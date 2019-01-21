Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Heidelberg Pharma AG    WL6   DE000A11QVV0

HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG (WL6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 05:58:32 am
2.615 EUR   -1.69%
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : quaterly sales release
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.01.2019 / 11:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 11, 2019 German: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte English: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767891  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
05:45aHEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA : Announces Several Presentations of Research Results on ATAC ..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Partner Magenta Therapeutics Exercises Option To Further ..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Interim management statement on the first nine months of ..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : quaterly sales release
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30.05.2 : 00 CET/CEST - Heidelberg Pharma AG: Relea..
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30.04.2 : 46 CET/CEST - Heidelberg Pharma AG: Relea..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,25 M
EBIT 2018 -10,9 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Finance 2018 24,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,5x
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
Capitalization 74,8 M
Chart HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Heidelberg Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,71 €
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Schmidt-Brand Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Christof Hettich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pahl Head-Research & Development
Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach Member-Supervisory Board
Georg F. Baur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG10.37%85
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC9.49%25 444
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 863
LONZA GROUP8.95%20 746
INCYTE CORPORATION23.32%16 688
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.92%11 878
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.