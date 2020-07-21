DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing

21-Jul-2020 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Main Shareholder dievini Commits to Further Financing for Expansion of Proprietary Pipeline

Ladenburg, Germany, 21 July 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). dievini will provide the Company with up to EUR 15 million. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma AG as well as dievini at a later date.

The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance development candidates from its proprietary project portfolio and start the necessary work. This will maintain the financing reach until mid-2021.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

