Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Heico Corp    HEI

HEICO CORP (HEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/12 04:07:38 pm
92.98 USD   -0.14%
03:12pHEICO : G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference
BU
12:32aHEICO : schriesheim, alan
PU
09/10HEICO : neitzel julie
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Heico : G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

G.research will host the 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in New York City. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. Discussions will be moderated by G.research analyst Justin Bergner. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register.

Participating Companies:

  Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)       Eileen Drake, CEO
Albany International (NYSE: AIN) Olivier Jarrault, CEO
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Steven Gitlin, IR
Astronics Corp.(NASDAQ: ATRO) Peter Gundermann, CEO & David Burney, CFO
Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) John Berlin, President Interconnect Technologies
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Louis Pinkham, Senior VP
Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) Dan Maudlin, CFO
HEICO Corp (NYSE: HEI)

Larry Mendelson, CEO, Carlos Macau, CFO & Victor Mendelson, Pres.

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) Mark Macaluso, IR
Kaman Co. (NYSE: KAMN) Neal Keating, CEO
Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A) John Scannell, CEO
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Scott Donnelly, CEO
Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Don Guzzardo, CFO
 

© 2018 G. research, LLC - All rights reserved.

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm, is a subsidiary of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC). G.research, LLC, One Corporate Center Rye, NY 10580. Member of FINRA and SIPC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEICO CORP
03:12pHEICO : G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference
BU
12:32aHEICO : schriesheim, alan
PU
09/10HEICO : neitzel julie
PU
09/07HEICO : neitzel, julie
PU
08/31HEICO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/31HEICO : schwitter, frank j
PU
08/30HEICO CORPORATION : Subsidiary Acquires Aftermarket Avionics Display Specialist
BU
08/28HEICO CORP : HEICO Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/28HEICO CORPORATION (NYSE : HEI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial ..
AQ
08/27HEICO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11What Is The Better Buy? A Defense Sector ETF Or Lockheed Martin? 
09/06Defense/Aerospace ETF ITA Continues Flying High 
08/30HEICO buys avionics display specialist 
08/28Heico Corporation (HEI) CEO, Laurans Mendelson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/27After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/27/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 764 M
EBIT 2018 374 M
Net income 2018 258 M
Debt 2018 475 M
Yield 2018 0,15%
P/E ratio 2018 49,90
P/E ratio 2019 45,17
EV / Sales 2018 6,51x
EV / Sales 2019 5,86x
Capitalization 11 009 M
Chart HEICO CORP
Duration : Period :
Heico Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEICO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 95,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurans A. Mendelson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric A. Mendelson Co-President & Director
Victor Hesq Mendelson Co-President & Director
Carlos L. Macau Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Wolfgang Mayrhuber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEICO CORP54.30%11 009
SAFRAN36.77%56 757
TRANSDIGM GROUP29.98%18 786
MTU AERO ENGINES25.30%11 275
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.39%9 163
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.