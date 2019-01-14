Log in
HEIDELBERGCEMENT    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT (HEI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/14 11:23:56 am
56.55 EUR   +0.09%
2018HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : quaterly earnings release
2018HEIDELBERGCEMENT : A good level to buy
2018HEIDELBERGCEMENT : to spend up to $3 billion on dividends, buybacks
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/14/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.01.2019 / 17:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019 German: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations


14.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765825  14.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
