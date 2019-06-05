Log in
Heidelberg Pharma : Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Telix

06/05/2019

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Heidelberg Pharma AG Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Telix

05.06.2019 / 07:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment from Partner Telix

Ladenburg, Germany, 5 June 2019 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6) announced today that it has received a milestone payment of 250 TUSD from its cooperation partner Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, Melbourne, Australia, (Telix). After licensing the imaging, radiolabeled antibody TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R)), Telix has set up a new and modernized production process for the antibody Girentuximab. As part of this process, one of the contractually defined milestones has now been reached and payment became due.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "It is a significant step forward that Telix was able to improve the production process for the in-licensed antibody and adapt it to current requirements. An improved production process is important for the execution of the entire study program. We are delighted to support the successful further development of this program and, of course, are also delighted about the milestone payment we have received."

About TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R))
TLX250-CDx is a radiolabeled form of the antibody Girentuximab, which binds to the tumor-specific antigen CAIX on clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Accumulation of this antibody in tumor tissue can be visualized by positron emission tomography scans (PET). This could fundamentally change therapy planning for renal cancer patients and potentially avoid unnecessary surgery. TLX250-CDx may also prove suitable for monitoring response to treatment and for diagnosing other kinds of tumors.

About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs, as well as in third-party collaborations, to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate is HDP-101, a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON(R) and REDECTANE(R). Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.


About Telix Pharmaceuticals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (BEL), Kyoto (Japan) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com
Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Ladenburg		 IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


05.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Schriesheimer Str. 101
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 819129

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819129  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
