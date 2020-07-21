Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics – production starts at Wiesloch-Walldorf site – billion euro market potential

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics. The company has also started production at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, investing some five million euros in a complete production line for printed sensors. Sensors developed at InnovationLab (iL) in Heidelberg for use in dental technology are set to be printed first. These innovative printed sensors make it possible, for the first time ever, to digitally record the distribution of masticatory pressure during occlusion, that is to say when the upper and lower jaws come together. 3D visualization on a tablet and data archiving enable malocclusions to be identified and subsequently corrected. Looking further ahead, Heidelberg is to use state-of-the-art printing technology at its high-tech campus to produce sensors for other digital applications - in particular in healthcare and logistics, and also in the retail and automotive sectors.

'Embarking on the development and industrial production of printed and organic electronics represents a milestone for Heidelberg and for Germany as an industrial player. As we see it, our involvement in this production of high-tech sensors opens up the potential for growth in the two- to three-digit million euro range,' said Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.

The future industrial printing of organic electronics and the associated software/hardware development represent a first for the German mechanical engineering company and will take digitization forward in leaps and bounds. The new sensor printing technology makes Germany's high-tech industry a world leader in this area of development. In operational terms, its introduction offers Heidelberg a whole host of development opportunities, printing sensors mile after mile on an industrial scale in a cleanroom environment. The technology and the sheer scale of output in this form are currently unrivaled anywhere in the world.