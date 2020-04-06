Log in
HeidelbergCement AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/06/2020 | 03:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2020 / 09:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ernest
Last name(s): Jelito

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.28 EUR 42475.86 EUR
38.29 EUR 2057.07 EUR
38.27 EUR 24723.00 EUR
38.26 EUR 33598.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.2713 EUR 102854.8300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58943  06.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
