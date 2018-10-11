Heico : mendelson, victor h

HEICO CORP

Reported by MENDELSON VICTOR H

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/11/18 for the Period Ending 10/09/18

Address 3000 TAFT ST HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021 Telephone 954-987-4000 CIK 0000046619 Symbol HEI SIC Code 3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts Industry Aerospace & Defense Sector Industrials Fiscal Year 10/31

MENDELSON VICTOR H

HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]

MIAMI, FL 33131

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common StockCommon StockCommon StockClass A Common StockCommon Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

(1)

801266

284515

(1)

243285

(1)

172515

(1)

4762

(1)

19137

(1)

91921

(1)

87024

(1)

921

(1)

16135

(1)

465318

(1)

137201

(1)

28806

(1)

8465

(1)

10/9/2018

P

1311

A

$88.2103

1311

D

DIOwned by Corporation (2)

I

Owned by Partnership (3)

IAs custodian for childrenIAs custodian for childrenBy 401(k)I

(4)

By 401(k)I

(4)

I

By Keogh AccountI

By Keogh AccountI

By Trusts (5)

I

By Trusts (5)

I

By Trusts (6)

I

By Trusts (6)

By 409AIPlan

(7)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) All shares reflect the impact of a 5-for-4 stock split that was effected June 28, 2018.

(2) Represents shares owned by Mendelson International Corporation whose stock is owned solely by the Reporting Person and Eric Mendelson, the brother of the Reporting Person.

(3) Represents shares owned by VHM Management Limited Partners, a partnership whose sole general partner is a corporation controlled by the Reporting Person.

(4) Represents shares held for the benefit of the Reporting Person by the HEICO Corporation 401(k), based on a plan statement dated October 8, 2018.

(5) Represents shares gifted by the Reporting Person to trusts for the benefit of the Reporting Person's immediate family members and whose Trustee is the Reporting Person.

(6) Represents shares owned by the Victor H. Mendelson Revocable Investment Trust which is owned solely by the Reporting Person.

(7) Represents shares held for the reporting person by the HEICO Corporation Leadership Compensation Plan (409A Plan).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other MENDELSON VICTOR H 825 BRICKELL BAY DRIVE, SUITE 1644 MIAMI, FL 33131 X Co-President

Signatures

/s/ Victor H. Mendelson

10/11/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

