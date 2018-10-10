Log in
HEICO CORP (HEI)

HEICO CORP (HEI)
10/10 10:02:01 pm
83.4 USD   -4.57%
Heico : schwitter, frank j

10/10/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

HEICO CORP

Reported by SCHWITTER FRANK J

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/10/18 for the Period Ending 10/09/18

Address

3000 TAFT ST

HOLLYWOOD, FL, 33021

Telephone

954-987-4000

CIK

0000046619

Symbol

HEI

SIC Code

3724 - Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts

Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Sector

Industrials

Fiscal Year

10/31

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Schwitter Frank J

HEICO CORP [ HEI, HEI.A ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

3000 TAFT STREET

10/9/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

10/9/2018

$88.2103

P

1313

A

Class A Common Stock

1313 1757

D D

Class A Common Stock

243

I

By Spouse (1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents shares held by the Reporting Person's spouse.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Schwitter Frank J 3000 TAFT STREET HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021

X

Signatures

/s/ Frank J. Schwitter

10/10/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

HEICO Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:57:04 UTC
