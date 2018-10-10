Heico : mayrhuber, wolfgang

HEICO CORP
Reported by MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 10/10/18 for the Period Ending 10/09/18
|
Address
|
3000 TAFT ST
|
HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021
|
Telephone
|
954-987-4000
|
CIK
|
0000046619
|
Symbol
|
HEI
|
SIC Code
|
3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts
|
Industry
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
Sector
|
Industrials
|
Fiscal Year
|
10/31
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]
(Last)
(First)
3000 TAFT STREET
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
10/9/2018
(Street)
HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Class A Common Stock
Common Stock
Class A Common StockClass A Common Stock
4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)
70737 72625
(1)
10/9/2018
P
1313
A
$88.2103
1313
34065
(1)
10516
(1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) All shares reflect the impact of 5-for-4 stock splits that were effected on January 18, 2018 and June 28, 2018, respectively.
-
(2) Represents shares held for the reporting person by the HEICO Corporation Leadership Compensation Plan (409A Plan).
-
(3) Represents shares held for the Reporting Person by the HEICO Deferred Compensation Plan, a non-qualified deferred compensation plan.
Reporting Owners
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG 3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021
|
X
Signatures
/s/ Wolfgang Mayrhuber
** Signature of Reporting Person
10/10/2018
Date
