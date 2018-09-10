Log in
HEICO CORP (HEI)
Heico : neitzel julie

09/10/2018

HEICO CORP

Reported by NEITZEL JULIE

FORM 4/A

(Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 09/10/18 for the Period Ending 09/04/18

Address

3000 TAFT ST

HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021

Telephone

954-987-4000

CIK

0000046619

Symbol

HEI

SIC Code

3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts

Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Sector

Industrials

Fiscal Year

10/31

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Neitzel Julie

HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

3000 TAFT STREET

9/4/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

9/6/2018

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

Class A Common Stock Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

392 1222 2400 1507

D D I IBy IRA By IRA

Class A Common Stock

325

I

By Son (1)

By 409A

Class A Common Stock

9460

I

(2)

Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents shares held by the Reporting Person's son, Eric Neitzel, for which the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership. As of October 23, 2017, the Reporting Person no longer has a reportable beneficial interest in 1,303 shares of Common Stock and 976 shares of Class A Common Stock owned by the Reporting Person's son, Nicolas Neitzel, and included in the Reporting Person's prior ownership reports. As a result, as of October 23, 2017, the shares of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock held by the Reporting Person's son, Nicolas Neitzel, are no longer reflected in the Reporting Person's ownership reports.

(2)

Represents shares held for the Reporting Person by the HEICO Corporation Leadership Compensation Plan (409A Plan).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Neitzel Julie

3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

X

Signatures /s/ Julie Neitzel

9/10/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
