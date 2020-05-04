Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 04:03:31 am
41.35 EUR   -4.68%
03:28aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : Consensus Q1 2019
PU
04/29HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/27German companies call for COVID-19 aid to be tied to climate action
RE
HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q1 2019

05/04/2020 | 03:28am EDT

HeidelbergCement Company Collected Consensus - Q1 2019

All values pre-IFRS16

mio EUR

adjustments

21 estimates

Q118 A

Q119 C

2018 A

2019 C

2020 C

Turnover

3,626

3,880

18,075

18,938

19,706

North America

729

815

4,262

4,575

4,771

West & South Europe

1,027

1,092

4,936

5,101

5,254

North & East Europe

514

536

2,916

2,996

3,106

Asia - Pacific

747

802

3,262

3,506

3,706

Africa - Med. Basin

420

440

1,667

1,744

1,835

Group Services

359

374

1,754

1,790

1,837

Intercompanies / Other

-169

-180

-723

-774

-804

Operating EBITDA

252

291

3,074

3,285

3,492

North America

18

33

988

1,064

1,119

West & South Europe

-5

13

590

635

675

North & East Europe

20

24

575

605

640

Asia - Pacific

122

128

601

655

712

Africa - Med. Basin

102

99

370

369

389

Group Services

9

8

33

34

36

Intercompanies / Other

-13

-16

-83

-78

-81

Operating EBITDA Growth

-25.7%

14.6%

-2.3%

5.6%

5.7%

Depreciation

-269

-280

-1,090

-1,113

-1,124

Operating Income

-16

11

1,984

2,172

2,368

Additional ordinary result

118

6

108

-9

-20

Results from participations

-2

0

42

38

43

Earning before interest and taxes (EBIT)

100

17

2,134

2,201

2,391

Net financial result

-75

-76

-370

-321

-275

Result before taxes

25

-58

1,764

1,881

2,115

Total taxes

-17

6

-464

-465

-519

Net income - continuing operations

8

-52

1,300

1,416

1,596

Discontinued operations

-2

1

-14

-1

1

Net income

6

-51

1,286

1,415

1,597

Minorities

-29

-30

-143

-148

-165

Net income part of the group

-23

-81

1,143

1,267

1,432

EPS

-0.11

-0.41

5.76

6.38

7.22

Ozan Kacar / Group Head of Investor Relations

Slide 1

Estimates - Q1 2019

3,878/318

Estimates (Revenue/EBITDA)

Consensus (Revenue/EBITDA)

4,020/309

3,934/300

3,742/299

3,912/297

3,847/296

3,944/296

3,947/293

3,970/294

3,798/292

3,880/291

3,893/291

3,964/293

3,886/291

3,844/285

3,911/285

3,838/282

3,847/283

3,867/279

3,827/279

3,883/277

Operating

EBITDA

Revenue

3,723/267

Ozan Kacar / Group Head of Investor Relations

Slide 2

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on a selection of underlying analyses, reports, recommendations, and assessments of the analysts, and not on HeidelbergCement AG's own analyses. It is provided for informational purposes only. In determining the consensus estimate, HeidelbergCement AG does not itself perform any financial analysis containing either a direct or indirect investment recommendation. The analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections regarding the performance of HeidelbergCement AG merely reflect the opinions of these analysts and do not reflect the opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections of HeidelbergCement AG. HeidelbergCement AG hereby expressly declares that it does not endorse the recommendations, opinions, and conclusions of analysts, nor does it support nor confirm or assumes any responsibility or liability for them. The information provided on this web page does not constitute an invitation to buy, hold, or sell securities, any other investment recommendation, or any offer or advertisement for securities. HeidelbergCement AG does not assume any liability for the specific information presented (incl. the consensus estimate), or that such information is accurate, complete, or up- to-date. HeidelbergCement AG is in any event not liable for any loss or damage suffered by third parties as a result of information contained on this document.

Ozan Kacar / Group Head of Investor Relations

Slide 3

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 25 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:28:02 UTC
