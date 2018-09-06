Heico : neitzel, julie

HEICO CORP

Reported by NEITZEL JULIE

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 09/06/18 for the Period Ending 09/04/18

Address 3000 TAFT ST HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021 Telephone 954-987-4000 CIK 0000046619 Symbol HEI SIC Code 3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts Industry Aerospace & Defense Sector Industrials Fiscal Year 10/31

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Neitzel Julie

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]

(Last)

(First)

3000 TAFT STREET

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/4/2018

(Street)

HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

392 1222 2400 1507

9/4/2018

S

1303

D

$90.3954

0

9/4/2018

S

370

D

$74.50

931

9/4/2018

S

33

D

$74.455

898

9460

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents shares held by the Reporting Person's son, for which the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership.

(2) Represents shares held for the Reporting Person by the HEICO Corporation Leadership Compensation Plan (409A Plan).

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Neitzel Julie 3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021 X

Signatures

/s/ Julie Neitzel

** Signature of Reporting Person

9/6/2018

Date

