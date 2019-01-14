DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
14.01.2019 / 17:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019
German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019
German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019
German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019
German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations
14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de