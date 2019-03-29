Log in
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
03/29/2019 | 07:10am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2019 / 12:06
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.03.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
28.153.323


29.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793613  29.03.2019 



© EQS 2019
