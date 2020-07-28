Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Colorpress invests in Speedmaster CX 102 from Heidelberg with Subscription Smart contract

Colorpress invests in Speedmaster CX 102 from Heidelberg with Subscription Smart contract
07/28/2020
Colorpress set to benefit from equipment, service, and consumables from a single source
Overall productivity expected to increase sharply by some 30 percent
Smart processes boost competitiveness in challenging market environment
Nürtingen-based online print shop Colorpress is facing up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with substantial investments in Heidelberg equipment and a Subscription Smart contract.
Print Site Contracts provide a new, scalable contract portfolio that places greater emphasis on the partnership-based approach adopted by Heidelberg and focuses on improving the performance of its customers.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorpress- an online print shop based in Nürtingen, near Stuttgart - is investing in a Speedmaster CX-102-5 in conjunction with a Subscription Smart contract from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg). The contract covers all service operations, Prinect Workflow components, and consumables, including Vendor Managed Inventory services from Heidelberg. This means the SME with a 20-strong workforce will obtain equipment, service, and all consumables from a single source in the future. It is investing in the latest-generation Speedmaster CX 102 to replace a Speedmaster CD 102-5 that has clocked up over 300 million prints.
'As an online print shop with a regional focus, Colorpress works in close partnership with our customers,' says Managing Director Ralph Fetzer. 'This substantial investment in a package solution combining state-of-the-art Heidelberg equipment with a Subscription Smart contract is getting our company fit for the future in a challenging market environment,' he adds.
Colorpress is expecting its overall productivity to increase sharply by some 30 percent. By concluding a Subscription Smart contract, under which payments are based on the actual output of the press, it is looking to make machine processes far more efficient, meaning it will be able to handle a large number of short and very short runs with fewer than 30 sheets more competitively.
'Concluding an output-based subscription contract when purchasing a press is the ideal way for many customers to secure their company's future viability,' says Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Digital Officer at Heidelberg. 'Especially during a period as difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic, they benefit from dealing with a single contact and also from our supportive partnership, with both parties sharing the same goal of improving the print shop's performance,' he explains.
About Heidelberg Subscription and Heidelberg Print Site Contracts
The Heidelberg Subscriptionmodel follows the growing pay-per-use trend in mechanical engineering with the aim of further reducing the company's reliance on the straightforward sale of presses. Under this model, customers only pay for the number of sheets actually printed. The smart holistic system offered by Heidelberg under the top configuration level of the new digital business model includes equipment, software, all consumables required - such as printing plates, inks, coatings, washup solutions, and blankets - and a comprehensive range of services geared to availability. New add-on and variable Print Site Contracts are making the subscription portfolio an attractive option for an increasing number of print shops. If customers so wish - under Subscription Smart, for example - Heidelberg will also take care of all aspects of logistics operations for consumables (vendor-managed inventory).
A holistic system of this kind could not be managed dependably without big data applications - in predictive maintenance, for instance - and the company's Push to Stop approach to autonomous printing.
The rollout is going according to plan and is to be expanded further. Establishing pay-per-use models in industrial offset printing is the result of the ongoing digital transformation at Heidelberg, and also the company's software and data expertise.
Video material and further information about the Heidelberg Subscription model is available here:
https://heidelberg-subscription.com.
Figures
Figure 1: Nürtingen-based online print shop Colorpress is facing up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with substantial investments in Heidelberg equipment and a Subscription Smart contract.
Figure 2: Print Site Contracts provide a new, scalable contract portfolio that places greater emphasis on the partnership-based approach adopted by Heidelberg and focuses on improving the performance of its customers.
