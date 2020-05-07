Log in
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG    HEI   DE0006047004

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

(HEI)
05/07 05:15:54 am
40.665 EUR   -2.53%
04:43aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects significant dip in 2020 profits
RE
03:52aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:20aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : slashes dividend as coronavirus impact bites
RE
HeidelbergCement : expects significant dip in 2020 profits

05/07/2020 | 04:43am EDT

HeidelbergCement expects a "significant dent" in 2020 due subdued construction activity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive told journalists after the publication of its first-quarter results.

Dominik von Achten, who took over as CEO in February, on Thursday also said it was not clear when the full impact from the pandemic would be visible, adding the second quarter would be way more challenging than the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Latest news on HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 695 M
EBIT 2020 1 558 M
Net income 2020 682 M
Debt 2020 7 654 M
Yield 2020 4,51%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 8 278 M
Chart HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
HeidelbergCement AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 53,66  €
Last Close Price 41,72  €
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dominik von Achten Chairman-Management Board
Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenz Näger Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lentz Director-Group Information Technology
Wolfgang Dienemann Director-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-35.78%8 941
CRH PLC-24.98%23 777
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-24.97%14 671
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.74%13 457
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-35.09%11 595
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED-0.32%10 608
