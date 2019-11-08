Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HeidelbergCement AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dangote enters Togo with fertiliser and cement deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 08:08am EST
Labourers work at the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana village in Nigeria's central state of Kogi

Nigerian industrial conglomerate Dangote Group has signed deals to make phosphate into fertiliser and build a cement factory in Togo, the small West African country said on Friday.

Togo's vast phosphate resources are mostly exported in their raw form, and Dangote's project would process some of that phosphate to make fertiliser in-country, aiming to export it to the region.

The cost of the project is around $2 billion, a statement from Togo's government said, without specifying how much of that would come from Dangote.

Dangote also signed a deal to build a cement factory at a cost of around $60 million. Construction of the factory is set to start in the first quarter of 2020 and it will begin producing by the end of next year, the statement said.

The cement would serve the Togolese market as well as export to neighbouring countries.

The deal marks Dangote's first push into Togo, setting billionaire Aliko Dangote's firm up for competition against Germany's HeidelbergCement, which operates three companies there, and Fortia Cement.

(Reporting by John Zodzi, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
11/07HeidelbergCement shares fall as group warns of fourth-quarter weakness
RE
11/07HEIDELBERGCEMENT : remains on a solid growth path in the first nine months of 20..
PU
11/04HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : quaterly earnings release
09/27HEIDELBERGCEMENT : strengthens cement footprint in North America
PU
09/18German carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
09/05Seven European Companies Partner With Equinor on Carbon Capture
DJ
09/05HEIDELBERGCEMENT : and Equinor sign a memorandum of understanding on CO2 capture..
PU
09/05Norway's CCS project gets boost from European industry
RE
08/26HEIDELBERGCEMENT : German cement producing company to expand activities in Georg..
AQ
08/19HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Correction of a release from 15/08/2019 according to Artic..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 133 M
EBIT 2019 2 199 M
Net income 2019 1 201 M
Debt 2019 8 647 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 13 500 M
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,05  €
Last Close Price 68,04  €
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Scheifele Chairman-Managing Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG27.46%14 947
CRH PLC45.02%29 164
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY39.80%18 271
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED3.92%16 820
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC49.30%16 038
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED37.90%7 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group