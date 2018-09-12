Heico : G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference

G.research will host the 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in New York City. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. Discussions will be moderated by G.research analyst Justin Bergner. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register.

Participating Companies:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Eileen Drake, CEO Albany International (NYSE: AIN) Olivier Jarrault, CEO AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Steven Gitlin, IR Astronics Corp.(NASDAQ: ATRO) Peter Gundermann, CEO & David Burney, CFO Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) John Berlin, President Interconnect Technologies Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Louis Pinkham, Senior VP Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) Dan Maudlin, CFO HEICO Corp (NYSE: HEI) Larry Mendelson, CEO, Carlos Macau, CFO & Victor Mendelson, Pres. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) Mark Macaluso, IR Kaman Co. (NYSE: KAMN) Neal Keating, CEO Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A) John Scannell, CEO Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Scott Donnelly, CEO Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Don Guzzardo, CFO

