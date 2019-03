Financials (€) Sales 2018 17 928 M EBIT 2018 1 945 M Net income 2018 1 147 M Debt 2018 8 450 M Yield 2018 3,23% P/E ratio 2018 11,39 P/E ratio 2019 10,31 EV / Sales 2018 1,20x EV / Sales 2019 1,10x Capitalization 13 048 M Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 75,1 € Spread / Average Target 14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Bernd Scheifele Chairman-Managing Board Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board Lorenz Näger Chief Financial Officer Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology Josef Heumann Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HEIDELBERGCEMENT 23.19% 14 685 CRH PLC 14.49% 25 476 ULTRATECH CEMENT -0.32% 15 860 VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 16.75% 15 196 MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS 13.90% 12 347 GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD -0.96% 7 834