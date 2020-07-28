Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Colorpress invests in Speedmaster CX 102 from Heidelberg with Subscription Smart contract

Print Site Contracts provide a new, scalable contract portfolio that places greater emphasis on the partnership-based approach adopted by Heidelberg and focuses on improving the performance of its customers.

Nürtingen-based online print shop Colorpress is facing up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with substantial investments in Heidelberg equipment and a Subscription Smart contract.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorpress- an online print shop based in Nürtingen, near Stuttgart - is investing in a Speedmaster CX-102-5 in conjunction with a Subscription Smart contract from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg). The contract covers all service operations, Prinect Workflow components, and consumables, including Vendor Managed Inventory services from Heidelberg. This means the SME with a 20-strong workforce will obtain equipment, service, and all consumables from a single source in the future. It is investing in the latest-generation Speedmaster CX 102 to replace a Speedmaster CD 102-5 that has clocked up over 300 million prints.

'As an online print shop with a regional focus, Colorpress works in close partnership with our customers,' says Managing Director Ralph Fetzer. 'This substantial investment in a package solution combining state-of-the-art Heidelberg equipment with a Subscription Smart contract is getting our company fit for the future in a challenging market environment,' he adds.

Colorpress is expecting its overall productivity to increase sharply by some 30 percent. By concluding a Subscription Smart contract, under which payments are based on the actual output of the press, it is looking to make machine processes far more efficient, meaning it will be able to handle a large number of short and very short runs with fewer than 30 sheets more competitively.

'Concluding an output-based subscription contract when purchasing a press is the ideal way for many customers to secure their company's future viability,' says Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Digital Officer at Heidelberg. 'Especially during a period as difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic, they benefit from dealing with a single contact and also from our supportive partnership, with both parties sharing the same goal of improving the print shop's performance,' he explains.