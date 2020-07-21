Log in
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Main Shareholder dievini Commits to Further Financing for Expansion of Proprietary Pipeline

07/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Main Shareholder dievini Commits to Further Financing for Expansion of Proprietary Pipeline

21-Jul-2020 / 10:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Main Shareholder dievini Commits to Further Financing for Expansion of Proprietary Pipeline

Ladenburg, Germany, 21 July 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 15 million. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma AG as well as dievini at a later date.

The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance development candidates from its proprietary project portfolio and start the necessary work. This will maintain the financing reach until mid-2021.

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com
Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Ladenburg		 IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1098081

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1098081  21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
