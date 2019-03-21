Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HeidelbergCement    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

(HEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HeidelbergCement : Skanska to miss construction margin target, knocking shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past a Skanska logo seen on a fence at a construction site In Warsaw, Poland

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Skanska does not expect to hit an operating margin target for its construction business this year or next, sending its shares down nearly 3 percent on Wednesday.

The Nordic region's biggest building firm, which is also one of the largest in the United States, is restructuring its construction division due to weak profitability and project writedowns, mainly in Poland and the United States.

The construction division, which accounts for the bulk of Skanska's group sales, last achieved the target of at least 3.5 percent in 2014 and in 2018 managed just 0.7 percent.

"Based on expected performance in current order backlog, Skanska will unlikely be able to reach the operating margin target in construction for 2019 and 2020," Skanska said.

Skanska has shifted the division's strategy towards only bidding on contracts with relatively low risk, resulting in slower order intake.

In the fourth quarter the margin was 2.0 percent and Anders Danielsson, a Skanska veteran who became chief executive in January 2018, said last month it was starting to see the impact of restructuring measures launched a year earlier.

Refinitiv estimates showed analysts had expected the construction business to hit a margin of 2.8 percent in 2020.

The division has had to make large writedowns in the U.S. on a number of complex projects in which costs have spiralled.

Richard Kennedy, Skanska's USA manager, told investors he expected revenues from unprofitable projects - so called dead revenue - in the United States to drop to 2 billion crowns (166.6 million pounds) in 2021, from 10 billion in 2018.

Shares in Skanska were down 2.7 percent by 0958 GMT, having risen on Wednesday to their highest in five months.

The revised forecast from Skanska came as HeidelbergCement, the world's second-largest cement maker, said it expects sales and profits to grow moderately, reflecting energy cost inflation and higher demand for construction materials in Indonesia, Europe and North America.

Skanska last month flagged a dividend cut to maintain a solid financial position as it plans to further expand its residential and commercial property development operations.

Its project development has grown rapidly in recent years to account for more than three quarters of profit, with expansion funded formerly by working capital growth at the construction division.

Skanska also launched a new financial strength target for adjusted net debt of not less than 9 million Swedish crowns ($983,950), dropping earlier wording that net operating financial assets/liabilities can be negative.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johannes Hellstrom, David Holmes and Alexander Smith)

By Anna Ringstrom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT -1.64% 64.64 Delayed Quote.23.19%
SKANSKA -2.17% 171.5 Delayed Quote.24.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEIDELBERGCEMENT
06:51aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : Skanska to miss construction margin target, knocking shares
RE
04:29aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
RE
02:15aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : successfully concluded the business year 2018
PU
03/18HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/15HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/15SUEZ CEMENT : Release from Suez Cement (SUCE.CA) Concerning the Katameya plant
AQ
03/14SUEZ CEMENT : reveals losses of Kattameya Plant
AQ
03/12HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03/07Appetite for construction helping cement maker LafargeHolcim weather downturn
RE
03/05SUEZ CEMENT : (SUCE.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2018 Standalone Results
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 928 M
EBIT 2018 1 945 M
Net income 2018 1 147 M
Debt 2018 8 450 M
Yield 2018 3,23%
P/E ratio 2018 11,39
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 13 048 M
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,1 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Scheifele Chairman-Managing Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Josef Heumann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT23.19%14 905
CRH PLC14.82%25 582
ULTRATECH CEMENT-1.72%15 724
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.75%15 207
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS13.90%12 221
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD-0.96%7 833