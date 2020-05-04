HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q1 2019

HeidelbergCement Company Collected Consensus - Q1 2019
All values pre-IFRS16
mio EUR
adjustments
21 estimates
Q118 A
Q119 C
2018 A
2019 C
2020 C
Turnover
3,626
3,880
18,075
18,938
19,706
North America
729
815
4,262
4,575
4,771
West & South Europe
1,027
1,092
4,936
5,101
5,254
North & East Europe
514
536
2,916
2,996
3,106
Asia - Pacific
747
802
3,262
3,506
3,706
Africa - Med. Basin
420
440
1,667
1,744
1,835
Group Services
359
374
1,754
1,790
1,837
Intercompanies / Other
-169
-180
-723
-774
-804
Operating EBITDA
252
291
3,074
3,285
3,492
North America
18
33
988
1,064
1,119
West & South Europe
-5
13
590
635
675
North & East Europe
20
24
575
605
640
Asia - Pacific
122
128
601
655
712
Africa - Med. Basin
102
99
370
369
389
Group Services
9
8
33
34
36
Intercompanies / Other
-13
-16
-83
-78
-81
Operating EBITDA Growth
-25.7%
14.6%
-2.3%
5.6%
5.7%
Depreciation
-269
-280
-1,090
-1,113
-1,124
Operating Income
-16
11
1,984
2,172
2,368
Additional ordinary result
118
6
108
-9
-20
Results from participations
-2
0
42
38
43
Earning before interest and taxes (EBIT)
100
17
2,134
2,201
2,391
Net financial result
-75
-76
-370
-321
-275
Result before taxes
25
-58
1,764
1,881
2,115
Total taxes
-17
6
-464
-465
-519
Net income - continuing operations
8
-52
1,300
1,416
1,596
Discontinued operations
-2
1
-14
-1
1
Net income
6
-51
1,286
1,415
1,597
Minorities
-29
-30
-143
-148
-165
Net income part of the group
-23
-81
1,143
1,267
1,432
EPS
-0.11
-0.41
5.76
6.38
7.22
Ozan Kacar / Group Head of Investor Relations
Slide 1
Estimates - Q1 2019
3,878/318
Estimates (Revenue/EBITDA)
Consensus (Revenue/EBITDA)
4,020/309
3,934/300
3,742/299
3,912/297
3,847/296
3,944/296
3,947/293
3,970/294
3,798/292
3,880/291
3,893/291
3,964/293
3,886/291
3,844/285
3,911/285
3,838/282
3,847/283
3,867/279
3,827/279
3,883/277
Operating
EBITDA
Revenue
3,723/267
Ozan Kacar / Group Head of Investor Relations
Slide 2
Disclaimer
The consensus estimate is based on a selection of underlying analyses, reports, recommendations, and assessments of the analysts, and not on HeidelbergCement AG's own analyses. It is provided for informational purposes only. In determining the consensus estimate, HeidelbergCement AG does not itself perform any financial analysis containing either a direct or indirect investment recommendation. The analysts' opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections regarding the performance of HeidelbergCement AG merely reflect the opinions of these analysts and do not reflect the opinions, forecasts, estimates, and projections of HeidelbergCement AG. HeidelbergCement AG hereby expressly declares that it does not endorse the recommendations, opinions, and conclusions of analysts, nor does it support nor confirm or assumes any responsibility or liability for them. The information provided on this web page does not constitute an invitation to buy, hold, or sell securities, any other investment recommendation, or any offer or advertisement for securities. HeidelbergCement AG does not assume any liability for the specific information presented (incl. the consensus estimate), or that such information is accurate, complete, or up- to-date. HeidelbergCement AG is in any event not liable for any loss or damage suffered by third parties as a result of information contained on this document.