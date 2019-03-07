Heidrick & Struggles : Announces New Head of HLabs

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced Conrad Schmidt has joined Heidrick & Struggles as its new Head of HLabs, the firm's enterprise-wide R&D and product development group. HLabs is focused on using the firm's data and experience to drive the delivery of critical insights on candidates, leadership and organizational effectiveness to its clients, in addition to using those insights to develop new tools and methodologies for its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses.

"Conrad's expertise in R&D, data management, machine learning, talent analytics and product commercialization will serve us well as we move forward on our digital transformation journey," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "As we continue to introduce new tech-enabled processes for capturing and analyzing data from our search and consulting assignments, we will be able to provide our clients with enhanced insights, management advice and specific recommendations that are backed by our own research, data and unique intellectual property. In doing so, we can help our clients make better hiring decisions and accelerate the performance of their leaders, teams and broader organizations."

Schmidt spent nearly 20 years at CEB Inc. (now Gartner), where he created CEB's first R&D group, which focused on developing new research-driven intellectual property, building talent analytics, aggregating big data assets and applying prescriptive analytics. He developed CEB's first large-scale capabilities for incorporating data and quantitative analysis into research and product development, and he introduced new talent and employee assessments products, using prescriptive analytic models, machine learning and natural language processing. Schmidt also was responsible for transforming CEB's research offerings into new products and services, including its first professional services product, CEB Solutions.

"Developing unique data assets and applying prescriptive analytic models and machine learning to the executive search, leadership and organizational assessment practices presents many exciting new opportunities," said Schmidt. "I look forward to leading the HLabs team as we build out new digital capabilities, enhanced assessment tools and effective management solutions for our Search and Heidrick Consulting clients."

Schmidt holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Minnesota, a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and a PhD in Policy Analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

