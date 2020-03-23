Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HeidelbergCement AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 11:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2020 / 15:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Prolongation of lending of 580,000 shares dated from 11.11.2019 until the 06.05.2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58337  23.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
11:00aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/20HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/19HeidelbergCement shuts Italian plants as coronavirus hits 'like a wave'
RE
03/19HEIDELBERGCEMENT : Annual Results 2019 Presentation
PU
03/19HEIDELBERGCEMENT : concludes the 2019 business year successfully
PU
03/19HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Slide show results
CO
03/18FIGHTING COVID-19 : HeidelbergCement and Italcementi donate to hospital in Berga..
PU
03/17HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/16HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : annual earnings release
03/12HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 850 M
EBIT 2019 2 174 M
Net income 2019 1 149 M
Debt 2019 8 351 M
Yield 2019 6,78%
P/E ratio 2019 5,84x
P/E ratio 2020 5,59x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 6 619 M
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 69,58  €
Last Close Price 33,36  €
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-48.65%7 084
CRH PLC-46.83%15 902
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-11.67%13 667
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-41.21%11 207
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-45.07%9 555
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED9.14%8 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group