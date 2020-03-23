HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2020 / 15:53

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ludwig Last name(s): Merckle Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI

LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction

Prolongation of lending of 580,000 shares dated from 11.11.2019 until the 06.05.2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

