HEIDELBERGCEMENT (HEI)
HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/08/2019 | 03:50am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2019 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.304 EUR 54304.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.304 EUR 54304.000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48231  08.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
