Heico : G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference

G.research will host the 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense
Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in New York City. This
research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of
several leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on
industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.
Discussions will be moderated by G.research analyst Justin Bergner.
Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to
register.
Participating Companies:
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)
Eileen Drake, CEO
Albany International (NYSE: AIN)
Olivier Jarrault, CEO
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV)
Steven Gitlin, IR
Astronics Corp.(NASDAQ: ATRO)
Peter Gundermann, CEO & David Burney, CFO
Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL)
John Berlin, President Interconnect Technologies
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR)
Louis Pinkham, Senior VP
Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN)
Dan Maudlin, CFO
HEICO Corp (NYSE: HEI)
Larry Mendelson, CEO, Carlos Macau, CFO & Victor Mendelson, Pres.
Honeywell International (NYSE: HON)
Mark Macaluso, IR
Kaman Co. (NYSE: KAMN)
Neal Keating, CEO
Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A)
John Scannell, CEO
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Scott Donnelly, CEO
Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
Don Guzzardo, CFO
