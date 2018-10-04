Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Heidelberg investing in digital postpress operations with takeover of MBO Group

10/02/2018

Plans for more digital postpress offerings to reach new target groups

Innovative solutions for pharmaceutical growth market and customer-specific mailing systems

Takeover opens up activities for a joint future and creates important synergies

Production plant in Portugal suitable expansion site for company

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is taking over the international MBO Group in a bid to further expand its offerings in the growing market of postpress operations for digitally printed products. The move will also see the company gain access to new customers in the pharmaceutical industry and add mailing system offerings to its offset portfolio.

This decision highlights the company's strategic focus on consistently aligning its portfolio and new business model with the growth segments of digital and packaging. Furthermore, Heidelberg aims to use this extended offering to tap into new customer groups for its entire product portfolio.

"The planned takeover of the MBO Group enables us to attain further sustainable and profitable growth by leveraging new technologies and customer segments," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "By acquiring MBO's digital portfolio, we are closing a gap for our customers and helping them achieve a smooth industrial process in the digital future. We also expect to see synergies in our own value added chain, which will bring about tangible benefits for customers, too."

The acquired operations account for a sales volume of around € 50 million and will see Heidelberg expand its postpress offerings. The acquisition involves, among other things, taking over the sites in Oppenweiler and Bielefeld, Germany, and the production site in Perifita, Portugal, which employ a total of approximately 450 staff. Besides the German sites, the efficiently structured site in Portugal opens up particularly interesting opportunities for the entire Heidelberg Group.

"Even when postpress operations are running efficiently, there is still huge potential for boosting productivity throughout the entire print shop," claims Stephan Plenz, Member of the Management Board responsible for Digital Technology. "The takeover is another important step in offering our customers a comprehensive portfolio that generates value and covers everything from technology and consumables right through to service."