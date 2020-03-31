DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Patent

Heidelberg Pharma AG: European Patent Office Grants Patent for Amatoxin Conjugates for Tumor Therapy



31.03.2020 / 07:08

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma AG: European Patent Office Grants Patent for Amatoxin Conjugates for Tumor Therapy

- The grant of the patent strengthens the proprietary ATAC technology

Ladenburg, Germany, 31 March 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6) announced today that an important patent for its own ADC technology for the manufacture of Antibody Amanitin Conjugates was granted from the European patent office. The patent is based on a patent application and named "Amatoxin armed therapeutic cell surface binding components designed for tumor therapy". The application was submitted by Professor Heinz Faulstich and employees of the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ). Heidelberg Pharma exclusively in-licensed the patent in December 2009.

The subject matter of the patent is the crosslinking of certain carrier molecules, e.g. antibodies, via specific binding sites to amatoxins. Amatoxins are natural poisons occurring in, for example, the death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides). To the Company's knowledge, Heidelberg Pharma is the first company worldwide to work with the corresponding toxin Amanitin to develop Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) for the use in cancer therapy.

Amanitin is known in oncology for its unique mode of action: the inhibition of RNA polymerase II, which leads the cells to programmed cell death (apoptosis) independent from cell division. This offers the opportunity to treat therapy-resistant tumors and kill quiescent tumor cells, which could result in significant clinical progress.

The chemical linkage to natural Amanitin is only possible at certain positions without loss of efficacy of the molecule. The granted European patent protects the use of certain positions for the ATAC technology which are chemically easy to access, and which maintain the biologic function of the Amanitin.

Prof Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, comments: "We are delighted that, following the US patent, also the European patent has been granted to protect certain binding sites at our toxin Amanitin. Since these binding sites at Amanitin are protected independently of the structures linked to them, these patents offer strong protection of the natural substance Amanitin for use in ADC technology and protect our unique ATAC technology."

About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic small molecules for the treatment of cancer. Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) are ADCs whose active ingredient is made up of amatoxin molecules. Amatoxins are small bicyclic peptides naturally occurring in the death cap mushroom. They inhibit mRNA transcription by binding to RNA polymerase II, a mechanism that is crucial for the survival of eukaryotic cells. In preclinical testing, ATACs have been shown to be highly efficacious, overcoming frequently encountered resistance mechanisms and combating even quiescent tumor cells.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com

Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Ladenburg IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

Cell: +49 (0)160 9360 3022

Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

