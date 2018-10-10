Heico : mayrhuber, wolfgang

HEICO CORP

Reported by MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/10/18 for the Period Ending 10/09/18

Address 3000 TAFT ST HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021 Telephone 954-987-4000 CIK 0000046619 Symbol HEI SIC Code 3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts Industry Aerospace & Defense Sector Industrials Fiscal Year 10/31

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]

(Last)

(First)

3000 TAFT STREET

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

10/9/2018

(Street)

HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

Class A Common StockClass A Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

(1)

70737 72625

(1)

10/9/2018

P

1313

A

$88.2103

1313

34065

(1)

10516

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

(1) All shares reflect the impact of 5-for-4 stock splits that were effected on January 18, 2018 and June 28, 2018, respectively.

(2) Represents shares held for the reporting person by the HEICO Corporation Leadership Compensation Plan (409A Plan).

(3) Represents shares held for the Reporting Person by the HEICO Deferred Compensation Plan, a non-qualified deferred compensation plan.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other MAYRHUBER WOLFGANG 3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021 X

Signatures

/s/ Wolfgang Mayrhuber

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/10/2018

Date

