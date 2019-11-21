Log in
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg to focus on core activities with the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings to ICP Group / USA

0
11/21/2019 | 12:35am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg to focus on core activities with the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings to ICP Group / USA

21-Nov-2019 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has sold its Hi-Tech Coatings division for coatings used by the packaging, labeling, and printing industries to Innovative Chemical Products Group's (ICP Group) Industrial Solutions Group (ISG) division, a leading global provider of packaging, labeling, and specialty clear coatings based in Itasca, IL, USA. The divestiture is a part of Heidelberg's initiative to focus on core activities and portfolio adjustments. With the sale, three sites and a total of around 60 employees will be transferred to ICP's ISG division. The transaction also established a strategic partnership between Heidelberg and ICP Group to ensure Heidelberg's future sales of its coating portfolio to its customers. The purchase price amounts to EUR 38.5 million. Heidelberg expects the transaction to generate non-recurring income of around EUR 20 million.

The final terms will be determined at the time of closing. Subject to customary closing conditions, the sale is expected to be effective in 2019.

Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

Important note:
Important note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Heidelberg to focus on core activities with the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings to ICP Group / USA

- Portfolio streamlining strengthens liquidity for future investments

- Strategic partnership with ICP Group ensures future sales of packging, labeling, and print coating products via Heidelberg

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has sold its Hi-Tech Coatings division for coatings used by the packaging, labeling, and printing industries to Innovative Chemical Products Group's (ICP Group) Industrial Solutions Group (ISG) division, a leading global provider of packaging, labeling, and specialty clear coatings based in Itasca, IL, USA. The divestiture is a part of Heidelberg's initiative to focus on core activities and portfolio adjustments. Hi-Tech Coatings develops and produces over 1,000 environmentally compatible products and formulations, primarily water-based and UV-based coatings, at its sites in Aylesbury / UK, Zwaag / Netherlands, and Taylor, MI / USA. With the sale, three sites and a total of around 60 employees will be transferred to ICP's ISG division. The transaction also established a strategic partnership between Heidelberg and ICP Group to ensure Heidelberg's future sales of its coating portfolio to its customers. The purchase price amounts to EUR 38.5 million. Heidelberg expects the transaction to generate non-recurring income of around EUR 20 million.
The final terms will be determined at the time of closing. Subject to customary closing conditions, the sale is expected to be effective in 2019.

'As part of our portfolio analysis and concentration on our core activities, we have come to the conclusion that we are withdrawing from our own production of packaging and printing coatings,' said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. 'We will use the funds released as a result to push ahead with strategic investments for the future on the path to our digital transformation.'

Strategic partnership with ICP Group ensures future sales of packging, labeling, and print coating products via Heidelberg
'The strategic partnership with ICP Group will enable us to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of coatings,' said Prof. Dr. Hermann, member of the Management Board of Lifecycle Solutions. 'Above all, we want to further increase the proportion of consumables through our growing contract business. This is where we will continue to trust in Hi-Tech Coatings and ICP Group's products in the future.'

'We are excited to welcome the employees of Hi-Tech Coatings to the ICP family and to enter into this long term, strategic partnership with Heidelberg,' said Doug Mattscheck, CEO of ICP Group. 'We're looking forward to providing Heidelberg and Hi-Tech Coatings' customers with exceptional service, an expanded product offering, and an expanded commitment to innovation and growth going forward.'

Under the brand 'Saphira', Heidelberg has been offering a broad portfolio of high-quality consumables for over 10 years now, both for everyday print jobs and for special applications right through to all production requirements in prepress, press and postpress. This continues to include the in-house production of printing chemicals as part of the growth strategy in this area. All consumables bearing the Saphira name have been optimized and tested specifically for use in Heidelberg solutions. They help users to take advantage of the full range of functions offered by their presses and achieve high-quality print results. At the same time, Saphira products meet all industry standards for environmental protection and make a significant contribution to safeguarding the investment in the equipment used. In addition to Saphira products, Heidelberg continues to offer consumables from other suppliers under their own brands.

https://www.icpgroup.com
http://www.hitechcoatings.co.uk

Image material and additional information about the company are available in the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Further information:
Corporate Communications
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 6222 82-67129
E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 6222 82-99 67120
E-mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

ICP Group
Mr. Eric J. Sifferlen
Vice President, Business Development
E-Mail: esifferlen@icpgroup.com

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67121
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.com
Internet: www.heidelberg.com
ISIN: DE0007314007
WKN: 731400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 916265

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

916265  21-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=916265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
