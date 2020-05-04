HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q1 2019

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on a selection of underlying analyses, reports, recommendations, and assessments of the analysts, and not on HeidelbergCement AG's own analyses. It is provided for informational purposes only. In determining the consensus estimate, HeidelbergCement AG does not itself perform any financial analysis containing either a direct or indirect investment recommendation. The analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections regarding the performance of HeidelbergCement AG merely reflect the opinions of these analysts and do not reflect the opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections of HeidelbergCement AG. HeidelbergCement AG hereby expressly declares that it does not endorse the recommendations, opinions, and conclusions of analysts, nor does it support nor confirm or assumes any responsibility or liability for them. The information provided on this web page does not constitute an invitation to buy, hold, or sell securities, any other investment recommendation, or any offer or advertisement for securities. HeidelbergCement AG does not assume any liability for the specific information presented (incl. the consensus estimate), or that such information is accurate, complete, or up- to-date. HeidelbergCement AG is in any event not liable for any loss or damage suffered by third parties as a result of information contained on this document.