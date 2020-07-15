|
HeidelbergCement : Consensus Q2 2020
07/15/2020 | 04:11am EDT
HeidelbergCement Q2 2020 Preliminary Consensus
Data collected by Vara Research
|
|
as of 14 July 2020, based on 11 estimates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
FULL YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 19 A
|
Q2 20 C
|
2019 A
|
2020 C
|
|
North America
|
1,298
|
1,094
|
4,778
|
4,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West & South Europe
|
1,388
|
1,004
|
5,112
|
4,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North & East Europe
|
799
|
695
|
2,888
|
2,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Pacific
|
804
|
606
|
3,372
|
3,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa - Med. Basin
|
407
|
359
|
1,686
|
1,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Services
|
450
|
291
|
1,611
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercompanies / Other
|
-173
|
-142
|
-595
|
-569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
4,973
|
3,907
|
18,851
|
16,896
|
|
North America
|
315
|
239
|
1,042
|
903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West & South Europe
|
272
|
143
|
779
|
569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North & East Europe
|
203
|
165
|
677
|
580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia - Pacific
|
187
|
109
|
746
|
612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa - Med. Basin
|
88
|
68
|
392
|
334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Services
|
7
|
5
|
18
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercompanies / Other
|
-25
|
-22
|
-75
|
-67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA
|
1,047
|
707
|
3,580
|
2,946
|
|
Organic EBITDA Growth :
|
+0.7%
|
-32.3%
|
+2.5%
|
-15.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
-348
|
-350
|
-1,394
|
-1,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
699
|
357
|
2,186
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|
