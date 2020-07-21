Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft    HDD   DE0007314007

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELL

(HDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics – production starts at Wiesloch-Walldorf site – billion euro market potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:11am EDT
Heidelberg invests in production of printed and organic electronics - production starts at Wiesloch-Walldorf site - billion euro market potential

07/21/2020

Heidelberg is starting production of printed and organic electronics at the company's Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

Download image in high-resolution

Heidelberg is investing in the production of printed and organic electronics, which offers billion euro market potential.

Download image in high-resolution

A hand-held reader can dynamically record masticatory pressure distribution thanks to innovative printed sensors.

Download image in high-resolution

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has set up a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture, and sale of printed and organic electronics. The company has also started production at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, investing some five million euros in a complete production line for printed sensors. Sensors developed at InnovationLab (iL) in Heidelberg for use in dental technology are set to be printed first. These innovative printed sensors make it possible, for the first time ever, to digitally record the distribution of masticatory pressure during occlusion, that is to say when the upper and lower jaws come together. 3D visualization on a tablet and data archiving enable malocclusions to be identified and subsequently corrected. Looking further ahead, Heidelberg is to use state-of-the-art printing technology at its high-tech campus to produce sensors for other digital applications - in particular in healthcare and logistics, and also in the retail and automotive sectors.

'Embarking on the development and industrial production of printed and organic electronics represents a milestone for Heidelberg and for Germany as an industrial player. As we see it, our involvement in this production of high-tech sensors opens up the potential for growth in the two- to three-digit million euro range,' said Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.

The future industrial printing of organic electronics and the associated software/hardware development represent a first for the German mechanical engineering company and will take digitization forward in leaps and bounds. The new sensor printing technology makes Germany's high-tech industry a world leader in this area of development. In operational terms, its introduction offers Heidelberg a whole host of development opportunities, printing sensors mile after mile on an industrial scale in a cleanroom environment. The technology and the sheer scale of output in this form are currently unrivaled anywhere in the world.

Opportunities for a variety of new Industry 4.0 digital business models

Innovative printed and organic electronics technology produces sensors based on conductive inks and functional materials. Integrated into wireless sensor nodes (sensors and their communication nodes), they are a cornerstone of applications in the areas of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things. The new printing technology will ultimately expand existing digital business models and above all trigger the development of new, smart products. A high level of demand already exists - in particular in healthcare and logistics, and also in the retail, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors, portable technologies, and building automation.

Consumers benefit from new, cost-effective technology

Printed and organic electronics - also often referred to as green electronics - offers numerous benefits for consumers. The energy-efficient production process, resource-conserving use of materials, and industrial series production also ensure consistent quality in large volumes at relatively low cost - key prerequisites for international competitiveness. Looking to secure a leading position in the digital future, Heidelberg - the current world market leader in the construction of printing presses - is throwing open the door into the new world of digital technology and moving into completely new areas of business.

German government's timely funding paves the way for success

The current success is the result of years of fundamental research by scientists from Germany and other countries at InnovationLab GmbH in Heidelberg. iL's shareholders are the DAX-listed companies BASF and SAP, Heidelberg University, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and Heidelberg. It started out in 2008 following its successful participation in the German government's Leading-Edge Cluster Competition. Industrial engineer Luat Nguyen is now in charge of this unique platform for knowledge transfer, research, and development in the field of printed and organic electronics. The focus is on cooperation agreements with startups and other companies from all over the world. InnovationLab scientists work with these businesses to develop new materials, processes, and functional products that they subsequently get ready for industrial-scale production in partnership with Heidelberg.

High market potential

iL and Heidelberg have set an ambitious goal for their cooperation. Together, they are looking to play a leading global role in printed electronics. Innovative products are providing both companies with new markets and opportunities for establishing partnerships in all kinds of industries. Experts predict huge economic potential for printed sensors, forecasting sales of up to a billion euros over the next ten years.

www.heidelberg.com/global/en/other_business_areas/printed_electronics/printed_electronics.jsp

www.heidelberg.com/global/en/other_business_areas/printed_electronics/occlusense.jsp

www.innovationlab.de/en

Photos

Photo 1: Heidelberg is starting production of printed and organic electronics at the company's Wiesloch-Walldorf site.

Photo 2: Heidelberg is investing in the production of printed and organic electronics, which offers billion euro market potential.

Photo 3: A hand-held reader can dynamically record masticatory pressure distribution thanks to innovative printed sensors.

Further Information

Image material and additional information about the company are available in the Press lounge and the Media library of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Link to the IR Twitter channel: twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR
On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Important note

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


Disclaimer

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINE
04:11aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Heidelberg invests in production of printed and or..
PU
07/08HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Heidelberg's customer communications to become ind..
PU
07/02HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : B&K Offsetdruck invests in two Speedmaster XL 106 ..
PU
07/01HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
06/30HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Heidelberg standardizes company pension scheme
PU
06/30HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Heidelberg restructures company pension scheme ..
EQ
06/24HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
06/22HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
06/17HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Packaging printer continues to strengthen its mark..
PU
06/10HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 040 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net income 2021 -104 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2021 194 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 186 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 642
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,78 €
Last Close Price 0,61 €
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-46.78%213
NORDSON CORPORATION16.47%10 989
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.189.49%7 531
VALMET OYJ6.09%3 871
MAREL HF.13.19%3 707
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.84%3 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group