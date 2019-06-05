DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment from Partner Telix

Ladenburg, Germany, 5 June 2019 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6) announced today that it has received a milestone payment of 250 TUSD from its cooperation partner Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, Melbourne, Australia, (Telix). After licensing the imaging, radiolabeled antibody TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R)), Telix has set up a new and modernized production process for the antibody Girentuximab. As part of this process, one of the contractually defined milestones has now been reached and payment became due.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "It is a significant step forward that Telix was able to improve the production process for the in-licensed antibody and adapt it to current requirements. An improved production process is important for the execution of the entire study program. We are delighted to support the successful further development of this program and, of course, are also delighted about the milestone payment we have received."

About TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R))

TLX250-CDx is a radiolabeled form of the antibody Girentuximab, which binds to the tumor-specific antigen CAIX on clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Accumulation of this antibody in tumor tissue can be visualized by positron emission tomography scans (PET). This could fundamentally change therapy planning for renal cancer patients and potentially avoid unnecessary surgery. TLX250-CDx may also prove suitable for monitoring response to treatment and for diagnosing other kinds of tumors.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs, as well as in third-party collaborations, to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate is HDP-101, a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON(R) and REDECTANE(R). Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.



About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (BEL), Kyoto (Japan) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

