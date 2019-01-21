Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

21.01.2019 / 11:41

Heidelberg Pharma AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 11, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports