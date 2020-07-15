Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 07/15 05:00:54 am
52.72 EUR   +2.01%
04:11aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : Consensus Q2 2020
PU
02:40aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/14HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q2 2020

07/15/2020 | 04:11am EDT

HeidelbergCement Q2 2020 Preliminary Consensus

Data collected by Vara Research

as of 14 July 2020, based on 11 estimates

QUARTER

FULL YEAR

Q2 19 A

Q2 20 C

2019 A

2020 C

North America

1,298

1,094

4,778

4,456

West & South Europe

1,388

1,004

5,112

4,467

North & East Europe

799

695

2,888

2,636

Asia - Pacific

804

606

3,372

3,019

Africa - Med. Basin

407

359

1,686

1,567

Group Services

450

291

1,611

1,320

Intercompanies / Other

-173

-142

-595

-569

Turnover

4,973

3,907

18,851

16,896

North America

315

239

1,042

903

West & South Europe

272

143

779

569

North & East Europe

203

165

677

580

Asia - Pacific

187

109

746

612

Africa - Med. Basin

88

68

392

334

Group Services

7

5

18

15

Intercompanies / Other

-25

-22

-75

-67

Operating EBITDA

1,047

707

3,580

2,946

Organic EBITDA Growth :

+0.7%

-32.3%

+2.5%

-15.4%

Depreciation

-348

-350

-1,394

-1,414

Operating Income

699

357

2,186

1,532

Disclaimer

HeidelbergCement AG published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 16 892 M 19 257 M 19 257 M
Net income 2020 849 M 968 M 968 M
Net Debt 2020 7 427 M 8 467 M 8 467 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 10 254 M 11 687 M 11 690 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 55 047
Free-Float 74,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger CFO, Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-20.44%11 687
CRH PLC-8.97%29 039
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-16.08%16 002
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-6.80%14 437
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-23.20%13 368
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED1.84%9 642
