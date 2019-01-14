DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.01.2019 / 17:02

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations