HeidelbergCement : expects significant dip in 2020 profits

HeidelbergCement expects a "significant dent" in 2020 due subdued construction activity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive told journalists after the publication of its first-quarter results.

Dominik von Achten, who took over as CEO in February, on Thursday also said it was not clear when the full impact from the pandemic would be visible, adding the second quarter would be way more challenging than the first three months of the year.

