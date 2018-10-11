Heico : mendelson, laurans a

HEICO CORP

Reported by MENDELSON LAURANS A

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/11/18 for the Period Ending 10/09/18

Address 3000 TAFT ST HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021 Telephone 954-987-4000 CIK 0000046619 Symbol HEI SIC Code 3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts Industry Aerospace & Defense Sector Industrials Fiscal Year 10/31

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * MENDELSON LAURANS A 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) __ X __ Director __ X __ 10% Owner __ X __ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) COB and CEO (Last) (First) (Middle) 3000 TAFT STREET 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) 10/9/2018 (Street) HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021 (City) (State) (Zip) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any 3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 10/9/2018 P 1311 A $88.2103 927445 (1) D Class A Common Stock 214023 (1) D Common Stock 1717928 (1) I Owned by Partnership (2) Common Stock 1309427 (1) I Owned by Partnership (3) Class A Common Stock 243285 (1) I Owned by Corporation (4) Common Stock 1672 (1) I By 401(k) (5) Class A Common Stock 2033 (1) I By 401(k) (5) Common Stock 88568 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6) Class A Common Stock 1/25/2018 G V 306 (1) D $0 48661 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6) Class A Common Stock 6/7/2018 G V 162 (1) D $0 48499 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6) Class A Common Stock 8/3/2018 G V 7800 D $0 40699 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6) Class A Common Stock 9/17/2018 G V 310 D $0 40389 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6) Class A Common Stock 10/1/2018 G V 7300 D $0 33089 (1) I Owned by Charitable Foundation (6)

(1) All shares reflect the impact of a 5-for-4 stock split that was effected on June 28, 2018.

(2) Represents shares owned by LAM Limited Partners, a partnership whose sole general partner is a corporation controlled by Arlene Mendelson, the wife of the Reporting Person.

(3) Represents shares owned by LAM Alpha Limited Partners, a partnership whose sole general partner is a corporation controlled by the Reporting Person.

(4) Represents shares owned by Mendelson International Corporation, a corporation of which the Reporting Person is the Chairman of the Board. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of securities held by Mendelson International Corporation.

(5) Represents shares held for the benefit of the Reporting Person by the HEICO Corporation 401(k), based on a plan statement dated October 8, 2018.

(6) Represents shares owned by the Laurans A. and Arlene H. Mendelson Charitable Foundation, Inc., a non-profit Charitable Corporation.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other MENDELSON LAURANS A 3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021 X X COB and CEO

Signatures

/s/ Laurans A. Mendelson

10/11/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

