15 zinc, unless otherwise stated. The NSR cut-off grades are $190/ton for Greens Creek, $216.19 for the 30 Vein and $230.98 for the Intermediate Veins at Lucky Friday, and $127/ton ($140/tonne) for underground and $90.72/ton ($100/tonne) for open pit reserves at San Sebastian. (3) Mineral reserves are based on $1300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Reserve diluted to an average of 34.7% to minimum width of 9.8 feet (3 m). The average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral reserves and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral reserves. (4) Fire Creek mineral reserves are based on a cut-off grade of 0.433 gold equivalent oz/ton and incremental cut-off grade of 0.135 gold equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned dilution of 10% to 17% included depending on mining method. * Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, NYSE: HL changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively. RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 39 MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES (On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted) Measured Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (5) 76 12.5 0.09 2.6 9.4 - 949 7 2,000 7,140 - Lucky Friday (5,6) 8,060 7.5 - 4.8 2.6 - 60,788 - 385,040 210,730 - Casa Berardi 193 - 0.02 - - - - 4 - - - Open Pit (7) Casa Berardi 1,841 - 0.15 - - - - 273 - - - Underground (7) San Sebastian (5,8) - - - - - - - - - - - Fire Creek (5,9) 47 0.7 0.92 - - - 34 43 - - - Hollister (5,10) 103 3.6 0.57 - - - 376 59 - - - Midas (5,11) 134 6.9 0.44 - - - 927 59 - - - Heva (12) 5,480 - 0.06 - - - - 304 - - - Hosco (12) 33,070 - 0.04 - - - - 1,296 - - - Rio Grande Silver (13) - - - - - - - - - - - Star (14) - - - - - - - - - - - Total 49,004 63,073 2,044 387,040 217,870 - Indicated Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (5) 8,569 11.7 0.10 2.8 8.1 - 100,187 828 242,010 691,750 - Lucky Friday (5,6) 2,720 8.0 - 5.1 2.4 - 21,641 - 138,620 65,930 - Casa Berardi 3,341 - 0.05 - - - - 155 - - - Open Pit (7) Casa Berardi 4,463 - 0.14 - - - - 631 - - - Underground (7) San Sebastian (5,8) 2,846 6.3 0.05 2.2 3.3 1.4 17,952 155 30,300 45,660 19,900 Fire Creek (5,9) 211 0.7 0.66 - - - 142 140 - - - Hollister (5,10) 182 2.2 0.58 - - - 410 105 - - - Midas (5,11) 616 5.0 0.37 - - - 3,064 229 - - - Heva (12) 5,570 - 0.07 - - - - 369 - - - Hosco (12) 31,620 - 0.04 - - - - 1,151 - - - Rio Grande Silver (13) 516 14.8 - 2.1 1.1 - 7,620 - 10,760 5,820 - Star (14) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 - Total 61,779 154,315 3,762 491,590 892,570 19,900 Measured & Indicated Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (5) 8,645 11.7 0.10 2.8 8.1 - 101,135 835 244,010 698,880 - Lucky Friday (5,6) 10,780 7.6 - 4.9 2.6 - 82,428 - 523,670 276,660 - Casa Berardi 3,534 - 0.04 - - - - 158 - - - Open Pit (7) Casa Berardi 6,304 - 0.14 - - - - 904 - - - Underground (7) San Sebastian (5,8) 2,846 6.3 0.05 2.2 3.3 1.4 17,952 155 30,300 45,660 19,900 Fire Creek (5,9) 257 0.7 0.71 - - - 176 182 - - - Hollister (5,10) 285 2.8 0.58 - - - 786 164 - - - Midas (5,11) 750 5.3 0.38 - - - 3,990 288 - - - Heva (12) 11,050 - 0.06 - - - - 672 - - - Hosco (12) 64,690 - 0.04 - - - - 2,447 - - - Rio Grande Silver (13) 516 14.8 - 2.1 1.1 - 7,620 - 10,760 5,820 - Star (14) 1,126 2.9 - 6.2 7.4 - 3,301 - 69,900 83,410 - Total 110,782 217,388 5,805 878,640 1,110,430 19,900 Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 40 INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES (On Dec. 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted) Inferred Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (5) 1,848 13.7 0.09 3.1 7.4 - 25,393 159 56,670 135,880 - Lucky Friday (5,6) 3,050 8.6 - 6.2 2.7 - 26,155 - 190,500 82,250 - Casa Berardi 11,724 - 0.04 - - - - 498 - - - Open Pit (7) Casa Berardi 2,485 - 0.19 - - - - 471 - - - Underground (7) San Sebastian (5,15) 3,518 6.3 0.04 1.7 2.4 0.9 22,189 147 13,250 19,200 7,440 Fire Creek (5,9) 543 0.5 0.51 - - - 295 278 - - - Fire Creek - Open 74,584 0.1 0.03 - - - 5,232 2,178 - - - Pit (16) Hollister (5,10,17) 466 2.7 0.40 - - - 1,247 185 - - - Midas (5,11) 552 2.7 0.33 - - - 1,489 183 - - - Heva (12) 4,210 - 0.08 - - - - 350 - - - Hosco (12) 7,650 - 0.04 - - - - 314 - - - Rio Grande Silver (18) 3,078 10.7 0.01 1.3 1.1 - 33,097 36 40,990 34,980 - Star (14) 3,157 2.9 - 5.6 5.5 - 9,432 - 178,670 174,450 - Monte Cristo (19) 913 0.3 0.14 - - - 271 131 - - - Rock Creek (20) 100,086 1.5 - - - 0.7 148,736 - - - 658,680 Montanore (21) 112,185 1.6 - - - 0.7 183,346 - - - 759,420 Total 330,050 456,881 4,929 480,080 446,760 1,425,540 Investors are cautioned that Reserves and Resources are as of December 31, 2019, and are dynamic during the year due to mining depletion, changing metal prices, changing costs or project economics, and new drill or mining information. These factors can impact Reserves and Resources either positively or negatively. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 41 MINERAL RESOURCES (NOTES) (On December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted) Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek and San Sebastian which are in surface stockpiles. Resources are exclusive of reserves. Mineral resources are based on $1500 gold, $21 silver, $1.15 lead, $1.35 zinc and $3.00 copper, unless otherwise stated. Cut-off grades are as above unless otherwise stated. Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery using NSR cut-off grades of $170.18 for the 30 Vein, $184.97 for the Intermediate Veins and $207.15 for the Lucky Friday Vein. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,500 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 m to 3 m). The average cut-off grades at Casa Berardi are 0.105 oz/ton gold (3.49 g/tonne) for underground mineral resources and 0.025 oz/ton gold (0.85 g/tonne) for open pit mineral resources. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne). San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 1,376,500 tons of indicated resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein. Fire Creek mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.306 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. Hollister mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. Midas mineral resources are reported at a gold equivalent cut-off grade of 0.223 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. Measured, indicated and inferred resources were estimated in by Goldminds Geoservices Inc. with effective date 12-July-2013, and are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss at a cut-off grade of 0.011 oz/ton gold (0.37 g/tonne) for open pit and 0.06 oz/ton gold (2.0 g/tonne) for underground. NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update, Heva-Hosco Gold Projects, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Hecla Quebec, December 2013 Prepared by: Claude Duplessis, Eng. Project Manager - GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.; Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo - SGS Canada Inc. (Geostat) (13) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog; resources based on $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn and a cut-off grade of 6.0 silver equivalent oz/ton. (14) Indicated and Inferred resources reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead minimum mining width of 4.3 feet and a cut-off grade of $100/ton. (15) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein using a cut-off grade of $90.72/ton ($100/tonne). San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 792,900 tons of inferred resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein. (16) Inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek calculated November 30, 2017 using gold and silver recoveries of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Indicated Resources reclassified as Inferred for 2019. Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss. Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources. NI43-101 Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada; Effective Date March 31, 2018; prepared by Practical Mining LLC, Mark Odell, P.E. for Hecla Mining Company, June28, 2018 (17) Inferred resources for the Hatter Project at the Hollister Mine calculated using recoveries for gold and silver of 82.7% and 71.8% and an Au equivalent cut-off grade of 0.294 oz/ton (18) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog and a cut-off grade of 6.0 equivalent oz/ton silver and 5.0 feet for Equity and North Amethyst vein at a cut-off grade of $50/ton and $100/ton; based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn. (19) Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag using a 0.06 oz/ton gold cut-off grade. (20) Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'. (21) Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and a cut-off grade of $24.50/ton NSR and adjusted given mining restrictions defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'. * Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 42 2009 - 2018 RESERVE TABLE Silver Gold Silver Gold 2009 Proven Reserves Tons (oz/ton) (oz/ton) (ounces) (ounces) Greens Creek - - - - - Lucky Friday 1,358,200 12.30 - 16,640,300 - 2009 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 8,314,700 12.10 0.102 100,973,300 847,400 Lucky Friday 1,577,000 13.90 - 21,947,600 - 2010 Proven Reserves Greens Creek - - - - - Lucky Friday 1,642,100 12.40 - 20,387,600 - 2010 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 8,243,100 12.10 0.092 99,730,000 757,000 Lucky Friday 1,545,100 14.20 - 21,955,000 - 2011 Proven Reserves Greens Creek - - - - - Lucky Friday 2,345,500 12.60 - 29,573,900 - 2011 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,991,000 12.30 0.093 98,383,300 742,400 Lucky Friday 1,345,300 14.70 - 19,746,200 - 2012 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 12,000 9.30 0.095 112,500 1,100 Lucky Friday 2,206,600 12.10 - 26,778,900 - 2012 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,845,600 12.00 0.092 94,481,200 718,400 Lucky Friday 1,931,700 14.80 - 28,676,000 - 2013 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 14,000 12.90 0.130 182,000 2,000 Lucky Friday 3,708,000 12.10 - 44,892,000 - 2013 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,783,000 11.90 0.090 92,338,000 711,000 Lucky Friday 2,698,000 12.00 - 32,352,000 - Silver Gold Silver Gold 2014 Proven Reserves Tons (oz/ton) (oz/ton) (ounces) (ounces) Greens Creek 4,700 15.70 0.100 74,000 5,000 Lucky Friday 3,840,000 13.70 - 52,556,000 - 2014 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,691,000 12.20 0.100 93,947,000 738,000 Lucky Friday 2,043,000 12.90 - 26,346,000 - 2015 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 10,000 20.80 0.120 210,000 1,000 Lucky Friday 3,510,000 16.50 - 57,961,000 - 2015 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,204,000 12.30 0.090 88,523,000 676,000 Lucky Friday 1,557,000 13.30 - 26,346,000 - 2016 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 9,000 15.50 0.090 140,000 1,000 Lucky Friday 3,308,000 17.50 - 57,925,000 - San Sebastian 43,000 23.40 0.190 1,008,000 8,000 Casa Berardi 2,575,000 - 0.110 - 272,000 2016 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,585,000 11.70 0.090 88,729,000 672,000 Lucky Friday 1,542,000 12.90 - 19,912,000 - San Sebastian 283,000 16.20 0.100 4,593,000 29,000 Casa Berardi 7,752,000 - 0.130 - 1,037,000 2017 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 7,000 12.20 0.090 89,000 1,000 Lucky Friday 4,246,000 15.40 - 65,448,000 - San Sebastian 31,000 23.30 0.190 712,000 6,000 Casa Berardi 2,458,000 - 0.130 - 312,000 2017 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 7,543,000 11.90 0.100 90,130,000 725,000 Lucky Friday 1,387,000 11.40 - 15,815,000 - San Sebastian 368,000 13.10 0.100 4,809,000 37,000 Casa Berardi 11,413,000 - 0.100 - 1,181,000 2018 Proven Reserves Greens Creek 6,000 13.80 0.100 86,000 1,000 Lucky Friday 4,230,000 15.40 - 65,234,000 - San Sebastian 22,000 3.90 0.080 85,000 2,000 Casa Berardi 6,790,000 - 0.080 - 563,000 Fire Creek 24,000 1.10 1.210 27,000 29,000 Hollister 2,000 7.00 0.730 17,000 2,000 2018 Probable Reserves Greens Creek 9,270,000 11.50 0.090 106,972,000 840,000 Lucky Friday 1,387,000 11.40 - 15,815,000 - San Sebastian 206,000 12.30 0.100 2,790,000 23,000 Casa Berardi 16,954,000 - 0.080 - 1,343,000 Fire Creek 91,000 0.30 0.440 30,000 40,000 Hollister 9,000 7.20 0.650 66,000 6,000 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 43 PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES (On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted) Proven Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) Tons Tons Greens Creek (a) United 100.0% 14 12.9 0.13 3.0 8.1 182 2 430 1,15 States Lucky Friday (a) United 100.0% 3,708 12.1 -- 7.3 2.3 44,892 -- 270,150 86,36 States Casa Berardi (1) Canada 100.0% 1,106 -- 0.17 -- -- -- 185 -- Total………….. 4,828 45,073 187 270,580 87,51 Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (a) United 100.0% 7,783 11.9 0.09 3.3 8.7 92,338 711 255,700 676,80 States Lucky Friday (a) United 100.0% 2,698 12.0 -- 7.2 2.6 32,352 -- 193,110 69,18 States Casa Berardi (1) Canada 100.0% 7,933 -- 0.15 -- -- -- 1,209 -- Total 18,414 124,690 1,919 448,810 745,98 Proven and Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek United 100.0% 7,797 11.9 0.09 3.3 8.7 92,520 713 256,130 677,94 States Lucky Friday United 100.0% 6,406 12.1 -- 7.2 2.4 77,243 -- 463,260 155,54 States Casa Berardi Canada 100.0% 9,039 -- 0.15 -- -- -- 1,394 -- Total… 23,242 169,763 2,106 719,390 833,48 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 44 MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES (On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted) Measured Resources Tons Silver Gold Lea Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc d Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2)(a) United 100.0% 7 17.6 0.08 4.4 10.5 118 1 290 700 States Lucky Friday (3)(a) United 100.0% 12,279 5.5 -- 3.6 2.2 67,298 -- 436,760 269,450 States Casa Berardi (4) Canada 100.0% 1,985 -- 0.17 -- -- -- 341 -- -- Heva (5) Canada 100.0% 5,480 -- 0.06 -- -- -- 304 -- -- Hosco (5) Canada 100.0% 33,070 -- 0.04 -- -- -- 1,296 -- -- San Sebastian (6)(a) Mexico 100.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Rio Grande Silver (7)(a) United 100.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- States Star (8)(a) United 100.0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- States Total………………………….. 52,821 67,416 1,941 437,050 270,150 Indicated Resources Tons Silve Gold Lea Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc r d Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/t (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) on) Greens Creek (2)(a) United States 100.0% 761 12.2 0.09 3.2 7.3 9,273 72 24,720 55,170 Lucky Friday (3)(a) United States 100.0% 9,318 5.2 -- 3.4 1.9 48,741 -- 318,580 180,610 Casa Berardi (4) Canada 100.0% 9,896 -- 0.11 -- -- -- 1,074 -- -- Heva (5) Canada 100.0% 5,570 -- 0.07 -- -- -- 369 -- -- Hosco (5) Canada 100.0% 31,620 -- 0.04 -- -- -- 1,151 -- -- San Sebastian (6)(a) Mexico 100.0% 1,994 6.6 0.06 0.8 1.0 13,218 121 15,020 19,640 Rio Grande Silver (7)(a) United States 100.0% 516 14.8 -- 2.1 1.1 7,620 -- 10,760 5,820 Star (8)(a) United States 100.0% 1,018 3.1 -- 6.6 7.7 3,147 -- 67,100 78,440 Total………………………….. 60,692 81,998 2,786 436,180 339,680 Measured & Indicated Resources Tons Silve Gold Lea Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc r d Asset Location Ownershi (000) (oz/t (oz/ton) % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) p on) Greens Creek (2)(a) United States 100.0% 767 12.2 0.09 3.3 7.3 9,391 72 25,010 55,870 Lucky Friday (3)(a) United States 100.0% 21,597 5.4 -- 3.5 2.1 116,039 -- 755,340 450,070 Casa Berardi (4) Canada 100.0% 11,881 -- 0.12 -- -- -- 1,414 -- -- Heva (5) Canada 100.0% 11,050 -- 0.06 -- -- -- 672 -- -- Hosco (5) Canada 100.0% 64,690 -- 0.04 -- -- -- 2,447 -- -- San Sebastian (6)(a) Mexico 100.0% 1,994 6.6 0.06 0.8 1.0 13,218 121 15,020 19,640 Rio Grande Silver (7)(a) United States 100.0% 516 14.8 -- 2.1 1.1 7,620 -- 10,760 5,820 Star (8)(a) United States 100.0% 1,018 3.1 -- 6.6 7.7 3,147 -- 67,100 78,440 Total……. 113,513 149,414 4,726 873,230 609,840 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 45 INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES (On Dec. 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted) Inferred Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Silver Gold Lead Zinc Asset Location Ownership (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % (000 (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) oz) Greens Creek (9)(a) United States 100.0% 2,385 13.3 0.09 2.7 6.5 31,752 216 63,570 155,51 0 Lucky Friday (10)(a) United States 100.0% 7,481 7.4 -- 4.9 1.9 55,106 -- 368,82 140,28 0 0 Casa Berardi (4) Canada 100.0% 3,726 -- 0.16 -- -- -- 601 -- -- Heva (5) Canada 100.0% 4,210 -- 0.08 -- -- -- 350 -- -- Hosco (5) Canada 100.0% 7,650 -- 0.04 -- -- -- 314 -- -- San Sebastian (11) (a) Mexico 100.0% 3,549 3.8 0.03 0.6 0.9 13,618 106 22,450 31,930 Rio Grande Silver (12)(a) United States 100.0% 3,078 10.7 0.01 1.3 1.1 33,097 36 40,990 34,980 Star (13)(a) United States 100.0% 2,778 3.2 -- 6.1 5.7 8,845 -- 168,08 158,91 0 0 Monte Cristo (14)(a) United States 100.0% 913 0.3 0.14 -- -- 271 131 -- -- Total…………………………. 35,770 142,689 1,753 663,91 521,61 . 0 0 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 46 PROVEN & PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES; MEASURED AND INDICATED, AND INFERRED RESOURCES (On December 31, 2013 unless otherwise noted) Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserve at Greens Creek which is in a surface stockpile. Resources are exclusive of reserves. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding. Underground mineral reserves and mineral resources are based on $1,300 gold, $20.00 silver, $0.90 lead, $0.80 zinc and $3.00 copper. Underground mineral reserves and resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to an average of 23.7% to minimum width of 3 meters.

Open pit mineral reserves of the East Mine were estimated in February 2009 based on $700 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.85:1. Reserve diluted to 20%.

Open pit mineral reserves of the Principal Mine were estimated in February 2011 based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Reserve diluted to 10%. Measured and indicated resources in East Ore Zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production. Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2 to 3 meters.

Open pit mineral resources of the Principal Mine were estimated based on $950 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.

Open pit mineral resources of the 160 Zone were based on $1,250 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. Resources diluted to 12%. Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss. Resource model completed in 2011. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea Vein and Middle Vein. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog. Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet. Inferred resources in East Ore zone factored for dilution and mining recovery given the contiguous mined stopes from recent production. Inferred resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery. Inferred resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 2.0 meters for Hugh Zone and 1.5 meters for Andrea & Middle veins.

San Sebastian Hugh Zone also contains 8,370 tons of copper at 1.72% Cu within 488,000 tons of indicated resource and 18,800 tons of copper at 1.51% within 1,244,500 tons of inferred resource. Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog, 5.0 feet for Equity & North Amethyst veins. Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 4.3 feet. Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet. NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 47 ENDNOTES Silver and gold equivalent is calculated using the average market prices for the time period noted. Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce represents a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found in the Appendix. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary U.S. silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. With regard to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations, management uses cash cost, after by- product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the cash cost, after by-product credits calculation. All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the appendix. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration, and sustaining capital costs at the mine sites. AISC, after by-product credits, for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for all general and administrative expenses, exploration and sustaining capital which support the operating properties. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. 2020 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce for the Nevada operations excludes $5 million of capital as it distorts the AISC estimates for the remainder part of the year. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the AISC, after by-product credits calculation. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) less Capex (GAAP). Cash flow conversion calculated as Free Cash Flow from mines divided by Operating Cash Flow. Expectations for 2020 includes silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Lucky Friday, Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using Au $1,525/oz, Ag $17.00/oz, Zn $1.00/lb, Pb $0.85/lb. (Numbers may be rounded.) NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 48 RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. Believe in earning and maintaining our social license to operate We must be responsible operators in the communities where we live and work We provide career jobs for our 1,800 employees • Create a culture where safety is non-negotiable • Protect and partner with the community Generate shareholder return Work every day to safeguard the environment

Our goal is to be responsible, safe and innovative in everything we do and everywhere we operate NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 49 OUR PRIORITY: ESG Implement SASB Standards on ESG Our core values of being responsible, safe and innovative are reflected in our commitment to operating as a responsible, ethical and sustainable business

Utilize the industry-specific SASB standards to report on the ESG aspects of our company • Continue to integrate ESG factors into Hecla that will bring value and positively impact environmental, social and governance areas ENVIRONMENT l SOCIAL l GOVERNANCE NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 50 OUR COMMITMENT: ENVIRONMENT Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving energy 60% less diesel fuel consumption at Greens Creek through the use of interruptible hydropower

The biomass heating project installed at the Casa Berardi Mine is expected to reduce 2,732 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year by using biomass instead of propane

More than $1 million in annual energy savings at Greens Creek due to on-demand ventilation

on-demand ventilation Autonomous haulage at Casa Berardi increased payloads by 8% and decreased energy use 17% per vehicle

Track on-site consumption of carbon-based fuels at all operating properties Autonomous haulage increased payloads by 8% NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 51 OUR COMMITMENT: TAILINGS MANAGEMENT Emphasis on safety and stability Design, construct, operate, decommission and close our tailings facilities to ensure stability

Approximately half of the tailings produced is used as backfill at Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi

Early adopter of the dry-stack method of tailings management at the Greens Creek Mine

dry-stack method of tailings management at the Greens Creek Mine Dry-stack method minimizes tailings surface footprint, reduces amount of water retained in the tailings and lessens consequences for any potential failure

method minimizes tailings surface footprint, reduces amount of water retained in the tailings and lessens consequences for any potential failure Completed independent tailings stewardship reviews at both Casa Berardi and Midas Mines in 2018 NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 52 OUR COMMITMENT: RECLAMATION Every mine begins with a reclamation plan Begin each mine with a reclamation plan to restore the land to its natural state for productive uses

More than $175 million committed to ensuring mined lands are successfully reclaimed following operations

Completed reclamation of the 570-acre Grouse Creek Mine in 2013 and saw the return of the financial assurance demonstrating governmental agencies' acceptance of the site reclamation works

570-acre Grouse Creek Mine in 2013 and saw the return of the financial assurance demonstrating governmental agencies' acceptance of the site reclamation works Reclamation on track at the former Troy Mine in Montana, where more than 90% of tailings have been covered or top soiled and seeded

Partnered with the Western Shoshone Tribe in concurrent reclamation at Hollister Mine - and in siting exploration pads to minimize disturbance Before After After NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 53 OUR COMMITMENT: WATER MANAGEMENT Robust program of sampling, quality analysis and audits All water output must meet applicable federal and state (or provincial) water quality permit conditions

More than 95 percent of the process plant water needs at our Casa Berardi Mine are met by recycling water from the tailings pond

Conduct water audits to understand usage, find opportunities to reduce consumption, and reduce the associated volume of treated water to ensure that natural waters are protected NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 54 OUR COMMITMENT: SAFETY Safety is non-negotiable at Hecla • Practice continuous improvement where we adapt/change to minimize risks of injury or an accident SAFETY IS EMBEDDED IN OUR CULTURE Goal is always 0 injuries/fatalities

First hardrock mining company to achieve NMA's CORESafety certification (2016)

Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec was the first international mine to receive certification under the CORESafety system (2018)

Workers received a minimum of 53,000 hours-or 40 hours per person--of safety and health training in 2017

hours-or 40 hours per person--of safety and health training in 2017 Lucky Friday Mine Rescue Team earned first place in the 2018 Central Mine Rescue Competition and the Greens Creek's Mine Rescue Team took second NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 55 OUR COMMITMENT: COMMUNITIES AND EDUCATION Investing in future generations and communities Education and Training $900,000 toward sustainable career development programs at Greens Creek Mine since 2011

More than $1 million in donations toward student scholarships by the Hecla UQAT Foundation in Quebec since 2009

Pathways in Alaska program begins with middle school tours and runs through high school with job shadowing and instruction

In 2014, we hired the first two successful certification graduates, both of whom started in our Pathway program in middle school NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 56 OUR COMMITMENT: INDIGENOUS PEOPLES We partner with First Nations in local communities Hecla Quebec and the Gitanyow Band in upper British Columbia have entered into an exploration agreement that addresses mutual benefits from future exploration activity in the area - including employment, contracting, environment, and permitting

Hecla Quebec has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pikogan First Nations that could guide development of a collaboration agreement

Working with the Western Shoshone Tribe and the Te- Moak Council in Nevada on cultural and environmental matters, including siting and reclamation of exploration drill sites

Our Greens Creek Mine, in partnership with the University of Alaska, hosted community workshops to educate and address questions on sustenance fisheries and the impacts of global mercury releases to the environment NYSE: HL RESPONSIBLE. SAFE. INNOVATIVE. l 57 Attachments Original document

