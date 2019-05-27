Log in
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG

(HDD)
  Report  
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Personnel change in the Management Board

0
05/27/2019

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has consented to the amicable termination of the board position of the company's long-time CFO, Mr. Dirk Kaliebe, as of 30 September 2019. Kaliebe had informed the Supervisory Board that he was not seeking to renew his current contract, which expires in the calendar year 2021.

 

Kaliebe (53) has been a member of the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG since 2006 and is responsible for Finances and Financial Services. 'It was with great regret that we learned of Mr. Kaliebe's decision,' said Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Siegfried Jaschinski. At the same time, he expressed his greatest appreciation for Kaliebe's successful work, including the restructuring necessary due to the financial crisis and the various refinancing measures in recent years for the realignment of the capital structure and Heidelberg's reorientation as a digital enterprise.

 

Following a sabbatical, Kaliebe intends to open up a new chapter in his professional life dedicating himself to new entrepreneurial challenges.


